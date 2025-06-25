The following report was first published November 26th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

It’s no secret that the United States has a critically severe health and obesity problem, and this was recently reaffirmed in a new sweeping study that reveals that roughly 75% of the country is either overweight or obese.

The study, published in The Lancet on November 14th, and was funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, details just how heavier Americans have gotten since the 90’s when around half of the country was considered overweight or obese.

The New York Times reported:

The paper defined “overweight” adults as those who were age 25 and over with a body mass index at or over 25, and “obese” adults as those with a B.M.I. at or over 30. The authors acknowledged that B.M.I. is an imperfect measure that may not capture variations in body structure across the population. But from a scientific perspective, experts said, B.M.I. is correlated with other measures of body fat and is a practical tool for studying it at a population level. The authors found a steady increase in the share of people who are overweight or obese over the past three decades. The rate of obesity in particular rose steeply, doubling in adults between 1990 and 2021 to more than 40 percent — and nearly tripling, to 29 percent, among girls and women aged 15 to 24.

Estimated and projected age-standardised prevalence and percentage change in prevalence of obesity among older adolescents (aged 15–24 years; A) and adults (aged ≥25 years; B), by sex, for 1990, 2021, and 2050 in the USA at the national level and across 50 states and Washington, DC:

Researchers predict that by 2050 around 260 million people in the U.S. will be overweight or obese, unless evasive action is taken right away to combat the problem.

“I would consider it an epidemic,” said Marie Ng, who is an affiliate associate professor at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine and a co-author of the new paper.

“It’s going to require a lot more attention and a lot more investment than we are currently giving the problem,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong, a professor of pediatrics and population health sciences at Duke University who was not part of the research.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The NYT went on to give this fascinating little tidbit:

The report comes as the scientific understanding of what causes obesity, and how best to treat it, is evolving. While the prevailing viewpoint once was that obesity was merely a problem of calories in and calories out, and that people simply needed to eat less and exercise more to lose weight, the reality is much more nuanced, Dr. Armstrong said.

“Obesity comes from genetic, physiological and environmental interactions,” she said. “It’s not the fault of any one individual who has the disease.”

This absurd reasoning continues to become more and more of the established “science” in mainstream medical and health circles that obesity is just heredity, and we needn’t be so divisive over this lest we be guilty of “fat shaming” and not promoting “body positivity.” If not that, the other option is to take Ozempic and other weight loss drugs that will rot you from the inside out – the subject of future reports here on The WP.

In 2023, months after the Biden administration spearheaded the latest nutrition conference summit to revamp the health standards in America, the President appointed Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, a physician who specializes in obesity at Mass General Health in Boston, Massachusetts, to be part of his administration’s health and nutrition panel and to work with the upcoming 2025 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee – the same doctor who says obesity cannot be cured with a healthy diet and exercise because it is genetic.

This nutrition conference, held in 2022 was infamously led by Dariush Mozaffarian, the Dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University; whose university publishes its proprietary “Food Compass” – a metric so asinine it encourages Americans to eat heavily-processed and chemically-laden cereals, among other things, while claiming that M&M’s and processed sugary sweets are healthier than beef, eggs and cheese.

And, should it come as any surprise that Bill Gates funds Tufts and Mozzarian’s work – the same group that also funded this study published by The Lancet?! Truly, we live in the twilight zone!

Proverbs 23:20 Be not among winebibbers; among riotous eaters of flesh: [21] For the drunkard and the glutton shall come to poverty: and drowsiness shall clothe a man with rags.

Without contest, America is the sickest and fattest country by far. This country glorified corporation we call the United States spends the most on healthcare in the world, far surpassing the rest of the world by leaps and bounds, and yet has the sickest and most obese country in the world.

We all know it (those that are awake): they have made perpetual patients of the people, always sick and out of mind, but kept alive and strung along by drugs.

When I was lost and unsaved, my health was terrible. I was sick constantly and was overweight as a child, regularly fed ridiculously processed foods. It was really only after the Lord saved me that I began to retake control of my health. Now, I am incredibly healthy, have not been sick in roughly 6 or 7 years, and am in the best shape of my life and only getting better; and you couldn’t pay me to go back!

Romans 6:19 I speak after the manner of men because of the infirmity of your flesh: for as ye have yielded your members servants to uncleanness and to iniquity unto iniquity; even so now yield your members servants to righteousness unto holiness. [20] For when ye were the servants of sin, ye were free from righteousness. [21] What fruit had ye then in those things whereof ye are now ashamed? for the end of those things is death. [22] But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life. [23] For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE