The United States, with the help of its regional proxies, has succeeded in toppling the war-torn country of Syria and helping to replace it with designated terrorists with strong ties to Al-Qaeda and ISIS. This new radical Islamist terrorist regime - which has been whitewashed by the West to cloak the truth that it is supporting a terrorist organization in hopes of toppling of Syria’s existing government, with the ultimate goal of seizing the country’s oil and natural resources, which was once again on display per recent oil deals made with American and European-allied interests. All the while, this new terrorist government has been on a killing spree, publicly humiliating and then executing civilian groups, particularly Christian minorities and Alawite Muslims (a sect of Islam held by the family of the previous government).

Notably, the fall of Syria’s existing government to close out 2024 ultimately allowed the United States and Israel to get even closer to Iran’s front doorstep and disrupt the region’s Axis of Resistance.

Brief History

The collapse of Syria, including Iran, is part of a much grander plan to light the Middle East on fire.

In a long-forgotten interview, retired Four-Star General Wesley Clark revealed to Democracy Now! that after 9/11 there was a plan dispatched by the Pentagon called the Project for the New American Century, which detailed how the U.S. was going to topple seven countries in the Middle East in five years.

According to him, this plan involved lighting the Middle East on fire by “taking out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and then finishing off Iran.”

While it is evident that the U.S. is 'off schedule,’ all of the countries listed are now in complete disarray, save for Iran, who the United States under the last and current administration has dramatically increased its rhetoric against, with constant threats to not “escalate” tensions by engaging with Israel.

But as for Syria, the country has been under heavy war and pillaging, along with a myriad of sanctions courtesy of the United States and Western allies for many years that destroyed its economy, with hardly any meaningful press attention in Western media; and in December of last year, the country finally fell and delivered the U.S. a ‘win’ in the region and a blow to Iran.

There is a lot to unpack when dealing with this travesty that has been unravelling in Syria, too much to get into in this report, but there are some key things worth of note.

World Affairs in Context published a great article last year on the eve of Syria’s official collapse, documenting the many sanctions and military action the U.S. has taken against Syria - definitely give it a read for more background on the situation.

In order to force its regime change, the U.S. funded Al-Qaeda and ISIS-backed terrorists, eventually giving it a facelift and name change to conceal who America is actually supporting, claiming the new regime consists of “moderate rebels.”

WAC wrote:

The so-called “rebels” or “opposition forces” (as Western media conveniently refers to them) are, in fact, an offshoot of al-Qaeda and are associated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a Salafi-jihadist terrorist organization, led by Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, an affiliate of the founder of ISIS Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Abu Mohammad al-Jolani is the founder of Jabhat al-Nusra, the al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

Since 2011, the United States has been pursuing regime change in Syria via all means available, including hybrid warfare. Jake Sullivan infamously wrote in an email to Hillary Clinton in 2012: "Al Qaeda is on our side in Syria."

After implementing extraordinarily brutal and outright inhumane economic sanctions on Syria, Western allies have been continuously fueling the violence by funding and training terrorist organizations to destabilize Syria and other non-aligned regional actors.

In 2019, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad explained in an interview:

"When they [ the U.S.] sent their army into Iraq, they paid the price. It's much easier to send a proxy. Al Qaeda is a proxy. There is a war between the United States and the rest of the world. Syria is a microcosm of World War 3."

Col. Richard Black, Former Virginia State Senator, shared an excellent overview of U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and its involvement in Syria since 2011:

The Syrian war began in 2011 when the United States landed Central Intelligence operatives to begin coordinating with Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups;

We have been unwavering supporters of Al-Qaeda since before the war formally began;

We are supporters of Al-Qaeda today where they’re bottled up in Idlib Province;

The CIA supplied them under secret operation Timber Sycamore, providing the jihadists with anti-tank weapons and all of their anti-air missiles;

We facilitated the movement of Islamic terrorists from one hundred countries and they came and they joined ISIS, they joined Al-Qaeda, they joined the Free Syrian Army, all of these different ones;

When we fight these wars we have no limits on the cruelty and the inhumanity that we’re prepared to impose on the people, making them suffer, so that somehow that will translate into overthrowing the government and, perhaps, taking their oil, taking their resources;

The Caesar sanctions were the most brutal sanctions ever imposed on ever any nation; during the Second World War sanctions were not nearly as strict as they were on Syria

And even now at this present hour the U.S. State Department still lists HTS as a terrorist organization on its website. So, by the government’s own admission, the U.S. is openly funding and supporting a terrorist group.

From the State Department’s website

As further evidence that the U.S. government knew what it was doing in funding terrorists, in 2012 the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) admitted to openly supporting these terrorists, per a document that was forwarded to the U.S. State Department, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Department of Homeland Security, and FBI, along with then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. These documents prove that the U.S. government fully knew what it was doing in sponsoring these terrorist organizations in the region.

“The Salafist, the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI - [Al-Qaeda in Iraq, later becoming ISIS] - are the major forces driving the insurgency in Syria. “AQI supported the Syrian opposition from the beginning. “The West, Gulf countries, and Turkey support the opposition; while Russia, China, and Iran support the regime. “There is the possibility of establishing a declared or undeclared Salafist principality in Eastern Syria (Hasaka and Der Zor), and this is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime.”

Geopolitical Economy Report (GER) also published a succinct report last year noting the U.S.-sponsored terrorism, and pointed out how the Western media has attempted to frame HTS in a nicer light:

The US State Department even lifted its $10 million bounty on al-Jolani, who has also personally rebranded and now uses his birth name Ahmed al-Sharaa.

US Assistant Secretary of State Barbara Leaf said her in-person discussion with the former Al-Qaeda leader was “very productive”. She praised al-Jolani/al-Sharaa as “pragmatic”.

Other Western media outlets have tried to whitewash the former Al-Qaeda leader. CNN published a softball interview with him titled “How Syria’s rebel leader went from radical jihadist to a blazer-wearing ‘revolutionary’”. The Telegraph ran a similar puff piece with the headline “How Syria’s ‘diversity-friendly’ jihadists plan on building a state”.

On top of this, however, it should also be noted that forces in Turkey have been aiding in the regime change as well fighting from the north. When Salafi-jihadist rebels captured Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city in November, France 24 reported, “Opposition sources in touch with Turkish intelligence said Turkey, which supports the rebels, had given a green light to the offensive”.

Most notably also is Israel’s support for HTS, with the “rebels” claiming they “love Israel.” GER also reported:

Israel was directly supporting Al-Qaeda-linked “rebels” in Syria as well. In 2019, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot publicly admitted that Israel had given weapons to Syrian rebels trying to overthrow the government of President Assad.

Israel even directly aided Syrian Al-Qaeda. The Times of Israel reported in 2015 that “Israel has opened its borders with Syria in order to provide medical treatment to Nusra Front and al-Qaida fighters wounded in the ongoing civil war”.

Israel’s former military intelligence chief, Amos Yadlin, happily noted that Al-Qaeda “hasn’t bothered Israel”, and was instead focused on fighting Israel’s enemies for it. “Those Sunni elements who control some two-thirds to 90% of the border on the Golan [Heights] aren’t attacking Israel”, remarked the former military intelligence chief. “This gives you some basis to think that they understand who is their real enemy – maybe it isn’t Israel”.

A prominent Israeli think tank that does contract work for NATO published a paper in 2016 arguing that the West should not destroy ISIS, because it was a “useful tool” against Iran, Hezbollah, and the Syrian government. The think tank stressed, “The continuing existence of IS [Islamic State] serves a strategic purpose”.

In 2017, Israel’s former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon revealed that ISIS had “apologized” to Tel Aviv after accidentally attacking Israeli forces in the Golan Heights, which is sovereign Syrian territory that has been illegally occupied by Israel for decades, according to international law.

[…] Israel’s state media outlet Kan interviewed rebels from Aleppo and Idlib, who said, “We love Israel and we were never its enemies… [Israel] isn’t hostile to those who are not hostile toward it. We don’t hate you, we love you very much”.

A Syrian rebel commander told Israel’s Channel 12 that the militants sought to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad and to create a new government that has good relations with all countries in the region, “including with Israel.”

Another Genocide, And Western Media Is Silent

Now that these “moderate rebels” have taken power, the new regime is going through and systematically slaughtering minority groups in brutal fashion, namely that of Christian groups and Alawite Muslims; and Western media has been radio silent as thousands have mercilessly perished these past several weeks.

Note: there are hundreds of videos circulating online depicting the murder and decapitation of innocent men, women, children and babies, after they are dragged out of their homes, publicly humiliated and then executed by beheading. The videos are out there: view them at your own discretion.

A child about to be beheaded

The list of examples goes on and on…

Last week, RT published a handful of testimonies of those who have survived the genocide that is taking place right now in Syria.

An anonymous journalist from the town of Tartus described what he witnessed: “There were so many bodies that people stopped counting. They weren’t buried properly – just dumped into ditches.”

A number of witnesses also reported the presence of foreign fighters contracted to aid in the systematic killing. A humanitarian aid worker recounted speaking with a man who had barely escaped the killing, saying: “He told me he heard Chechen, Uzbek, and North African Arabic among the attackers. These weren’t local militants – these were imported killers, trained elsewhere and sent here to finish us off.” A woman from Jableh said something similar: “They were foreigners. Some were Arab, others were not. They had dead eyes, no emotion. To them, we weren’t people – we were just bodies to be destroyed.” And again, a resident displaced in Damascus said, “These aren’t local fighters. They were trained somewhere else, then sent here to do what they do best – kill.”

Russian forces have come to the aid of many of these displaced Syrians, providing rations and tents to sleep in, seeking protection at Russia's Hmeimim airbase.

And yet Western media has remained quiet. RT went on to note:

Despite overwhelming evidence of genocide, Western and regional media continue to present the massacres as “clashes” between HTS and government forces, deliberately sidestepping the mass extermination of Syria’s Alawite community.

A Syrian human rights activist, speaking under anonymity, condemned this distortion:

“This isn’t war. It’s genocide. Yet, the world’s media avoids using that word because it doesn’t fit their political narrative.”

Western governments that once backed opposition forces are now reluctant to acknowledge the nightmare they helped unleash. By turning a blind eye, they enable the continuation of these crimes, and their silence serves as complicity in the atrocities.

The United Nations has remained largely passive, offering vague statements of concern but taking no meaningful action. Meanwhile, the perpetrators roam free, emboldened by the knowledge that no one will hold them accountable.

For the people of Latakia, Tartus, and Jableh, the message is clear: No help is coming. The world will not intervene. But history will remember. And the silence of the international community will forever be its most damning indictment.

The United Nations, in all its shew of professed egalitarian and humanitarian concern for humanity and the ‘global community,’ has in fact tried to pretend that American troops have not been occupying parts pf Syria for years.

In March 2023, almost several days to date, Chinese reporter Edward Xu asked Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, about the presence of U.S. troops in Syria, to which Haq blatantly lied and claimed he as no knowledge of this. Read the full transcript here.

Xu: Do you think the presence of the US military in Syria is illegal or not?” Haq: “That’s not an issue that we’re dealing with at this stage.” Xu: “A foreign ministry based presence in another country without invitation, sounds like something else to me.” Haq: “There’s no US armed forces inside of Syria… It’s not a parallel situation to some of the others… I believe there’s military activity. But, in terms of a ground presence in Syria, I’m not aware of that.”

But this is par for the course for the United Nations, as the global body has for many decades sponsored terrorism and government overthrows, as noted by The WinePress in a report last month:

Though the Western media has been silent, the current Trump administration has effectively acknowledged the takeover of Syria and the killing that has been going on there.

Brian Berletic at The New Atlas published a great video last week (that I highly recommend) detailing the deafening silence by the Trump administration, its hypocrisy and complicity in this debacle.

Even just last month the Trump administration acknowledged conducting precision strikes in Syria. But, as Berlectic points out, the Trump administration has not taken out the current regime's leaders with precision strikes, even though the Pentagon could very easily accomplish this.

But there is a ‘simple’ reason why the U.S. has been surgically striking and sponsoring terrorists in Syria:

There Be Black Gold There!

After Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama unleashed fury across the Middle East, President Donald Trump pledged to end these ‘endless wars’ during his first tenure and bring the troops home. He didn’t. His reason? To “protect the oil” - something Trump has said more than once; such as seen in a 2020 interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

TRUMP: “They say, ‘He left troops in Syria’. You know what I did? I left troops to take the oil. I took the oil. The only troops I have are taking the oil. They’re protecting the oil. I took over the oil.” INGRAHAM: “We’re taking, we’re not taking–” TRUMP: “Maybe we will, maybe we won’t.” INGRAHAM: “They’re protecting their facility.” TRUMP: “I don’t know, maybe we should take it. But we have the oil. Right now, the United States has the oil. So, they say, ‘He left troops in Syria’. No, I got rid of all of them, other than we’re protecting the oil. We have the oil.”

Or this instance in 2019 when he said something identical during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as Turkey began its campaign in Syria from the north.

Kurdistan24 in 2019 published a video directly showing U.S. military vehicles guarding oil wells in Syria.

This illegal occupation continued under the Biden administration, which included a number of surgical strikes and bombings.

With Syria now in the hands of the U.S., Turkey, Israel and other powers in the Middle East, the West and its allies now have access to this oil while effectively cutting off the flow of energy to Iran and Russia. As far back as 2009, Qatar, an ally of the U.S. in the region, proposed creating a natural gas pipeline that would pass through Syria and Turkey to Europe, which would replace Russian natural gas flowing into Europe. Assad was not in favor of this plan and rather wanted to build the pipeline through Iran to Europe instead.

Journalist Pepe Escobar had reported for well over a decade that Syria is the “Ultimate Pipelineistan War.” Escobar route in 2015:

Thus Washington’s strategy so far of injecting the proverbial Empire of Chaos logic into Syria; feeding the flames of internal chaos, a pre-planed op by the CIA, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with the endgame being regime change in Damascus.

An Iran-Iraq-Syria pipeline is unacceptable in the Beltway not only because US vassals lose, but most of all because in currency war terms it would bypass the petrodollar. Iranian gas from South Pars would be traded in an alternative basket of currencies.

Compound it with the warped notion, widely held in the Beltway, that this pipeline would mean Russia further controlling the gas flow from Iran, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia. Nonsense. Gazprom already said it would be interested in some aspects of the deal, but this is essentially an Iranian project. In fact, this pipeline would represent an alternative to Gazprom.

Still, the Obama administration’s position was always to “support” the Qatar pipeline “as a way to balance Iran” and at the same time “diversify Europe’s gas supplies away from Russia.” So both Iran and Russia were configured as “the enemy.”

[…] The game now has expanded even more, with the recently discovered offshore gas wealth across the Eastern Mediterranean – in offshore Israel, Palestine, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon. This whole area may hold as much as 1.7 billion barrels of oil and up to 122 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. And that could be a mere third of the total undiscovered fossil fuel wealth in the Levant.

From Washington’s point of view, the game is clear: to try to isolate Russia, Iran and a “regime-unchanged” Syria as much as possible from the new Eastern Mediterranean energy bonanza.

And so, on cue, Qatar recently inked a new deal to provide natural gas to Syria via Jordan.

Middle East Monitor reported on March 14th:

Qatar yesterday announced an initiative to supply natural gas to Syria through Jordan to help boost the country’s meager power supply.

The initiative aims to “contribute to generating electricity starting from 400 megawatts, with gradual increases by Qatar Development Fund,” Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted Qatari Charge d’Affaires in Damascus Khalifa Abdullah Al Sharif as saying.

Syrian Electricity Minister Omar Shaqrouq said the Qatari grant will contribute to supporting Syria’s energy sector by providing two million cubic meters of natural gas daily.

“This contribution will generate an additional 400 megawatts of electricity, improving the power supply and increasing it by two to four hours per day,” he told SANA.

“This will positively impact citizens’ daily lives and support vital sectors in the country,” he said.

Qatar has a plethora of gas deposits positioned in the North Field, the largest natural gas field in the world.

But money talks; and while Western countries are silent about the killing spree and terrorism taking place, its European allies are still condemning the existing Assad government. “The European Union strongly condemns the recent attacks, reportedly by pro-Assad elements, on interim government forces in the coastal areas of Syria and all violence against civilians,” the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

Earlier this week, the E.U. praised the new Syrian government and announced new funding for its government. The press release states:

Today, in a pivotal moment for Syria's transition, the European Union hosted the ninth edition of the Brussels Conference “Standing with Syria: meeting the needs for a successful transition.”

Amid renewed hope and significant challenges after the fall of the Assad regime, the EU alongside EU Member States, regional and international partners, as well as, Syria's transitional authorities, reaffirmed its support for an inclusive, peaceful, Syrian-owned and Syrian-led transition.

In a clear demonstration of the EU ongoing support, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU is committing nearly €2.5 billion for 2025 and 2026 to aid Syria's transition process and the country's socio-economic recovery, while also addressing the urgent humanitarian needs, both within Syria and in the host communities across Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Türkiye.

Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement:

“Of course, the path to reconciliation and recovery is still long, but for the first time in decades, Syria’s hope can become reality. Syria can become a country where everyone can speak their mind. With equal rights and representation for all – men and women alike, beyond faith, ethnicity and ideology. A country with no place for sectarian violence. “The future of Syria is for all Syrians to build. Those who always fought for freedom, and those who just discovered hope. Those who fled and those who stayed. This must be the promise of the new Syria. And we will do everything we can so that it can be fulfilled.”

On top of this, Syrian outlet SANA reported that Germany has pledged 300 million Euro in a new aid to Syria, through the United Nations and selected organizations. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that “more than half of the funds provided will benefit the people in Syria,” and “as Europeans, we stand together for the people of Syria, for a free and peaceful Syria.” This is rather interesting considering that when Baerbock traveled to Syria earlier this year, the current Syrian leaders refused to shake her hand and blurred her out of their official pictures, German NTV reported in January. During her visit she claimed, “Women’s rights are a measure of how free a society truly is.” Apparently, the new leaders don’t see it that way.

But the money keeps flowing regardless.

Moreover, the U.K. was the first nation this month to lift its 24 sanctions on Syria and unfreeze its foreign assets belonging to the Central Bank of Syria. "This approach underscores our commitment to help the people of Syria rebuild their country and economy, including through support for a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition process," a UK government spokesperson said. "We will continue to judge Syria’s interim authorities by their actions, not their words."

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Don’t you just love the sound and smell of “freedom and democracy,” spreading our “Western values” to the “uncultured ones?”

Jeremiah 22:17 But thine eyes and thine heart are not but for thy covetousness, and for to shed innocent blood, and for oppression, and for violence, to do it.

Last year, Trump repeatedly campaigned on “drill, baby, drill” as a way to lower oil prices and lower inflation of basic necessities. We know that’s a load of pure nonsense, and the Biden administration tripled U.S. exports and profits of oil and LNG - but as far as the drilling goes, was Trump perhaps alluding to the fact that he probably knew Syria was going to fall soon, and therefore that flow of oil and LNG would eventually be coming to Europe, and by proxy to the U.S.? This might be a stretch, but it’s worth asking.

The ignominy of the U.S. cannot understated. It is absolutely appalling and abominable, and words cannot express the shame; and we pay for it; and even if you want to be pragmatic about it and remove all emotion and morality from it, we can’t even say that it benefitted us as a people - as we watch our countries self-implode! That, and so we can clear cut more land for the radical Zionists that own the Western politicians.

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

And like all our other wars, it’s all about oil and natural resources. That’s it. It’s not about freedom, it’s not about spreading neoliberal democracy: it always has and always will be about mammon; as our countries rot and erode before our eyes, while a small few at the top are made fat with dystopic greed. And we still fancy ourselves as the “good guys?”

And once again, for the umpteenth time, Trump is not some savior figure “fighting the deep state.” The evidence is overflowing; but at this point, people either get it or they don’t. You either understand what’s happening in the world or you don’t. It’s 2025 and my cup runneth dry for sympathy for willful ignorance and American arrogance.

Make no mistake about it: vengeance is quickly approaching the United States and Europe. The destruction of the empire cannot be stopped, and the fall of it will be catastrophic.

Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD. [13] Behold, therefore I have smitten mine hand at thy dishonest gain which thou hast made, and at thy blood which hath been in the midst of thee. [14] Can thine heart endure, or can thine hands be strong, in the days that I shall deal with thee? I the LORD have spoken it, and will do it. [31] Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord GOD.

