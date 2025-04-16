After week after week of constant warnings that avian influenza is spreading like wildfire and could become the next deadly pandemic, the Trump administration has quietly fast-tracked the creation of a controversial mRNA vaccine tailored to combat bird flu.

This recent announcement comes after the Trump United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) debuted a plan to combat bird flu and lower egg prices in February. USDA head Brooke Rollins unveiled a 5-point plan that included $500 million to address the issue, $100 million of that allocated to funding research for new vaccines and therapeutics. Per reports, the government is currently investigating spray and aerosol vaccines for mass-vaccination and inoculation via drinking water.

On April 10th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), provided fast track clearance to biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics for its STARR® mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-2304, also called LUNAR-H5N1, first reported by Contagion Live. The company specializes in mRNA treatments, boasting over 500 patent and patent applications for its mRNA technologies.

Notably, one of the company’s advisors, Peter A. Patriarca, M.D., worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA, and “has served on multiple scientific advisory bodies for CDC, WHO, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” and so on.

According to a company press release, the FDA “granted Fast Track Designation for the self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine candidate” which “recognizes the potential of ARCT-2304 as an innovative approach to address unmet medical needs for the prevention of disease caused by pandemic influenza A virus H5N1, a significant global health risk,” the company says.

The company notes: “Fast Track Designation from the FDA is granted to vaccines intended to prevent serious conditions caused by infectious disease. The designation is designed to expedite the development and review process, providing several benefits, including enhanced communication with the FDA and eligibility for priority review, and the possibility of a rolling review.”

Archturus explains how this specific vaccine works, writing:

The sa-mRNA vaccine candidate is designed to make many copies of mRNA within the host cell after intramuscular injection to achieve enhanced expression of haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) antigens, thereby enabling lower doses than conventional mRNA vaccines. Utilizing a sa-mRNA-based platform for pandemic influenza vaccine development offers further options for meeting domestic vaccine manufacturing surge capacity goals. The technology may make vaccines available much sooner than egg- and cell-based technologies. The lyophilized vaccine formulation is stable in refrigerators, thereby simplifying cold-chain storage and reducing distribution risks.

President and CEO Joseph Payne said in a statement:

“We are pleased to receive Fast Track Designation from the FDA for ARCT-2304. We remain steadfast in our commitment to the U.S. government to develop safe and effective STARR® next-generation mRNA vaccines to protect U.S. citizens from future pandemic threats. This designation from the FDA is an important step forward in our mission to provide protective solutions for global health crises.”

Moreover, in an exclusive statement with Contagion Live, Neda Safarzadeh, vice president and head of investor relations, said, “LUNAR-H5N1’s self-amplifying mRNA platform enhances immune response and offers better liver durability, providing a more robust and lasting defense compared to conventional vaccines.”

The company began Stage-1 vaccine trials in November, which enrolled 200 healthy adults for testing. Interim data is expected later this year.

As of April 15th, the CDC reports 168,621,877 poultry have been infected and thus leading to their termination.

70 human cases and 1 death have been reported.

Other Vaccine Candidates

The U.S. is currently funding the creation and distribution of bird flu vaccines as well.

On February 14th, quietly announced with little press attention or mention by the USDA and its subsidiary the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), pharmaceutical company Zoetis announced a conditional licensing deal with the USDA to provide vaccines for avian influenza H5N2 Subtype, which would be administered to chickens.

Zoetis clarified in its press release that a “conditional license is used to meet an emergency condition, limited market, local situation or other special circumstance and is issued for a finite period of time.”

Mahesh Kumar, Ph.D., senior vice president, global biologics research and development at Zoetis, said in a statement:

“When a new strain of HPAI was identified in the U.S. in early 2022, our scientists immediately began work to update our previous avian influenza vaccine. We first worked on HPAI vaccines in 2001-02 when outbreaks occurred in flocks in Southeast Asia. Our readiness with this most recent vaccine is another example of how we continue to live our purpose to nurture the world and humankind by advancing care for animals, ultimately providing solutions to global animal health challenges.”

That same day, Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck joined CNBC's Closing Bell Overtime, also announcing the contract.

Science magazine noted in its report:

Although many influenza researchers contend that vaccination can help control spread of the deadly virus, the U.S. government has long resisted allowing its use because of politics and trade concerns that many contend are unscientific. The USDA approval may signal a shift in policy linked to the Trump administration’s worries about egg prices. Even with the conditional approval, USDA must still approve its use before farmers can start to administer the vaccine because special regulations apply to H5N1 and other so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses.

The WinePress reported in January that in the final days of the Biden administration the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that “approximately $590 million to Moderna to accelerate the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines,” specifically tailored to tackling bird flu. This was on top of the $176 million the HHS gave Moderna in July of that year for research and development to create novel mRNA shots. Also in May, The WP cited a report that indicated Pfizer, along with Moderna, were in talks with the Biden administration to create an mRNA vaccine to target avian influenza. “We continue to have active conversations with both manufacturers, and the negotiations are ongoing,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said at the time. “We are looking to wrap this up and have something to say very soon.”

Since Rollins’ February announcement, other pharmaceutical giants have announced their research into creating their own bird flu vaccines. These include Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi, GSK, CSL, Novavax, Curevac, etcetera.

The Trump administration has made it very clear that it is pressing forward with further investment into mRNA technology. On January 21st, the second Trump was in office, the President announced the $500 billion Project Stargate to fund new AI infrastructure, with the help of Oracle’s Larry Ellison, the 4th richest man in the world, to create uniquely tailored cancer mRNA vaccines. Ellison said at the time:

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

As detailed by The WP earlier this year, mainstream press last year forecast the upcoming “Golden Age of Vaccines” and how the sector is poised to explode in value, coinciding with President Trump’s so-called “Golden Age of America.”

Kennedy To Deliver Vaccines

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and so-called Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, has pledged to help advance this golden age of vaccines. During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones.

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall highlighted some of these salient points across several posts.

Contrary to an oft-repeated mainstream media narrative, RFK Jr. has said repeatedly said for years that he is not “anti-vaccine” but has been critical of some of them and the evidence surrounding them. He reaffirmed this pro-vaccine stance during the hearings.

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

Roughly a month ago, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Kennedy has also made several posts emphasizing that so-called “antisemitism” is a grave health issue that needs to be dealt with.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

But have no fear, Bobby is here to get Steak’n Shake french fries cooked with beef tallow; that’s how make American healthy again… now roll up your sleeve and pull down your pants!

But even that is not 100% accurate. Apparently the fries are still coated in seed oils. But I digress.

The point I am getting at here is that the the Trump administration, once again, has proven itself to be no different from the last regime. It’s a revolving door that never stops spinning. Nothing ever really changes except for a new coat of paint and how the narrative is sold, but it’s the same old song dance. Of course, mainstream media cannot report heavily on this latest vaccine announcement, yet, because that would destroy the false dichotomy created; that Trump and RFK Jr. are “anti-vax” and “anti-vaccine,” when in reality they are very much in favor of vaccines and shilling for big pharma - which is only going to cost even more as Trump toys with tariffs on pharmaceuticals, thus big pharma would stand to make an even bigger killing (literally and metaphorically).

Proverbs 20:17 Bread of deceit is sweet to a man; but afterwards his mouth shall be filled with gravel.

As for this “bird flu,” regular readers recall that I have been warning about this very thing since 2021 and that it would most likely be the next “plandemic” thrust upon us.

The goal is simple: kill more livestock, wildlife and pets, and enforce more controls on farms and consolidate them while putting small farmers out of business; while at the same time getting the masses to consume less meat and dairy because it is too expensive, scarce or poisoned from mass-vaccination; and all of this will act as good cover for more people dying from their Covid shots after years of continual damage and affliction.

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

