On Monday, the House introduced President Donald Trump’s highly anticipated spending bill, called the “One, Big, Beautiful Bill” (yes, it’s actually called that), which introduces tax cuts, immigration reforms, and other domestic reforms.

The House Committee on Ways & Means said in a statement:

On Tuesday, the Ways and Means Committee will markup “The One, Big, Beautiful Bill,” delivering on President Trump’s economic agenda and supporting pro-family, pro-worker tax provisions. The legislation builds on the success of the 2017 Trump tax cuts and carries out the very policies that America voted for, making the economy stronger, expanding tax relief for middle class and low-income Americans, and ushering in a new golden age of prosperity to benefit workers, families, farmers, and small businesses.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social:

"This week the Republicans are meeting in the Tax, Energy, and Agriculture Committees on major pieces of 'THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL. “We must WIN! But now, with the tremendous Drug and Pharmaceutical Cuts, plus massive incoming Tariff Money, our 'GREAT, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' just got much BIGGER and BETTER. The Golden Age of America will soon be upon us. “When I return from the Middle East, where great things will happen for America, we will work together on any and all outstanding issues. But there shouldn’t be many — The Bill is GREAT.”

ZeroHedge covered some of the more salient details packed into the bill.

The full 389-page spending package can be read here.

But one of the big things this bill would do is raise the debt ceiling yet again, this time by another $4 to $5 trillion dollars.

The Hill notes:

Treasury Department Secretary Scott Bessent is already calling on Congress to raise or suspend the debt ceiling by July to keep the federal government from defaulting on its more than $36 trillion debt.

There’s also a key difference in how both GOP-led chambers plan to address the debt limit in instructions for the budget framework Republicans adopted last month. While the House’s plans call for raising the debt limit by $4 trillion, the Senate’s instructions detail a $5 trillion increase to the debt ceiling.

Some Senate Republicans have argued the higher proposed figure would stave off the threat of default through the coming midterm elections. But not all Republicans were happy with the $5 trillion amount.

The Tax Foundation says it is somewhere in the middle at $4.5 trillion.

The House-passed budget resolution (which contains the instructions that committees must follow for the reconciliation process) would allow a $4.5 trillion increase in the deficit from tax cuts over the next decade so long as spending is cut by $1.7 trillion. But if spending is not cut by $1.7 trillion, the cap on tax cuts will be reduced dollar-for-dollar. The legislative text introduced by the Ways and Means Committee cuts taxes by less than the budget resolution instructions, implying either that spending reductions have fallen short of the target or that lawmakers are leaving room for further negotiations over certain tax items.

The CATO Institute says it is closer to $5 trillion.

The House plan has a net tax cut of about $6 trillion over 10 years, including interest costs and assuming temporary breaks become permanent. And it has net spending cuts of somewhat more than $1 trillion with interest savings. If that is the final package, federal debt held by the public will soar from $30 trillion this year to about $55 trillion by 2034—$5 trillion more than under the baseline.

In 2023, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R‑LA) complained about “President Biden’s runaway spending and America’s debt crisis” [and] “called out the Biden Administration for feeding the national deficit at an unsustainable level by failing to control federal spending.”

In 2022, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R‑MN) said, “Our fiscal trajectory as a nation is unsustainable and threatens the future of our children and grandchildren. We can still change course, but we must act now.”

Today, federal debt is already trillions higher than the “crisis” and “unsustainable” levels that Scalise and Emmer worried about. The Republicans should slow down, add broad-based spending cuts to the reconciliation bill, scrap the proposed new tax loopholes, and tackle federal debt as they have promised. The Big Beautiful Bill should be reworked to tackle the government’s Baleful Bloated Budget.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

Yup, this is what “winning” looks like. It’s the same thing as always: did you actually think something was going to change? I hope not, because if you did then you have learned and understood little about what is going on. Whatever the government has to do to create more inflation and deficits they will; at the heart of it all to bridge us into digital, programmable money; CBDCs, stablecoins and tokenization of all assets.

But remember, this is “good” debt: when Dems do it, then it’s the end of us all, the apocalypse is here.

Like all these spending bills and debt ceiling hikes, the media will gin up this narrative that Congress is working around the clock to get a deal secured and is’s a race against time. They pull these theatrics every time, as if we don’t already know the outcome.

So much for all those DOGE “savings.” Of course, DOGE saved next to nothing as I have covered a number of times.

Oh, and in the bill, there is no mention of removing taxes on social security like Donny T campaigned on. Let me see your ‘shocked face.’

