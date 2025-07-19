It’s never a dull moment in the United States, especially when Donald Trump is President. While everyone is appointed to die eventually, Trump is now starting to show visible signs that his health is fleeting fast.

Pictures recently emerged of Trump’s swollen ankles at a recent sporting event with his wife Melania.

Other pictures show bruises on his right hand that he has tried to conceal with makeup.

The White House has officially announced that Trump has “Chronic Venous Insufficiency” (CVI).

Most people in the comments on that video and many others like it didn’t really care, but demanded that the Epstein files be fully released.

The cause of this comes from being overweight; high blood pressure in the leg veins over time, due to sitting or standing for long periods; lack of exercise; smoking; a blood clot in a deep vein, often in the calf or thigh (deep vein thrombosis); or swelling and inflammation of a vein close to the skin, often in the legs (phlebitis).

All sorts of problems emerge when you get older, sure, but if you are 79-year-old Trump who prefers riding golf carts and has been eating fast food for many many years, one would think he would have more noticeable problems by now.

I’ve seen some people online and on Substack suggest that maybe this is another Covid-19 vaccine victim. I suppose it’s possible, but I seriously doubt that Trump actually got a single one of them. He says he did in 2020, but we never saw him do it; and if he did do a publicity stunt, are we to be that daft to believe he received the real thing?

The fact remains that Trump is not doing well and it cannot be hidden anymore. The propagandists at Conservative Inc. media did their best to try and frame Trump as this fit guy, the cartoonists always draw him trim and fit, and the White House medical reports always read like some manufactured nonsense. Trump is the healthiest president ever, we are told. Right… just like Biden was as sharp as a tack too, right?

Dean Blundell wrote earlier this week:

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) isn’t just a harmless aging thing. It can indicate everything from right-sided heart failure to pulmonary hypertension, kidney dysfunction, poor circulation, and immobility-related complications, especially in overweight or sedentary individuals. And guess who checks every one of those boxes? “Even though he’s diagnosed with a benign condition, venous insufficiency, by itself doesn’t necessarily mean it’s benign.” — Dr. Bernard Ashby, Cardiologist

And let’s not forget that Trump is objectively wearing more bronzer than ever. I mean, he is really trying to conceal his withering and sagging skin.

Now we are starting to see more clips of Trump dozing off at conferences and events - the same thing that Biden was doing. Of course, Democratic media is right there to pounce on it. They had lockjaw when Biden was President, as Conservatives waffled on about that daily; but conservatives and MAGA have not and will not say a word about their golden idol withering away in front of their eyes.

Tap the image to watch the video

We've got Sleepy Joe and Drowsy Don. Nice.

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

Even though they don’t run that much at the end of the day, these last two Presidents have truly symbolized what the United States is. More specifically, as Trump is beginning to visibly collapse, so too is his clout and administration.

IF Trump were to die, JD “Palantir Puppy” Vance would take his place, and Speaker Mike Johnson would assume the role of Vice until a new one is selected.

We’ll see what happens. I suspect we'll start to see more and more body-doubles wearing hyper-realistic masks emulating Trump. It most likely happens now more often than we probably comprehend, but start to really pay attention if Trump looks noticeably different when he makes appearances moving forward.

