The following report was first published on November 30th, 2023, on winepressnews.com:

The United Nations and many other influential stakeholder groups calling for populations to reduce their meat consumption is certainly nothing new, but this time the UN will be making that a focal point at this year’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where they will be officially announcing a newly updated roadmap to reach “zero-emissions by the year 2050.

COP28, which officially begins on December 3rd, will of course feature a variety of politicians, delegates, stakeholders, companies, and more, advocating a myriad of ways the people need to shape up and adjust to a new lifestyle to solve the declared climate crisis. Moreso than in years past, reducing consumption will be at the top of the list.

According to an article from Bloomberg:

The global food systems’ road map to 1.5C is expected to be published by the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization during the COP28 summit next month. Nations that over-consume meat will be advised to limit their intake, while developing countries — where under-consumption of meat adds to a prevalent nutrition challenge — will need to improve their livestock farming, according to the FAO.

From farm to fork, food systems account for about a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and much of that footprint is linked to livestock farming — a major source of methane, deforestation and biodiversity loss. Although non-binding, the FAO’s plan is expected to inform policy and investment decisions and give a push to the food industry’s climate transition which has lagged other sectors in commitments.

The guidance on meat is intended to send a clear message to governments. But politicians in richer nations typically shy away from policies aimed at influencing consumer behavior, especially where it involves cutting consumption of everyday items.

“Livestock is politically sensitive, but we need to deal with sensitive issues to solve the problem. If we don’t tackle the livestock problem, we are not going to solve climate change. The key problem is overconsumption,” said Dhanush Dinesh, the founder of Clim-Eat, which works to accelerate climate action in food systems.

The Rome-based UN agency, tasked with improving the agricultural sector and nutrition, is seeking to strike a balance between the climate transition and ensuring food security for the growing global population. So as well as calling for less meat consumption for the world’s well fed, the plan would also encourage farmers in developing countries to bolster productivity of their livestock and supply more sustainably.

Other recommendations will cover issues from how farmers adapt to an increasingly erratic weather to tackling key sources of emissions like food waste and post-harvest loss or fertilizer use, according to the FAO. The plan will be rolled out in three parts over the next few years to eventually include country-specific recommendations.

The road map has the potential to offer a “shared direction of travel” for livestock companies and their investors, mirroring the role of the International Energy Agency’s net zero document for the energy sector, according to FAIRR Initiative, an investor network focused on intensive animal production.

This road map is needed to bring clarity to both companies and investors so that they can plan for the transition. The longer companies wait to act, the more drastic and potentially disruptive the transition,” Sofía Condés, head of investor outreach at FAIRR, said.

Digging into the actual report – “Roadmap for achieving net‑zero emissions in global food systems by 2050” – provides some more specifics into what the UN wants the world to implement.

In the intro, the UN asserts that dietary habits will need to change and replace real meat with faux substitutes. Additionally, things added to the feed to reduce emissions are suggested, including nanotech and smart packaging.

“Even with higher efficiency, greater production needed to meet growing demand might increase net global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This condition suggests that dietary changes, including a reduction in consumption of livestock products and replacement by plant-based foods, is also important to help transition to low-carbon and net-zero food systems. “Furthermore, several technologies developed or under development might help further reduce emissions in the medium and long run, such as feed additives for livestock, novel perennials, soil additives, nanoproducts and intelligent food packaging.”

SEE: Meat Industry Develops Smart Packaging That Interacts With The Environment

The UN lays out four “major interventions” to achieving their carbon neutrality by 2050:

Implementing low-emission practices to reduce emissions through increased production efficiency (10th, 20th, 30th, 40th pctl of least emission-intensive systems and average); Sequestering carbon in croplands and grasslands; Shifting diets to reduce global production of livestock-based protein; and Adopting new-horizon technologies across food value-chains.

The UN goes on to note that “four value-chains – beef, milk, rice and maize – are responsible for nearly 65% (13.9 GtCO2e) of total FS emissions, and seven value-chains (+wheat, pig and poultry) are responsible for almost 80% of emissions (17.2 GtCO2e).”

Further fleshing out their third tenet, the UN has determined that even if global production of meat and dairy is reduced by an entire 25%, it still would not meet their arbitrary goals by 2050, unless combined with other sustainable practices already listed. The UNFAO wrote:

“On the other hand, if accompanied by the implementation of low emission practices, reducing the consumption of livestock-based protein by 10% and 25%, for example, could promote emission reductions of 0.5–2.5 GtCO2e/y by 2050. Therefore, scaling the implementation of low-emissions practices to improve livestock production is a precondition to drive significant changes in emissions towards net-zero FSs.”

Along with cutting out the consumption of the real thing, the UN is quick to suggest eating plant-based and lab-grown meats, accompanied by a slew of biotech technologies that would track emissions and cut down on waste.

“This diverse pipeline, including consumer-ready artificial meat, methane inhibitors, intelligent packaging, vertical agriculture, nano-drones and 3-D printing, presents real opportunities for systemic change,” UNFAO added.

Furthermore, the UN says that by 2050 half (50%) of meat production should be minimized at the very least.

“Reduce global production, driven by lower consumption, of livestock-based protein (meat and milk) by 10, 25 and 50%, calculated using the 2050-projected levels as referenced. We assumed that reducing consumption of livestock products lowers milk and meat production. This process should slow demand growth, and eventually reduce the number of livestock heads—the major GHG source in the agricultural sector.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The globalist elites, in my opinion, are about to really ratchet up their attacks on the food supply around the world in short order, especially to meats and livestock. We know this has been their goal for some time now, but I think they are ready to finally move into the actual stage where they cause some serious havoc to facilitate the change.

Just go take a look at what’s been going on in The Netherlands if you want to get the picture.

Ultimately, what the UN is saying, and what will begin to take place, is indeed a fulfillment of Bible prophecy, that hardly no one is even recognizing these days.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE