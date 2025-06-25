The following report was first published on August 9th, 2022, on winepressnews.com.

Slated for this upcoming September, the Biden White House will conduct what they are calling a “Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health” – a conference that has not happened since 1969, which led to a drastic change in America’s future health and agricultural atmosphere.

According to a White House press release, the conference, and the preludes to it, “will accelerate progress and drive significant change to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related disease, and close the disparities around them,” the White House said in May.

Furthermore, the White House stated, ‘The Biden-Harris Administration has set a goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating and physical activity in the U.S. by 2030 so that fewer Americans experience diet-related diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. The Conference will galvanize action by anti-hunger and nutrition advocates; food companies; the health care community; local, state, territorial and Tribal governments; people with lived experiences; and all Americans, and it will launch a national plan outlining how we achieve this goal.’

“Hunger, diet-related disease, and the disparities surrounding them impact millions of Americans, and the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the urgency of addressing these issues. No one should have to wonder where their next meal will come from. We must take bold steps now—with government, the private sector, non-profits, and communities working together—to build a healthier future for every American.” - Ambassador Susan E. Rice, Domestic Policy Advisor

In a bipartisan move, Representatives Jim McGovern (D) of Massachusetts, and since-deceased Jackie Walorski (R) of Indiana, along with Senators Corey Booker (D) of Rhode Island, and Mike Braun (R) of Indiana, advocated for this conference to be set in motion.

The appointed head of this conference is Dariush Mozaffarian, the Dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University – which has also been involved in the proceedings leading up to this conference.

Mozaffarian said during a Senate Committee hearing last year:

“It’s been 52 years since the nation came together to chart a national strategy around food and nutrition. Much has changed in 52 years. It’s time to bring everyone together again to reimagine our national food system for the next 50 year. “We are on a path to disaster. We have to get these health care costs under control, and we’re absolutely not going to do it until we address the top cause, which is poor nutrition. “We literally have a legacy food system built for 20th century goals, with 21st century problems. Making America the 21st-century breadbasket for nourishing food that heals our bodies, reduces healthcare spending, supports our military, stewards our natural resources, and creates new businesses and jobs. “We need to sit down together as a nation and say, ‘How do we want to design our food system?’ The food system we have today was consciously created to be what it is. We can do that again.”

According to a press release from Tufts University, ‘Mozaffarian suggested six specific areas of focus for federal efforts: advancing nutrition science and research; employing a food-as-medicine approach in health care; strengthening federal nutrition programs such as school meals, SNAP, and WIC; catalyzing business innovation; expanding nutrition education and public health; and coordinating federal food policy.’

To better understand what Mozaffarian and the White House committee view to be healthy, Mozaffarian created what is known as the “Food Compass,” a form of a nutrient profiling systems (NPS). This can be seen in a paper published in Nature in October of last year, co-authored by Mozaffarian, titled, “Food Compass is a nutrient profiling system using expanded characteristics for assessing healthfulness of foods.” This paper was recently updated on August 3rd.

According to Tufts, their compass ‘scores food items across nine domains (top), with six domains equally weighted and three domains each given a half-weight on the basis of more modest relative health effects. Each domain score is calculated as the average of the scores of the specific attributes within that domain; sample spider plots of the nine domain scores for two food products are shown (bottom). The nine domain scores are summed and scaled to calculate a final FCS, scaled to range from 1 (least healthful) to 100 (most healthful).’

Tufts says this is the “most comprehensive and science-based” nutrient profiling system to date, designed to clear up “confusion to benefit consumers [and] policymakers.” Led by Mozaffarian, researchers spent three years to compile and rank 8,032 foods, and attached a score to each.

But not all scientists and nutritionists are agreed. In 2022 a handful of authors published a paper titled “[The] Limitations of the Food Compass Nutrient Profiling System.” They wrote in their abstract that many NPS’ are “founded on a reductionist assumption that the healthfulness of foods is determined by the sum of their nutrients, with little consideration for the extent and purpose of processing and its health implications.”

“[…] We propose that the chosen algorithm is not well justified and produces results that fail to discriminate for common shortfall nutrients, exaggerate the risks associated with animal-source foods, and underestimate the risks associated with ultra-processed foods. “We caution against the use of Food Compass in its current form to inform consumer choices, policies, programs, industry reformulations, and investment decisions.”

In their paper, the authors compiled a chart that displayed what Mozaffarian and researchers ranked different food items, 100 being the best, and 1 being the absolute worst.

As can be seen, watermelon and kale earned a perfect score, with Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats taking third, the popular vegan almond milk taking fourth, and even Honey Nut Cheerios making it into the ‘to be encouraged’ category. Foods that Mozaffarian and crew say should be eaten in moderation include foods like chips, vegan egg substitutes fried in vegetable oil, General Mills’ Lucky Charms, and canned pineapple in heavy syrup. But the head of the White House’s upcoming food conference says eating a whole egg fried in butter, cheddar cheese, and ground beef needs ‘to be minimized’ – beaten out by an ice cream cone with nuts, and even Almond M&M’s which rank higher than the ice cream.

Nina Teicholz from Unsettled Science responded to Mozaffarian’s composite scores, noting that this diet is guaranteed to cause a slew health issues, that these scores are very biased and unfounded due to contradicting and detailed research, and Mozaffarian’s beliefs should further be examined since he is the appointed head of this conference that is supposed to take place in less than a month.

She wrote:

What kind of dystopian world has nutrition “science” entered into whereby a university, a peer-reviewed journal, and one of the field’s most influential leaders legitimize advice telling the public to eat more Lucky Charms and fewer eggs? Simply eyeballing these recommendations should be enough to know this diet is a get-sick, diabetes diet, a high-carb, sugar-laden, candy-coated highway to ill-health.

An academic critique of the Food Compass should be superfluous, but it does help explain some of the assumptions leading to these bizarre results. (The chart above is from this article.) For instance, the Compass:

Automatically assigns negative scores to red meat and dietary cholesterol;

Puts a low priority on protein, giving it equal value to fiber and phytochemicals;

Makes no distinction between nutrients obtained from animal foods versus those from plants or the artificial nutrients added to enriched, fortified foods—even though most nutrients are in their most bioavailable forms in animal foods.

Each of these assumptions is contradicted by substantial data to the contrary. Just take the subject of dietary cholesterol, for example. The science on this topic was systematically reviewed by the American Heart Association in 2013, and the U.S. Dietary Guidelines expert committees in 2015 and 2020. All these reviews found no link between cholesterol in the diet and cholesterol in the blood. It turns out that restricting eggs and shellfish is ineffective, since the body simply adjusts its own cholesterol production to keep a steady amount available for the body’s many essential functions. Ranking “egg whites” higher than a whole egg, as the Food Compass does, is therefore not supported by the evidence. Outdated hypotheses die hard, we know, but the dean of a nutrition school should be up-to-speed on the latest science.

Since Mozaffarian is widely credited with being the driving force behind the upcoming White House conference, his views on nutrition are worth examining. If he and his team at Tufts really think Frosted Mini Wheats are a super food, there’s clearly reason to have some concerns about the outcome of this event.

However, when looking deeper into where he received his funding for the project, it is revealed that Mozaffarian was gifted millions of dollars courtesy of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation, to name a few.

As many people know, Bill Gates has invested multi-millions in ushering in the plant-based and lab-grown faux meats, something The WinePress details on a fairly regular basis.

Even though it is not up for discussion this September, European nations use their own NPS they put on food products to help consumers make better choices. A health/wellness reporter posted a picture of a comparison of two different food items: deli ham and Nestle’s Nesquik. Europe’s “Nutriscore” utilizes an “A-E” letter-grade scale. Similarly to the Food Compass, the sugary Nesquik earned a ‘B,’ while the ham earned a ‘D.’

The clowns are running the carnival! Howbeit, these people are not that stupid: they know full well and good what they are recommending. They clearly have a bias to make people sicker and sicker. ALWAYS follow the money!

1 Timothy 6:10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

The WinePress reported earlier this year that the cereal giant Kellogg’s is dividing parts of their company so a greater emphasis can be placed on their plant-based meat investments, and have even partnered with a gene-editing company to produce fake meats replicated in a lab. But this partly explains why their heavily-processed and sugary cereals are so high on the list, along with Lucky Charms.

Indeed, this nation and government are “Coo-Coo for Cocoa Puffs!” Only in an insane asylum would M&M’s, potato chips, fake meats, and Honey Nut Cheerios outrank ground beef and eggs.

As I have noted in other reports, it is true that feedlot beef, chicken, and pork are certainly not healthy, they are nutrient deficient, and laden with many chemicals, vaccines, antibiotics, and so forth. So habitually consuming those low-end conventional products can and will lead to problems; hence, why the highest quality must be sought after. But to somehow claim that highly-processed foods and sugary candies with artificial ingredients in them are somehow better is truly asinine.

But none of that should surprise regulars of The WP:

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

We would expect nothing less than for this food conference to be promoting crap, while telling you to stop eating meat. And, on a sidenote: when I reported on my state representative’s death, Walorski, I said she was just another run of the mill Republican whom no one ever heard of or saw from. I did not know she was apart of this conference until after the fact, so this article only further validates my point. But I digress.

Do not expect anything worthy to come out of this conference next month, as all we are going to get is more propaganda. When the first iterations of the Food Pyramid came out in the early 70’s, that was when all kinds of health problems really started to increase, and destroyed four generations of health (Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, Alpha (the current one)).

