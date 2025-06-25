The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren McMac's avatar
Lauren McMac
just now

Rev 22:15

For without are dogs, and sorcerers, and whoremongers, and murderers, and idolaters, and whosoever loveth and **maketh a lie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R R's avatar
R R
1h

Here we go again!

Biden's regime at it's best ( worst )

Boy do they have one heck of a Kool-aid ( laced with lies! ) and many will buy it.

Our brains and bodies require regular protein, eggs and Beef are great sources of protein.

Unlike Bill's Bugs and Mystery meats!!!!!

Anyone believing such Tripe from them obviously CANNOT think for themselves, and need someone to lead them by the hand in life.

The time of the Anti-Christ approaches and even they will buy into his lies as stated by:

Revelation 13:4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, "Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?"

They missed out on the fact that that man is impotent compared to Creator's Power displayed every where.

You cannot fix stupid.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture