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Commissioner777's avatar
Commissioner777
2h

Someone sure better read the fine print. This guy’s promises and Trump’s promises mean absolutely nothing.

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Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
3h

Kevin O’Leary is a monster! That devil had the arrogance to say that we don’t deserve to eat lunch - well you don’t deserve to be a billionaire how about that?

The backlash is only the appetizer for what’s coming for him:

4 Riches profit not in the day of wrath: but righteousness delivereth from death.

Proverbs 11:4

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