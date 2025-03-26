Earlier this month, President Donald Trump carried through with one of his campaign promises to create a national Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The executive order, signed on March 6th, will hold around 200,000 Bitcoin (BTC) to start out with.

The WinePress noted last year that Trump made big promises about cryptocurrency, after previously calling Bitcoin a “scam.” During the campaign he made a number of promises to become the so-called “Bitcoin President,” and has floated the idea of establishing a “Bitcoin dollar” and making the U.S. the leading hub for Bitcoin mining.

Trump said in July he would “create a framework to enable the safe, responsible expansion of stablecoins […] allowing us to extend the dominance of the U.S. dollar to new frontiers all around the world.” He then claimed that his administration’s work in cementing dollar stablecoins, “America will be richer, the world will be better, and there will be billions and billions of people brought into the crypto economy and storing their savings in bitcoin.” He added, “America will become the world’s undisputed bitcoin mining powerhouse.” The United States government is among the largest holders of bitcoin,” he explained.

Bloomberg noted in January that Trump has enjoyed strong support from the crypto industry, which has a powerful presence in Washington, backed by well-funded political action committees. A slew of companies, including Coinbase and Ripple, have donated to Trump’s inaugural committee in recent months.

In the latest executive order, Bitcoin Magazine reported on March 6th:

The executive order also mandates a comprehensive audit of the federal government’s Bitcoin holdings, as the exact quantity of BTC under U.S. control has never been fully accounted for. […] A key provision of the executive order ensures that the government will not sell any Bitcoin deposited into the reserve. Instead, it will serve as a long-term store of value, with Sacks likening it to “a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called ‘digital gold.’”

White House Crypto and AI Czar David Sacks, a venture capitalist from Silicon Valley and former PayPal executive, said in a lengthy post on X:

Just a few minutes ago, President Trump signed an Executive Order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The Reserve will be capitalized with Bitcoin owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings. This means it will not cost taxpayers a dime. It is estimated that the U.S. government owns about 200,000 bitcoin; however, there has never been a complete audit. The E.O. directs a full accounting of the federal government’s digital asset holdings. The U.S. will not sell any bitcoin deposited into the Reserve. It will be kept as a store of value. The Reserve is like a digital Fort Knox for the cryptocurrency often called “digital gold.” Premature sales of bitcoin have already cost U.S. taxpayers over $17 billion in lost value. Now the federal government will have a strategy to maximize the value of its holdings. The Secretaries of Treasury and Commerce are authorized to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin, provided that those strategies have no incremental costs on American taxpayers. IN ADDITION, the Executive Order establishes a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile, consisting of digital assets other than bitcoin forfeited in criminal or civil proceedings. The government will not acquire additional assets for the Stockpile beyond those obtained through forfeiture proceedings. The purpose of the Stockpile is responsible stewardship of the government’s digital assets under the Treasury Department. PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT President Trump promised to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Digital Asset Stockpile. Those promises have been kept. This Executive Order underscores President Trump’s commitment to making the U.S. the “crypto capital of the world.” I want to thank the President for his leadership and vision in supporting this cutting-edge technology and for his rapid execution in supporting the digital asset industry. His administration is truly moving at “tech speed.” I also want to thank the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets — especially Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick — for their help and support in getting this done. Finally Bo Hines played a critical role as Executive Director of our Working Group.

Last week, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) reintroduced a bill to buy $1 million BTC to add to the reserve. “I am so pleased to announce that today I will be reintroducing The Bitcoin Act,” Lummis said during the “Bitcoin for America” summit in Washington, D.C. “And I’ll be joined here shortly by Senator Justice of West Virginia, who is one of the cosponsors. And we have several other additional cosponsors. And a lot of it is a result of the excitement that’s been building.”

“The momentum is in our hands and we need to make this happen. Thankfully, President Trump is with us and the opportunities are boundless,” Lummis concluded.

The bill already has a handful of co-sponsors.

At the same time, Representative Nick Begich (R-AK) introduced a complimentary bill in the Congress which also seeks to buy $1 million BTC. Begich said, “Today, I will be introducing the Bitcoin Act of 2025 in the United States House. This is a bold and forward looking legislative initiative designed to ensure the United States secures its financial independence and maintains its leadership in the global digital economy.”

Senator Lummis last year even floated the idea of selling the nation's gold reserves to buy more Bitcoin. “We already have the financial assets in the form of gold certificates to convert to Bitcoin,” Lummis said in an interview with Bloomberg. “So the effect on the US balance sheet is pretty neutral.”

Since Trump signed an executive order to create a Bitcoin Reserve, it has been revealed that a number of ranking officials have already taken out sizeable positions in Bitcoin and ETFs.

CCN reported last week:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears to have the largest stash out of the cohort and disclosed a sizeable position in a Fidelity Bitcoin account worth between $1 million and $5 million.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds three significant positions . As per the disclosure, he holds $250,001 to $500,000 in BTC, the same amount of BTC in a Gemini wallet, and $50,001 to $100,00 in the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin ETF (FBTC).

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed he held between $250,001 and $500,000 in BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), the leading U.S. spot BTC fund. As per his ethics agreement, Bessent has 90 days from his confirmation on Jan. 27, 2025, to divest these assets, giving him a deadline of April 27.

As for the smaller positions, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard reported a Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) position worth between $15,0001 and $50,000. Similarly, Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth holds between $15,001 and $50,00o in BTC.

Office of Management and Budget Director Russel Vought reported Bitcoin holdings in a Coinbase wallet worth between $1,001 and $15,000.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

If President Trump was truly interested in helping the American people and making good on the “Make America Great Again” moniker, then he would demand and sign executive orders to return us to a constitutional money reserve that consists of GOLD and SILVER. This would return purchasing power to the dollar, reel in inflation and strengthen the consumer. But we know that is never going to happen ever again at this point.

The future is crypto, I don’t know any other way to put it; and the U.S. is arguably behind the 8-ball in some respects when it comes to this; which is a reason why I believe Trump and Musk are so adamant about making the transition as fast as we can because globalist puppets have a schedule they are trying to keep.

Bitcoin is the launchpad for CBDCs, stablecoins and tokenization of all assets. I spelled this out in great detail last year in my essay about tokenization (which I will be updating with new information at sone point).

It’s one step closer towards the eventual mark of the beast system.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

