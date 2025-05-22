Last night, President Trump’s highly touted “One, Big, Beautiful Spending Bill” narrowly passed in the House of Representatives by a single vote difference of 215–214 vote. All Democrats voted against it, and several Republicans voted against it or did not vote, notably Warren Davidson (OH) and Thomas Massie (KY). GOP members cheered as Speaker Mike Johnson had a cheesy grin on his face.

The bill is estimated to to increase the federal deficit at least another $4 to $5 trillion, The WinePress noted last week. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said recently, “We estimate would add $3.3 trillion to the debt including interest or $5.2 trillion if its temporary provisions are made permanent. In part because new borrowing is front-loaded and offsets are back-loaded, the bill would add massively to near-term deficits.”

Maya MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, responded to the bill’s passage, saying:

“This plan is nothing short of a fiscal failure. It adds massively to the national debt, it relies on timing gimmicks and false claims about growth, it fails to make the structural spending reforms we desperately need, and it uses the important savings it does find to partially offset tax cuts rather than reduce the debt. “The fact that lawmakers passed this bill less than a week after America’s latest credit downgrade and yet another worrying Treasury auction is especially maddening. Will nothing wake our leaders up to the need to take our debt challenges seriously?”

Also of note, the bill omits paying no additional taxes on Social Security, a major campaign promise. It does provide a $4,000 deduction for seniors over 65.

Trump took to Truth Social to laud the bill. "THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL" has PASSED the House of Representatives! This is arguably the most significant piece of Legislation that will ever be signed in the History of our Country!,” he wrote. “[…] Now, it's time for our friends in the United States Senate to get to work, and send this Bill to my desk AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! There is no time to waste.“

Federal Land Grabs

As with most rushed, gigantic spending packages, regardless of who is in charge, a number of things typically get shoehorned and sandwiched into these packages that never make the headlines. The Big, Beautiful Bill is no different.

Reported by Yanasa TV, buried in this reconciliation package allows for the federal government to bypass state, city and county regulations to secure and manage the oversight of carbon capture pipelines, hydrogen, oil, and other pipelines, and would grant federal regulators eminent domain to achieve these goals.

South Dakota Searchlight noted a summary document provided by the House Energy and Commerce Committee which noted these important changes.

“Notwithstanding any other provision of law, if the Commission issues a license under subsection (c)(1) of this section and the licensee is in compliance with such license, no requirement of State or local law that requires approval of the location of the covered pipeline with respect to which the license is issued may be enforced against the licensee,” the text of the bill reads.

South Dakota state Rep. Karla Lems warned in an interview last week: “It would override any state or local law regarding […] the routing of a pipeline.”

South Dakota House Speaker Jon Hansen, a self-described MAGA Republican, posted screenshots of the changes and said “property rights are under attack again.” Hansen wrote:

“By taking away our right to approve or disapprove a carbon pipeline’s location, our people’s God-given private property rights and the landowner protections we’ve fought hard to put in place are dismantled. It strips our state of the power to ensure that these projects follow the law and do not pose a serious risk to health or safety. It infringes on our constitutional right to self-governance.”

Upstream noted that while some Biden-era green policies are being minimized, carbon capture credits are not.

The bill also rescinds unallocated funds from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the Biden-led bill from 2022 that unleashed a wave of clean energy subsidies. It also repeals funding for a methane emissions reduction programme under the Clean Air Act.

However, the carbon capture tax credits that were increased through the IRA — known as 45Q credits — were left intact.

Food & Water Watch, wrote a letter on the behest of 100 organizations representing landowners, tribes, environmental advocates, fiscal watchdogs, and community leaders, warning that “the bill allows big corporations to pay $10 million for a fast-tracked permitting scheme that will shortchange communities and effectively guarantee approval after one year unless regulators act to stop it.”

“All together, this legislation threatens to turbocharge the dangerous industry-backed climate scam of carbon capture and storage, presenting a major hazard to communities, tribes, farmers, landowners and the public purse,” write the groups. “It would accelerate the permitting of dangerous pipelines right when oversight capacity is limited and safety standards are admittedly inadequate. With the challenges facing our country, the last thing we should be doing is funneling more public money to billionaires promoting a dangerous and unnecessary industry.”

Yanasa pointed out in his video report to an ongoing ordeal in some midwestern of companies trying to seize private and residential lands to build carbon pipelines, namely that of a group called Carbon Summit Solutions. It would install carbon capture devices throughout North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa.

The group’s website describes their plans to fight ‘climate change’:

Summit Carbon Solutions is an U.S. company with U.S. roots committed to driving job growth across the Midwest, decarbonizing industrial processes and providing a substantial boost to the ethanol and agricultural industries that are so critical to the economy. We believe in advancing communities through increased market access. The company was announced in 2021, and by 2025, has partnered with 57 ethanol plants across the Midwest. Utilizing proven technology, Summit Carbon Solutions will capture carbon dioxide before it is emitted into the atmosphere and channel it to North Dakota where it will be permanently and safely stored deep underground. Additionally, Summit Carbon Solutions will partner with facilities co-locating along our route that require a clean, consistent source of CO2 for their industrial processes. By enabling energy advancement, Summit Carbon Solutions is playing a major role in goals for energy independence.

In 2021, The WinePress reported on identical projects headed by Heartland Greenway LLC, which was sending stern letters to home and farmland owners that if they could not reach a mutual settlement then they would turn to the state for eminent domain. Statements would include things such as,

“Our goal is to reach voluntary agreements with all landowners along the Project route, though, if we are unable to do so we may need to request the right of eminent domain (“condemnation”) from the Board.”

Screenshot of the letter being sent to farmers

Summit Carbon Solutions was also getting in on the action, who said, according to The Ames Tribune at the time, that “the goal would be to not have to use eminent domain, spokesman Jesse Harris said, while adding, “I don’t think I can definitely rule it out.”

Prior to the House’s passage of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill, some of these states in the Corn Belt were passing laws to prevent this eminent domain. South Dakota voters were able to get this deterred after then-Governor Kristi Noem passed a bill that would allow Summit Carbon Solutions to build the pipelines, though the company defiantly said they were still going to file permitting applications.

However, in December, North Dakota approved permits for the Summit pipeline, though it was widely opposed by about 92% of landowners in the 90,000-acre sequestration area in a lawsuit against the move. North Dakota also became the first state to ban lawsuits against chemical companies over pesticide use and injuries caused by them.

Iowa and Minnesota have also approved permits to build the pipeline.

Speaker Jon Hansen also said in his message on X:

“We’ve said NO to these companies and this project again and again. We’ve passed landmark laws protecting landowner rights. But apparently, “no” doesn’t mean “no” to them—and now it looks like politicians in Washington are trying to give them federal power to take what isn’t theirs, for a project the people do not want.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Oh, so this “climate change” bullcrap that was being flouted by the Biden-Harris administration did not go away and is now being shoved into a massive spending bill that Trump and the GOP are celebrating. So now, if this passes through the Senate and is signed by Trump later this year, this man will have committed the very thing that he railed against Biden for years over.

Recall what I wrote in my report, ‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change:

Remember what Trump said last year on Truth Social:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $11.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

And we are seeing that now with this One, Big, [Abominable] Bill.

Winning, huh?

Oh, I forgot, silly me: ‘This isn’t Trump’s fault.’ No blame will ever be laid at the feet of the Mango Mussolini and the traitorous GOP by the red hats.

Proverbs 28:3 A poor man that oppresseth the poor is like a sweeping rain which leaveth no food. Proverbs 25:14 Whoso boasteth himself of a false gift is like clouds and wind without rain.

What do you think will happen when this farmland gets stolen and ripped-up? What will happen to the food supply and costs of goods? And what will these people do for money? Where will they go? But I forgot, I guess we can eat ze bugs, right?

Not much shocks me anymore and I would expect nothing less from these tyrants and corporatists, but it is still incredibly frustrating and despicable.

Psalm 13:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. How long wilt thou forget me, O LORD? for ever? how long wilt thou hide thy face from me? [2] How long shall I take counsel in my soul, having sorrow in my heart daily? how long shall mine enemy be exalted over me? [3] Consider and hear me, O LORD my God: lighten mine eyes, lest I sleep the sleep of death; [4] Lest mine enemy say, I have prevailed against him; and those that trouble me rejoice when I am moved. [5] But I have trusted in thy mercy; my heart shall rejoice in thy salvation. [6] I will sing unto the LORD, because he hath dealt bountifully with me.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

