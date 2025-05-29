Courtesy: USA Today

After the Trump administration carried over and continued investments that began with the Biden administration to create new avian influenza vaccines to tackle the reported outbreak, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), headed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., reportedly has canceled those contracts with Moderna.

This was first reported by Reuters yesterday. The report noted:

The Trump administration has canceled a contract awarded to Moderna for the late-stage development of its bird flu vaccine for humans, as well as the right to purchase shots, the drugmaker announced on Wednesday.

HHS told Reuters earlier this year that it was reviewing agreements made by the Biden administration for vaccine production.

"The cancellation means that the government is discarding what could be one of the most effective and rapid tools to combat an avian influenza outbreak," said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, adding that it is the opposite approach Trump took with Operation Warp Speed to combat COVID-19.

In the closing days of the Biden administration, HHS then approved a $590 million contract to Moderna to produce a new mRNA bird flu vaccine, The WinePress reported at the time. This was on top of another $176 million contract granted to Moderna in 2024 for the same purpose.

Reuters and other mainstream media publications such as USA Today, however, have left out that the Trump administration has already approved contracts for bird flu vaccine research & development, including mRNA vaccines.

The WP noted in March that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), under Secretary Brooke Rollins, issued a 5-pronged plan to tackle the bird flu outbreak and high egg prices. This included a $1 billion investment, of which “$500 million for biosecurity measures, $400 million in financial relief for affected farmers, and $100 million for vaccine research, action to reduce regulatory burdens, and exploring temporary import options,” the USDA said in a press release.

Specifically, the USDA said at the time:

USDA will be hyper-focused on a targeted and thoughtful strategy for potential new generation vaccines, therapeutics, and other innovative solutions to minimize depopulation of egg laying chickens along with increased bio-surveillance and other innovative solutions targeted at egg laying chickens in and around outbreaks. Up to a $100 million investment will be available for innovation in this area.

Importantly, USDA will work with trading partners to limit impacts to export trade markets from potential vaccination. Additionally, USDA will work alongside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure the public health and safety of any such approaches include considerations of tradeoffs between public health and infectious disease strategy.

USDA will solicit public input on solutions, and will involve Governors, State Departments of Agriculture, state veterinarians, and poultry and dairy farmers on vaccine and therapeutics strategy, logistics, and surveillance. USDA will immediately begin holding biweekly discussions on this and will also brief the public on its progress biweekly until further notice.

Moreover, AgWeb noted at the time a handful of different vaccines the government is currently researching:

Spray vaccination: Some researchers have evaluated immune responses in chickens vaccinated via coarse spray with adenovirus-vectored avian influenza vaccines. This method shows promise for mass immunization of poultry, potentially eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses.

Drinking Water: As of now, there are no available vaccines that can be delivered through drinking water for avian influenza. However, this route of administration is being researched as a potential method for mass vaccination.

Aerosol/Spray: Only one vaccine is currently available for aerosol/spray administration. This method could potentially allow for easier mass vaccination of poultry flocks.

Furthermore, in April The WP also reported on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) announcement, via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), providing fast track clearance to biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics for its STARR® mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-2304, also called LUNAR-H5N1.

According to a company press release, the FDA “granted Fast Track Designation for the self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate” which “recognizes the potential of ARCT-2304 as an innovative approach to address unmet medical needs for the prevention of disease caused by pandemic influenza A virus H5N1, a significant global health risk,” the company says.

The company notes: “Fast Track Designation from the FDA is granted to vaccines intended to prevent serious conditions caused by infectious disease. The designation is designed to expedite the development and review process, providing several benefits, including enhanced communication with the FDA and eligibility for priority review, and the possibility of a rolling review.”

During his confirmation hearing in January, RRK Jr. told a Senate committee that he would work to produce effective bird flu vaccines. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

Bobby also said at the hearing that he is committed to producing new vaccines as well. “My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

It is also worth remembering that the U.S. quietly approved a bird flu vaccine for mass use in February courtesy of Zoetis, and is administered to chicken flocks to try and stop the spread of the purported virus.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This latest news is being heralded as a win for Trump and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again). Though not everyone is buying it:

And I frankly I am not buying this either, and I have some questions.

For starters, these headlines omitted the evidence I just laid out in my report. Are they canceling those too? I have seen no report that says so. Read them for yourself to refresh your memory if you need to:

When the HHS says they are “canceling” the contract, do they mean in the same way DOGE was “cutting” things? If you have followed my coverage of Musk’s DOGE - which he has now officially walked away from recently, and even rebuked Trump and Congress for the One, Big, Beautiful Bill - then you know DOGE was a facade and cut next to nothing after lowering the bar far from what Musk originally promised; and what DOGE claims they did cut was simply untrue or was already paid for, therefore cutting nothing, but it looked good in the headlines.

So when I hear that the HHS is cutting these contracts, it sounds like more headline grabbing attention to make the MAGA and MAHA crowd think they are winning.

I’ll give you an example. In a recent interview with Shannon Joy, Dr. William Makis noted some of the hypocrisy with MAHA:

"You know, it's hard to say that we're winning. I can't really see it. Every step that is taken seems to be in some way a compromise, a compromise on principles, a compromise on medical ethics. Even with the FDA's recent announcement that they're going to still recommend Covid boosters, but only for age over 65 or people who are immunocompromised and so on. It's like these vaccines should have been halted, taken off the market.

"The technology should have been banned. We have more than enough data, we have more than enough publications to show harm, these vaccines are harming people over 65. They are harming, the immunocompromised. I mean actually the immunocompromised are the most likely to suffer from vaccine injuries and this is medical malpractice. And so how are we, how are we justifying it that at this point where you know, we have so much data and we have new, we have new people in these powerful positions, whether it's Marty Makary or Vinay Prasad, I mean we have, you know, RFK Jr. We have brand new people in, in these very powerful positions. And what I see is a complete refusal to let this MRNA technology go.

"That's ultimately how I'm, interpreting these recent moves is there is absolutely no desire on the part of this administration to let this compromised technology go. They want to, you know, sort of walk things back obviously because there's so much damage and so much harm and so many of us are talking about, you know, the constant injuries and, and, and you know, the heart attacks, the blood clots are still continuing, the autoimmune diseases, the neurological complications and the sudden deaths and the turbo cancers. All of this is still continuing and affecting, you know, millions of people in the United States.

"And, you know, they're trying to walk some of this back, but it's almost as an attempt to rehabilitate the technology itself to say, well look, you know, the first run was maybe not good and we're going to only save it for, you know, certain groups of people. But they're pushing ahead. They're still pushing ahead. I don't see the MRNA cancer vaccine trials being shut down. They're in phase three trials, they're going to be on the market in the next six to 12 months. The first MRNA cancer vaccines are going to be on the market.

"There's still more money flowing towards MRNA flu vaccines, these self-amplifying MRNA vaccines. So the technology is pushing forward. And that's what really, really worries me. That's where I'm really, really disappointed with MAHA and the direction it has taken recently."

Others are not buying it either:

Proverbs 14:25 A true witness delivereth souls: but a deceitful witness speaketh lies.

Furthermore, I saw a great post by Sasha Latypova yesterday where RFK Jr., Martin Makary (FDA Commissioner) and Jay Battacharya (NIH) announced: “…as of today, the covid vaccine for healthy children, and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the recommended CDC immunization schedule”.

But this is just nonsense because the Covid death shots are still on the CDC’s vaccination schedule, which the article shows, which means Bobby is full of crap.

Latypova summed it well: This is how the psyop is played:

RFK Jr says stuff on X

MAHA crowd goes wild with cheer because none of them bother to check his statements

CDC totally disregards what RFK Jr says on X

HHS pays to enforce the CDC schedule (and not what RFK Jr said on X)!

That picture is perfect. It’s no different than the hype, for example, about Steak ’n Shake cooking their fries in beef tallow, only for the fries to still be coated in vegetable seed oils.

But that is what “MAHA” looks like under Bobby the booby: a few crumbs, perhaps (maybe at best) a few chemicals curtailed in the food supply, but coaxing the masses to get their “Golden Age” vaccines for a new manufactured crisis; and then have the controlled-opposition “Freedom Health Movement” of New Age and Christian fakes tell us Trump, Bobby and Musk are gods to be worshipped, and to trust the plan and play along in this 20-D chess match.

Last year, prolific speaker and farmer Joel Salatin commented on the premise of MAHA, and he summed it up so well when he said, “Sounds great, more nanny state.” He pointed out that it sounded as if it would bring more regulation and government oversight - he was right, and you are seeing that now.

Nothing has changed. It’s more lies as usual.

Jeremiah 5:26 For among my people are found wicked men: they lay wait, as he that setteth snares; they set a trap, they catch men. [27] As a cage is full of birds, so are their houses full of deceit: therefore they are become great, and waxen rich. [28] They are waxen fat, they shine: yea, they overpass the deeds of the wicked: they judge not the cause, the cause of the fatherless, yet they prosper; and the right of the needy do they not judge. [29] Shall I not visit for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this? [30] A wonderful and horrible thing is committed in the land; [31] The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?

