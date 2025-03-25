The following report was first published on October 22nd, 2022, on winepressnews.com:

Streamed on September 20th, the World Economic Forum published a video titled “Tackling Disinformation #SDIM22,” where Melissa Fleming, the Under-Secretary General for Global Communications at the United Nations, was interviewed about how she and the United Nations are working harder to push their message even harder onto the masses, whilst burying and removing the things contrary to their goals. In doing so, she stated that “we own the science.”

Melissa Fleming

Addressing the first question by the host, Fleming explained that the “misinformation war” really exploded when the Covid pandemonium was thrust upon the world, and also the social media giants prior to the Covid War that greatly aided in the rise of what Fleming and the UN would consider as “misinformation.”

“[…] There was already a proliferation of mis- and disinformation that was making achieving what were trying to achieve, a better world and a more inclusive, and a more peaceful, and harmonious world [but social media] was making it more difficult,” Fleming said, also attributing groups such as anti-vax movements as “seizing the opportunity” to play on people’s escalated fears concerning Covid.

Fleming also discussed “another really key strategy [the UN] had” was to “deploy influencers” that had large followings to push their message.

She then noted that the UN worked directly with TikTok to artificially pump-up the coverage of “scientist” influencers to relay their message.

“We had another trusted messenger project which was called Team Halo, where we trained scientists around the world and some doctors on TikTok, and we had TikTok working with us; “And these scientists who virtually had no following to start with, got ‘verified ticks.’ They started bringing people in their community into their labs, into their offices, and answering their questions and engaging with them. “It really took off, and many of them became like national media go-to advisors. […] So it was a layered deployment of ideas and tactics […] “People need to be inoculated themselves, and I think social media took off so quickly, that, I think people of all ages are very ill-equipped, especially in times of crisis when they’re feeling very engaged with what’s out there, and searching, and wanting to help, and wanting to share – really learning actually how to spot mis and disinformation, and how not to be part of the problem.”

Even so, Fleming and the panelists interviewed lamented how this dis- and misinformation, namely Covid-related, along with things concerning Russia-Ukraine, are still being allowed to fester and ‘infect’ many people on these social media platforms, asserting that this is making wars and conflicts even worse than they already are.

Adrian Monck, the moderator for the Forum’s panel discussion, also noted that prior to the rise of social media, whatever came out of the printing presses or was televised via the TV screen, was essentially treated as gospel truth with no real counter opposition to it.

Later on in the interview, Fleming once again lamented that there is a sort of “extinction threat” transpiring, of the “check-and-balance” media that is out there. Because of this, she argued,

“Facebook becomes the internet and affiliated, unaccountable portals, or you know kind of fake news organizations spring up to kind of fill that gap and fill that space. “[…] But I do think that also that with the demise of public interest media and the rise of digital alternatives has been dangerous.”

This type of verbiage is covertly similar to the language being used to describe the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) the United States’ Senate is trying to pass, which will effectively bury the truly independent outlets while only further propping up the established corporate media on both sides of the coin:

Approaching the end of the panel discussion meeting, Fleming further explained how social media platforms must begin to really crackdown on the allowance and proliferation of what the UN deems are dis- and misinformation.

She made the following statements and suggestions:

“But I do think we as news organizations, we as institutions, also have a continued responsibility to inform the world about the state of our world, to guide the public. “And, unfortunately, for example the UN – I was astonished to learn from my social media colleagues that we fall under a category called Civic Institutions, which means our starting point we’re downranked. So our starting point is down here, whereas “Joe Conspiracy Theory” you know can start [higher]. “And so, Facebook tries to address this by giving us ad credits so then we can come back and be at the same place that whoever wants to say anything ‘person’ is. “But it is an algorithmic shift that was deliberately taken to favor individuals over institutions. And the institutions who are there to serve the public for good are at a disadvantage. “We also thought have to get better at communicating in these spaces, and I think the humans who are you know running our governments, our public health institutions, also need to be more human in their communications because that’s what functions well on these social media channels. “So, yeah, it’s educating, it’s hopefully elevating the content that – you know we partnered with Google, for example. If you google climate change, you will [see] at the top of your search, you will get all kinds of UN resources. We started this partnership when we were shocked to see that when we googled climate change, we were getting incredibly distorted information right at the top. “So we’re becoming much more proactive. You know, we own the science, and we think that the world, you know, should know it, and the platforms themselves also do. But again, it’s a huge huge challenge that I think all sectors of society need to be very active in.”

Leading off from that, and bringing things to a close, Monck asked the rest of the panel to somewhat respond to the people – who the UN and WEF labels as dis- and misinformation pushers – and how to coerce them to stop reporting on them and perhaps see their side of things, or just accept the fact that these people are a lost cause.

Claire Wardle, a Professor of the Practice at Brown University School of Public Health, also took a similar position to Fleming, and explained they needed to try and allow their outreach to become more “participatory,” noting that “the other side makes them feel part of something and that’s why they’re succeeding.”

Rachel Smolkin, the senior vice president of global news for CNN Digital Worldwide, was also asked for her take on what to do. Succinctly, she provided the expected answer of “building trust” and to essentially be more inclusive in their outreach, she says.

In conclusion, Fleming said that there are some people that are completely ‘gone’ in her mind, and “who’ve totally got lost down rabbit holes and they’re going to hopefully find their way out at some point.” Notwithstanding, she also said that they recognize there is a wide middle that feels greatly overwhelmed by all the “doom and gloom” the media perpetuates on a routine basis, but can certainly be coerced via all the previously discussed intervention methods.

Interestingly enough, the WEF, in essay the published about life in the coming smart cities by 2030, did notate this tidbit of information:

“My biggest concern is all the people who do not live in our city. Those we lost on the way. Those who decided that it became too much, all this technology. Those who felt obsolete and useless when robots and AI took over big parts of our jobs. Those who got upset with the political system and turned against it. They live different kind of lives outside of the city. Some have formed little self-supplying communities. Others just stayed in the empty and abandoned houses in small 19th century villages.”

SEE: Agenda 2030: You’ll Own Nothing And Be Happy

You can watch the full interview below:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

It’s not science at all; it is solely agenda pushing with the ‘science’ veneer slapped on it.

Real science is testable, demonstrable, observable, repeatable (Daniel 1:4). In grade school they teach the kiddies about the “scientific method,” only to then throw that process in the garbage when it comes to evolution, climate change, diet, disease and medicine, and so forth.

Take a gander at their “Sustainable Goals” if you want to see what they deem to be “science” and “equity.”

But what is even more terrifying is knowing that these sociopaths can show the whole world their game plan and their entire playbook as to how they can continue to control people, and the sheeple do not even notice or care.

Proverbs 17:15 He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the LORD. [16] Wherefore is there a price in the hand of a fool to get wisdom, seeing he hath no heart to it?

These twisted people have elevated themselves to god-tier status. They know what’s best, they know what’s right, they decide what truth is, whey meditate what is accepted equity and knowledge.

The sociopathic gaslighting on display here is just as utterly grotesque. These sly foxes are trying to act like THEY are the victims, that they are these dainty and sheepish bastions of hope and truth, but are being oppressed by the plebs they wish to eliminate and control.

Furthermore, one must continue to remain ever vigilant, especially online. They are openly admitting to paying-off and puffing-up disinfo and change agents on social media and mainstream media, allowing them to assimilate and blend in with the “commoners,” to build that false sense of trust.

1 Timothy 5:22 Lay hands suddenly on no man, neither be partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.

In no way can you support the United Nations. It is an evil and detestable organization; and the evidence for this is plentiful. Be VERY careful who you listen to, as there are many plants in the media, especially so-called alternative and conservative channels, peddling the benefits of the UN goals and global governance.

SEE:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE