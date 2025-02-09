The following report was first published on January 11th, 2023, on winepressnews.com. The report has been lightly edited. The post began to go viral until it was heavily censored and shadow-banned on X not long after it was published.

On May 15th, 2020, President Donald Trump and his administration launched Operation Warp Speed (OWS), a move that directed a slew of federal government divisions to devote time, money, and resources – in a public-private partnership – to rapidly develop “safe and effective” vaccines to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, along with distributing and administering them.

In a joint explanation by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DoD), the two federal departments further detailed the purpose of OWS:

Operation Warp Speed (OWS) aims to begin delivery of 300 million doses of a safe, effective vaccine for COVID-19 by January 2021, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics (collectively known as countermeasures). OWS will allow countermeasures such as a vaccine to be delivered to patients more rapidly while adhering to standards for safety and efficacy. Rather than eliminating steps from traditional development timelines, steps will proceed simultaneously, such as starting manufacturing of vaccines and therapeutics at industrial scale well before the demonstration of efficacy and safety as happens normally. This increases the financial risk, but not the product risk.

And even though OWS was announced on May 15th, the government admits that they were already working with some pharmaceutical companies to develop a vaccine – including a $483 million grant to Moderna on April 16th, and $456 million in funds for Johnson & Johnson’s (Janssen) on March 30th.

However, it appears the Trump administration was already working with the pharmaceutical giant Moderna to create a mRNA vaccine before OWS was launched, and even before a single case of Covid-19 was reportedly confirmed in the United States.

On November 16th, 2020, roughly a few weeks before the first round of Americans were the first to get vaccinated, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka – a senior advisor for her father, and was also the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship – made a statement on Twitter following Moderna’s announcement of the efficacy results of their shot.

In response to someone’s criticism of Donald and the administration trying to take credit for the development of the vaccines, saying only Pfizer and Moderna should get the glory, Ivanka responded with this:

“Fact Check: This Moderna /NIH vaccine is literally the one that President @realDonaldTrump partnered with Moderna to create on January 13, 2020… I repeat January 13th, 2020. “Just be happy. This is great news for America and for the world!”

So apparently, taking Ivanka at her word, this seems to be a rather big fly in the ointment concerning the development of the mRNA vaccines; that the Trump administration was already aware of the mRNA tech, the development of the shots, and a partnership with Moderna that was already in place an entire week before the first purported case of Covid-19 was confirmed (January 20th, 2020).

However, many people did not seem to truly acknowledge and comprehend what Ivanka was admitting to, but rather blasted her and Donald for essentially knowing about the ‘threat’ of the virus but chose not to alert people sooner, attributing hundreds of thousands of deaths to Trump’s perceived carelessness.

“FACT CHECK: Your dad lied to millions of Americans, causing the unnecessary deaths of thousands because he wanted to downplay it. He knew it was airborne. He knew it was deadly. F*** you and your sociopath dad,” “Brooklyn Dad Defiant” wrote. “Exactly! Trump lied to all Americans. Primary credit for the Moderna vaccine goes to Dr. Fauci. Trump has done everything to discredit and silence Fauci, which led to putting Fauci’s life at risk with death threats,” “The Voda Foundation” said.

But these tweets and more are beside the point in the much grander scheme of it all: it means these vaccines were not developed at “warp speed” like the administration says they were.

Howbeit, The WinePress has already reported that the Trump administration was already prepping for a “pandemic” in advance of 2020. In 2019 Donald Trump initiated what was called “Crimson Contagion:” a pandemic simulation event identical to the likes of the infamous Event 201 simulation, which prophesized a deadly and highly infectious “new coronavirus” to sweep the globe, where many of the measures practiced in advance came to pass.

The Crimson Contagion event ultimately culminated with President Trump signing an executive order on September 19th, 2019, to produce new influenza vaccines in conjunction with the same groups involved in OWS, “to advance the development of new, broadly protective vaccine candidates that provide more effective and longer lasting immunities; and to support the promotion of increased influenza vaccine immunization across recommended populations,” the executive order reads.

Furthermore, The WP documents that what would later become the $6.2 trillion CARES Act Trump signed in late-March, as the lockdowns commenced, was already drafted as early as January 24th, 2019, and was ready to be voted upon by the Senate in July, but was then picked-up in March of 2020.

For more details on Crimson Contagion and the subsequent actions, checkout the full report below:

But as concerning Ivanka’s statement, what she said is indeed true.

According to an official press release from Moderna, published on March 16th, 2020, they do confirm this partnership was legitimate. The company said in their press release, “Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in NIH-led Phase 1 Study of mRNA Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Against Novel Coronavirus:”

“mRNA-1273 is an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was selected by Moderna in collaboration with investigators from the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of NIH. Manufacture of the first clinical batch was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). “On January 11, 2020, the Chinese authorities shared the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus. On January 13, 2020 the VRC and Moderna’s infectious disease research team finalized the sequence for the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and Moderna mobilized toward clinical manufacture. The first clinical batch was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped on February 24, 2020 from Moderna and delivered to NIH from the Company’s manufacturing facility in 42 days from sequence selection.”

Be that as it may, the United States was already investing in and aiding in research to develop and test mRNA tech well before Trump became President in 2017.

On September 7th, 2016, – the final months of the Obama administration – Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (GEN) reported that Moderna received a $125 million grant from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop an mRNA vaccine to protect against the Zika virus, a virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes.

Furthermore, GEN reported that Moderna had already received funding from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), along with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The company also received $474 million in equity financing from undisclosed “existing institutional investors and world-class strategic pharmaceutical partners as well as participation from new institutional investors from the United States, Europe and Asia.”

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement:

“We plan to initiate a Phase I study within the next several months. We believe our mRNA vaccine technology offers potential advantages in efficacy, speed of development, and production scalability and reliability, which may position Moderna as a leader in preparing for and responding to infectious disease threats, such as Zika.”

These partnerships extend farther than that.

In a since-deleted press release on Moderna’s website, October 2nd, 2013, the pharmaceutical giant revealed that they had received a $25 Million grant from DARPA to develop the mRNA technology itself.

‘(DARPA) has awarded the company up to $25 million to research and develop its messenger RNA therapeutics™ platform as a rapid and reliable way to make antibody-producing drugs to protect against a wide range of known and unknown emerging infectious diseases and engineered biological threats,’ Moderna said in its press release. Continuing:

This grant is part of a DARPA program called ADEPT: PROTECT (Autonomous Diagnostics to Enable Prevention and Therapeutics: Prophylactic Options to Environmental and Contagious Threats). The goal is to develop platform technologies that can be deployed safely and rapidly to provide the U.S. population with near-immediate protection against emerging infectious diseases and engineered biological weapons, even in cases when the pathogen or infectious agent is unknown.

Stéphane Bancel said at the time:

“We are honored to be chosen by DARPA for this important grant, which will greatly accelerate our efforts to develop antibody messenger RNA therapeutics™ to combat a wide range of infectious diseases. “We were awarded this major grant after an intense and rigorous scientific review, and it is a testament to our team’s progress and to the profound implications of messenger RNA therapeutics™ that our work was funded. We look forward to further expanding the development of our platform into this critically important new therapeutic area.”

However, besides all of this, official government records indicate the federal government may actually own some of the rights to the mRNA, and do not necessarily need to rely on Moderna and others.

After combing through tons of documents that detail the government’s involvement with mRNA and other coronavirus-related therapeutics, Public Citizen came to this conclusion:

The U.S. government may jointly own a potential coronavirus vaccine. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has played a critical role in coronavirus research for years. Building off this work, federal scientists have helped design and test mRNA-1273—a vaccine candidate developed in partnership with Moderna.

The federal government has filed multiple patents covering mRNA-1273. In this report, we describe two patent applications that list federal scientists as co-inventors. If the government successfully pursued its patent filings, the resulting patents would likely confer significant rights. We also review recently disclosed contracts between NIH and Moderna. The agreements suggest that NIH has not transferred its rights, but instead maintains a joint stake.

The U.S. government may jointly own a potential COVID-19 vaccine. At least two patent applications that appear essential to the vaccine name federal scientists as inventors, giving the U.S. government ownership if the patents are granted. Collaboration agreements also support the government’s ownership stake in mRNA-1273.

Co-ownership provides significant rights. For example, assuming there were no other monopolies, the government could make, use, or sell the technology without the consent of Moderna. It could also license the technology to others, including other vaccine manufacturers or the World Health Organization, without the consent of Moderna.

Simply put: the United States has long since been working on and funding the development of the mRNA technology.

Multi-billionaire philanthropist and investor Bill Gates, who has invested plenty of time and money into mRNA, has said that for the “next pandemic” there will be plenty of “mRNA factories” ready for it.

So, Ivanka Trump’s revelation is indeed true; but there are also plenty of other things she did not disclose concerning mRNA and vaccine development.

The WinePress has documented before, that, unbeknownst to many, she is actually an honorary member of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders, as proudly once displayed on the Trump White House website. Per a bio on an archived White House website reads:

Ivanka has been included in Fortune magazine’s prestigious “40 Under 40” list (2014) and was honored as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum (2015). Most recently, Ivanka was also featured in Time’s 100 Most Influential list (2017) and Forbes’ “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” (2017).

A screenshot (edited) from the WEF’s video, “What Is The Great Reset?”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I mean, what more can I say? The evidence is clear. Donald Trump was not playing 4D chess, like Qanon loves to erroneously say that he is: he IS a PAWN in that chess game!

2 Corinthians 11:18 Seeing that many glory after the flesh, I will glory also. [19] For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise. [20] For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face. [21] I speak as concerning reproach, as though we had been weak. Howbeit whereinsoever any is bold, (I speak foolishly,) I am bold also.

The cult of personality surrounding Trump is immense. He can say and do whatever, and his idolators will cheer it on without a second thought and will not be dismayed at the overwhelming evidence that he is nothing close to what the propagandists would have you to believe him to be.

And yet to this very day, Trump cannot stop himself from bragging about how “amazing” these “vaccines” are. He has openly said that he is “the father of the vaccine,” and that the shot should be called the “trumpcine;” heckling and mocking his own supporters for booing him when he cheerleaded for them; says that no one has died from them; says Biden and the Left have tried to take all the credit for what his administration did to rollout the vaccines; praised the heirs of the Johnson & Johnson company and their vaccine at one of his rallies; and responded to a plea from Alex Jones to stop promoting them, telling Jones that he does not wish to speak on this issue anymore, and that “I think it’s good, and that’s it,” he told Jones.

We have seen proof, after proof, after proof, that these Covid “vaccines” are killing and seriously injuring millions (of the ones we know of); and yet this man will not acknowledge that and stands resolute in defending ‘his’ “beautiful” “vaccines.”

It is indefensible. Period. The end. Anyone that can defend him and these shots, and what he and his administration did, and the whole host of the government, is willfully ignorant and cannot accept the truth.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.

When looking at all of this in retrospect, it starts to make more sense what Trump meant when he said would “drain the swamp”…

