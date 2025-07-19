The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jesus dog för dig's avatar
Jesus dog för dig
30m

I guess he snaps out of it real fast, remember his ear? It healed up in just a couple of days. 😄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
44m

If you've been a nurse long enough, you'd know that this is a common ailment in elderly people. It's a wonder Trump hasn't displayed symptoms before with the junk food diet he reportedy clings to. It does not mean he is dying tomorrow. My father had phlebitis (or Richard Nixon's disease) and managed to survive a few decades more. BTW, there' a really mean crowd who comments on CNN's YouTube channel and they were not buying any of this new melodrama, which most think is a distraction from the continuing Epstein saga. Wonder if Trump bought a pair of compression socks yet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture