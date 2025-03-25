After years of making a career of staunchly advocating the United States’ exit from all of the foreign wars it started under Bush and Obama, President Donald Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, has become the latest politician and ranking Trump official to abandon her prior beliefs. After previously urging the U.S. to stop funding and attacking the Houthis in Yemen, Gabbard has now changed her position and wants other allies to get involved in the attacks.

Dave Smith provides a brief synopsis of why the war in Yemen started in 2014 under President Barack Obama, carried over into the Trump administration and funded even more, and continued under Biden.

President Trump, after campaigning to end the war in Yemen, has backtracked and has promised to continually bomb Yemen into submission as the Houthis have taken the side of the Palestinians, as critics have pointed out his latest actions and broken campaign promises.

Tulsi Gabbard for years advocated ending the war in Yemen, and while she was still a Democrat criticized Trump for not ending the war and cutting funding to the Saudis to wage their genocide on Yemenis.

As noted by Antiwar.com:

At the time, Gabbard was critical of the fact that the Yemen war was unauthorized by Congress, making US participation illegal under the Constitution. President Trump’s new bombing campaign is also unauthorized and illegal, as were President Biden’s airstrikes against the Houthis that he launched from January 2024 to January 2025.

Gabbard was involved in a War Powers Resolution that would have ended US support for the Saudi war in Yemen, which was vetoed by Trump in 2019. “Congress has now for a very long time given up its responsibility to declare war. And this war in Yemen is a perfect example. So, I and a few of my colleagues are introducing a resolution that will take back our congressional authority and responsibility that’s given to us through the United States Constitution to stop this, our illegal participation in this Saudi-led genocidal war in Yemen,” she said in the 2018 interview.

Gabbard has now done a full 180-degree turn and supports the administration’s continued bombing of Yemen. “Our country and other countries should not be in a position to reroute commerce going through that area simply because of the threat that exists,” she told the Indian-based NDTV while visiting India.

“Trump has taken decisive action for our own safety, security and prosperity.”

HotSpot compiled some of her earlier statements versus a remark she made last week:

Tulsi’s complete policy shift comes at a time when private messages discussing war plans to attack Yemen were mistakenly leaked to the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in what is being seen as one of the greatest blunders and national security leaks of the modern era. Messages in the chatroom were sent to Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller.

Amidst the fallout from this leak, Gabbard is already being grilled by those on The Hill for this lapse in national security.

This is not the only issue Gabbard has flip-flopped on. The WinePress reported last month how she backpedaled on her criticism of FISA Section 702, which empowers the intelligence community in the federal government to carry out warrantless searches and invasive spying on Americans and foreigners.

As also noted in that report, Gabbard is a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader. However, when she made her transition to the Republican party after polling not so well among Democrats, her associations were brought into question. Gabbard has on more than one occasion attempted to claim she was never apart of the WEF and does not align with their goals, though her prior remarks say otherwise.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 18:16 A man's gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. Proverbs 18:17 He that is first in his own cause seemeth just; but his neighbour cometh and searcheth him. Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

What else is new? She wouldn’t get the job if she wasn’t already a sellout and depraved person with a darkened soul. I never understood the appeal but apparently a lot of Americans liked her. It just goes to show what a few fair speeches can do.

It’s funny because in 2022, the two times I reported on her meteoric rise (when she began filling-in for Tucker Carlson, giving her the primetime slot on the most-watched cable news network), I warned in each report that she was being groomed for a much greater role. She succeeded in bringing some progressives and Democrat-moderates over to the ‘other side,’ and then underwent a rebranding campaign to make her seem more approachable and likeable to the ‘Right.’ But, she needed to be floated out to conservative and MAGA media for a few years so people could come to accept her.

She, like all the others, is a liar and a deceiver; and she too now is overseeing an already Orwellian department of government that works hand-in-hand with Big-Tech (the same entities that Trump is now openly embracing as part of his administration). Some see her for who she really is, but the broader masses are none the wiser.

Please don’t fall for the smile and “Aloha!” she does: she is a political charlatan.

Proverbs 5:1 My son, attend unto my wisdom, and bow thine ear to my understanding: [2] That thou mayest regard discretion, and that thy lips may keep knowledge. [3] For the lips of a strange woman drop as an honeycomb, and her mouth is smoother than oil: [4] But her end is bitter as wormwood, sharp as a twoedged sword.

Attacking Yemen, along with Syria, clears an easier path to attempt to overthrow Iran: that’s the real goal here.

