The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loretta Oates's avatar
Loretta Oates
5h

Thank you for bringing this to our attention, Jacob!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deborah's avatar
Deborah
6h

I mainly use Dr Mercola products due to the supplement companies sold out to Big Pharma and made in China,etc. So Yuck Jacob.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture