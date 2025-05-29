The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Douglas's avatar
Mark Douglas
1h

Americans in middle America used to call people like Trump and Kennedy the Eastern Establishment and distanced themselves from it for a reason, and were distrustful of them. In those day's it wasn't brand names like Trump or Kennedy inc. it was Rockefeller, and Getty. Now all we have are brands pretending to care but who really don't and the average American has bought into the scams of political pretenders, and con artists and evidently love to be scammed by the Eastern Establishment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by The WinePress and others
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
1h

" . . . I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”<---No. You won't.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture