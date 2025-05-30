On Tuesday, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Argentina announced that the two countries will be creating a joint alternative to the World Health Organization (WHO). President Donald Trump announced during his inauguration that he planned to pull the U.S. out of the WHO, claiming the organization has “ripped off” the country and is controlled by China. Argentinian President Javier Milei followed suit in February.

Kennedy Jr. met with Milei earlier this week to announce their new collaboration.

“I had a wonderful meeting with Argentine President Milei about our nations’ mutual withdrawal from the WHO and the creation of an alternative international health system based on gold-standard science and free from totalitarian impulses, corruption, and political control.”

In a joint statement, RFK Jr. and Argentine Minister of Health Mario Lugones issued a lengthy statement announcing the move. From the HHS:

“The WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed serious structural and operational shortcomings that undermined global trust and highlighted the urgent need for independent, science-based leadership in global health.

“There are well-documented concerns regarding the early management of the pandemic and the risks associated with certain types of research. Rather than ensuring timely transparency, the WHO failed to provide critical access to information, impairing countries' ability to act swiftly and effectively, with devastating global consequences.

“The absence of meaningful reforms, disproportionate financial demands, and the increasing politicization of the organization have ultimately led the United States and Argentina to withdraw from the WHO.”

“The organization has shifted away from its founding mission, becoming increasingly reliant on voluntary contributions and vulnerable to the influence of non-scientific agendas. This diversion has distracted from addressing genuine public health threats.

“Withdrawal marks the beginning of a new path—toward building a modern global health cooperation model grounded in scientific integrity, transparency, sovereignty, and accountability. Our shared commitment is to cost-effective, evidence-based public health interventions that prioritize prevention, especially in children, by addressing root causes such as environmental toxins, nutritional deficiencies, and food safety standards.

“The United States’ Make America Healthy Again initiative is already showing historic progress. Deepening collaboration with partners who share these principles will drive innovation, reduce costs, and help build a stronger, healthier future. The Argentine government, for its part, inherited a devastated healthcare system and is now making rapid progress in rebuilding and strengthening it, with a renewed focus on transparency and quality care for all citizens.

“Real health threats demand urgency and gold-standard science. Under President Donald J. Trump, the United States is restoring a sovereign, results-driven approach—putting people above politics. Argentina, likewise, supports public health systems rooted in autonomy, transparency, innovation, and scientific rigor.

“We can no longer support a system that fails to protect our people or deliver on its mandate. The United States and Argentina invite all nations committed to scientific integrity, transparency, and the defense of human dignity to join us in shaping a new era of global health cooperation—one focused on results, sovereignty, and a safer future for all.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

For obvious reasons, the WHO is absolute garbage and I have no problem with leaving it.

Having said that, this latest collaboration with Milei - a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader - is just another dog & pony show. And when the next inevitable scamdemic arrives and is thrust on Americans, then that will be used as an excuse to say, ‘see, this is why we need to be united as a one world order so this never happens again, and how MAGA is a threat to the global community,’ all this rigmarole.

That, and we have already seen how laughable MAHA is and the lies Kennedy and the propagandists want us to believe.

We’ll see where this goes, but I would not expect much to come of it.

