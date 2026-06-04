Courtesy: New York Times

Kevin O’Leary, the multimillionaire investor from the hit show Shark Tank, has agreed to drastically downsize his approved datacenter in Utah by roughly 75%, after receiving a letter from a state official demanding that the scale of the datacenter be reduced amidst ongoing concerns.

As noted by The WinePress in May, O’Leary’s datacenter was approved in Utah and was slated to become the largest datacenter in the world. Naturally, residents were fuming after their petitions and protests were ignored.

O’Leary then went on a media tour claiming that these protesters and fuming residents were sponsored protestors being bussed in by China.

But following relentless pressure, O’Leary finally capitulated and will purportedly be downsizing.

As first reported by News 4 Utah:

Days after Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams sent a letter to reality TV star Kevin O’Leary, calling for a 75% area reduction for the controversial data center project planned in Box Elder County, O’Leary has decided to scale down the project. In a letter sent to President Adams on Thursday morning, O’Leary agreed to remove 19,430 acres in and around the Locomotive Springs area in recognition of the Locomotive Springs Waterfowl Management Area. ‘Mr Wonderful’ also acknowledged that this migratory bird habitat is critical to the north shore of the Great Salt Lake. This comes after several protestors raised concerns about what data centers might do to bird habitats around the county.

O’Leary said that they will also remove the 620-acre parcel in the northeast portion of the area near the highway and preserve a majority of the remaining acreage as open space. “The practical effect is that the project’s built industrial and data-center footprint is brought in line with the scale your letter contemplates while the broader expansion area remains available to anchor advanced manufacturing and defense-industrial uses over a 30-year horizon,” O’Leary said, responding to the issues raised in President Adam’s letter. He compared the project to the kind of cluster that builds on Utah’s industrial base such as Northrop Grumman and Nucor. Adams welcomed the move saying, “O’Leary’s concessions in response to the demand letter I sent are a positive step forward. The concerns raised by Utahns are valid, which is why I have pushed for meaningful changes to ensure those issues are addressed before any project can move forward.” Adams added that there will be written commitments in place, and the proposal will undergo a full permitting and environmental review process, just like any other development project in Utah. “Protecting Utah’s water, especially the future of the Great Salt Lake, remains one of my highest priorities.” […] “The response to the demand letter I sent demonstrates that public engagement matters and that Utahns’ concerns are being heard. I will continue working to ensure those concerns lead to meaningful changes, stronger safeguards and greater accountability,” Adams noted. O’Leary said his letter serves as a model for how to best address complex projects, saying dialogue should be between developers and elected officials “rather than through public narratives that outpace the facts.” […] Claiming the public concerns about land use, water use, heat dispersion, air quality, and project timeline “does not reflect reality,” O’Leary failed to specify in his letter exactly how O’Leary Digital will address the concerns surrounding the project. He did confirm, “O’Leary Digital has not broken ground, has not received permits, and the development plan is still being engineered and refined.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.

These people are not men, you can scare them, and that’s why you have to fight back against these people. It’s not a total elimination, which is ideal, but it’s better than what O’Leary was originally going to do, and is reason why we as a citizenry must rebel against these wicked devices and those who would exploit us for it.

O’Leary is a spineless coward. He worked one job scooping ice cream cones at a mall and was fired because he refused to scrap gum off the floor at the bosses’ request. So now this spineless toad could care could less about you and I, and just wants to make more money so he can cry over watches and vain trinkets.

Proverbs 28:20 A faithful man shall abound with blessings: but he that maketh haste to be rich shall not be innocent. [22] He that hasteth to be rich hath an evil eye, and considereth not that poverty shall come upon him.

Furthermore, Larry Fink has said that these datacenters are going to be funded by draining personal savings accounts and pension funds, so be sure to give that report to our elder Americans to perhaps, if nothing else, light a fire under them to actively reject the datacenters.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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