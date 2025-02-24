On January 21st, the day after President Trump was inaugurated, announced the massive $500 billion Project Stargate to create AI infrastructure and datacenters in an attempt to keep pace with the likes of China and other countries who are investing heavily in AI. When he announced the initiative - a joint venture created by by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and investment firm MGX - Trump said “I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations,” he said. “Because we have an emergency and we need a lot of help. We need energy generation and they will build their own.”

He claimed Stargate will build the infrastructure to power the “next generation of AI and this will include data centers. Massive facilities…These are big beautiful buildings.” “This is to me a very big deal. It could lead to something that could be the biggest of all.”

During the announcement, Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, the fourth richest man in the world, remarked that this investment would lead to the creation of mRNA cancer vaccines that could be created in a matter of days, tailored to the individual and to the cancer. Ellison explained,

“You can do early cancer detection with a blood test. And using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person. Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancerous tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, and design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer, and you can make that mRNA vaccine. You can make that robotically using AI in about 48 hours. You can have that vaccine available in about 48 yours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future.”

Following Ellison’s remarks, biotech titan Moderna’s stock rose 7.3% the following day. Moderna is currently trialing its cancer vaccine in combination with Merck's Keytruda; and Germany's BioNTech - which partnered with Pfizer to produce their Covid-19 vaccine - is also developing a cancer vaccine.

But the announcement did not come without its share of controversy, with Newsweek highlighting a small sampling of people on social media bemoaning the news, worried of darker days ahead.

There has also been some ‘beef’ going between Elon Musk and his former business partner Sam Altman, the co-founder of OpenAI, as Musk has displayed what appears to be some frustration that this project heavily benefits OpenAI and not one of his companies.

But besides that, focusing on Ellison - his remarks were something he did not just dream up on a whim, as American media had forecast in advance the creation of these new vaccines.

The Golden Age of Vaccines

Since taking office, Trump and his administration have repeatedly referred to his policies leading to a new “golden age” for the United States.

During his inaugural speech, Trump declared, “my fellow citizens, the golden age of America begins right now.” “We will stand bravely, we will live proudly, we will dream boldly, and nothing will stand in our way because we are Americans. The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun.”

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has also said something similar, promising that if Trump won the country would enter a new “golden age.”

Last year, Musk said during a conversation with the All-In Podcast, “I think the reality is that if we get rid of nonsense regulations and shift people from the government sector to the private sector, we will have immense prosperity.” “I think we will have a golden age in this country, and it’ll be fantastic.” After Trump was elected and Musk was announced the head of DOGE, Musk reiterated these calls for a golden age. “I’m actually pretty optimistic about the next four or five years. I think we have the potential for a golden age.”

Included in this '“golden age,” however, appears to also include vaccines.

Last year, The WinePress highlighted an article published by Barron’s that forecast the arrival of new cutting-edge vaccines, including cancer mRNA vaccines as described by Ellison, foreshadowing what was to come.

The lengthy report, published in September, was titled, “A Golden Age of Vaccines Is Here. What It Means for You.”

The following are excerpts from that article:

Roll up your sleeves. Effective new vaccines have hit the market for everything from pneumonia to shingles to RSV to, of course, Covid-19. And that’s just the beginning.

There were 258 vaccines in development as of 2020, according to a report from trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA. It found that $406 billion in direct medical costs were saved due to routine childhood vaccination of U.S. children born from 1994 to 2018.

Pharmaceutical companies are currently developing everything from personalized cancer vaccines that could cost tens of thousands per patient to vaccines that prevent developing-world diseases like malaria or tuberculosis. Improved flu, pneumonia, and meningitis vaccines will also be available in your neighborhood pharmacy.

Scientists are testing vaccines to prevent a virus believed to cause multiple sclerosis in some people. Someday, vaccines could routinely treat acne, protect against peanut allergies, and even prevent heart disease or help treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Last year, Moderna and Merck conducted a trial in which personalized vaccines that used genetic sequencing to target specific mutations in each patient’s cancer helped slash the recurrence rate for metastatic melanoma. The two pharmaceutical companies plan to try the same approach on lung cancer and other carcinomas.

“One of the most powerful things in human health is the immune system,” says Moderna President Stephen Hoge, himself a physician. “We now understand cancer as a disease that emerges later in life principally, not because of mutations but because the immune system gets less effective in controlling it.”

[…] Vaccines, by contrast, use the body’s own immunological response to fight off disease. They tend to have fewer long-term side effects than drugs, despite the recent surge in vaccine hesitancy in the American public.

“Why are vaccines better than drugs? Vaccines prevent things from ever happening so you never have to treat them,” says Kawsar Talaat, an infectious disease physician and vaccine scientist at Johns Hopkins.

Pharmaceutical companies didn’t prioritize vaccines because they tend to be less profitable than medicines that must be taken every day for years, Talaat says. “It has changed quite a bit in the past few years.” Since Talaat completed her residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2001, she says she has seen drops in patients with certain types of pneumonia, rotavirus, and shingles because of vaccines.

Drug companies are spending big on vaccine development. New technologies have made it possible for them to develop effective vaccines more quickly and cheaply than in the past. When the Covid pandemic hit, drug companies were able to deliver effective vaccines to the public in roughly a year—a fraction of the time that vaccines typically take. Pfizer and partner BioNTech (BNTX) and Moderna received tens of billions of dollars in revenue selling their Covid vaccines.

But the end of the pandemic also underscored the business challenge that vaccines pose for drug companies. Sales of Covid booster shots have cratered this year, and Moderna—whose Covid vaccine is its only approved product—is scrambling to get new products on the market. It hopes to have a respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, vaccine approved by the spring of 2024, followed by a flu vaccine, and then a combination Covid-flu-RSV shot in 2025.

“Our vision is to combine the viruses that drive flulike symptoms into a single dose so you don’t need to worry which virus you get the booster for, whether it’s Covid, RSV, or flu,” says Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. He says that respiratory diseases are the No. 3 or No. 4 killer in most countries, and that a combo shot could prevent most of them.

Pfizer, meanwhile, is working on its own combination respiratory virus vaccine and is training its sights on infectious disease of all stripes. Anderson, the Pzifer vaccine R&D chief, points to the development of a vaccine for pregnant women for Group B strep bacteria. The bacteria isn’t usually dangerous for women but can be transmitted during birth and can lead to sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis, or seizures for babies. She says this strep is particularly problematic in less-developed countries and communities in the U.S. where pregnant woman get less prenatal screening.

While Moderna represents a concentrated bet on vaccines, Pfizer, GSK (GSK), and Sanofi (SNY)—leading vaccine makers in the U.S.—are huge, diversified companies selling an array of products. They all see vaccine development as a key area of business over the coming years.

Sanofi, a leader in selling flu shots, has a stated goal of doubling vaccine sales and becoming the industry leader in immunology by 2030, hitting 10 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in annual vaccine sales. Sanofi says it will have three to five major vaccines in final-stage trials by 2025, including an RSV toddler vaccine, a pediatric pneumonia vaccine, and an improved yellow fever vaccine.

GSK sells the only shingles vaccine available in the U.S. It is improving its pneumonia vaccines and herpes vaccines so they treat more strains. Phil Dormitzer, GSK’s global head of vaccine R&D, notes that his company is doing early-stage research on a vaccine for gonorrhea, which is a growing health problem because of antibiotic-resistant strains of the venereal disease. “It used to be relatively easy to treat. Now, there are more drug-resistant strains to treat,” he says.

Researchers also are developing nontraditional vaccines. Pfizer, partnering with vaccine specialist Valneva (VALN), and Moderna are testing Lyme disease vaccines. Sanofi is developing one that combats the bacteria that causes acne skin disruptions.

The Food and Drug Administration recently gave fast-track status to a vaccine to treat the effects of Alzheimer’s disease. Instead of fending off a pathogen, vaccines could be used to make the body more tolerant of allergens like peanuts, scientists say. Meanwhile, a heart-disease vaccine would cause the body to produce less cholesterol. All of these vaccines are being researched.

And earlier this year, the government announced a $5 billion effort, dubbed Project NextGen, to develop new and better Covid vaccines. Among other things, the project will attempt to develop nasal vaccines that could better protect against infection, and is targeting vaccines that could work on a variety of coronavirus diseases.

The biggest challenge facing vaccines is no longer the science but the growing number of Americans that refuse to take them.

Vaccine hesitancy has been a growing issue for years. It exploded during the pandemic, when thousands of Americans quit jobs rather than receive a Covid vaccination. While 92% of American adults have received at least one Covid vaccination shot , according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only about 21% got the booster shot being given earlier this year, and roughly 14% have received the current booster.

“You have the meteoric rise of science for developing and producing vaccines at the same time you have increasing skepticism and rejection of vaccines,” says Dr. Gregory Poland, who heads a vaccine team at the Mayo Clinic.

[…] Pharmaceutical companies are trying to make their vaccines more palatable to the American public. A lot of people dread needles, so drug companies are developing more vaccines that can be taken through a skin patch or a nasal spray.

If rising numbers of Americans refuse to take vaccines, it could ultimately crimp vaccine development, says Poland. “If they won’t take them in our society where our vaccines are produced by for-profit manufacturers,” he says, “manufacturers aren’t going to invest the roughly $1 billion it takes to go from a concept to a marketable vaccine.”

GSK’s Dormitzer agrees that vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem but says the current number of people who don’t take vaccines isn’t “enough to discourage drug companies from coming out with new vaccines.” He notes that despite pushback against Covid vaccines, the majority of Americans were vaccinated at least once.

Growing vaccine hesitancy doesn’t seem to be impeding vaccine development, which is being juiced by new technology. The drug companies increasingly are using mRNA technology, tiny chunks of genetic material that tell the body’s cells to crank out specific proteins, such as the spike in the Covid virus, that produce an immunological response. “We can do very complex proteins because the mRNA is just a piece of software to code,” explains Moderna CEO Bancel.

Read the full article here.

Tracked With Precision Accuracy

Ellison’s ambition to help and create new mRNA cancer vaccines may also come from the fact that this company was directly involved in the first wave of mRNA vaccines introduced in 2020 by Trump’s Operation Warp Speed (OWS), which involved collaboration with a large number of federal departments.

Unbeknownst to most Americans and long since forgotten about, however, in 2020 Oracle and Google were contracted by OWS to track vaccine recipients with “precision accuracy.” Though there is very little government documentation that officially proves these contracts existed, Moncef Slaoui, the official head of Operation Warp Speed at the time, revealed more than once that Oracle and Google were tasked with tracking vaccine recipients for up to two years.

Citing a report by Whitney Webb via The Last American Vagabond, Webb noted this cryptic contract with the government:

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal published last Friday, the “captain” of Operation Warp Speed, career Big Pharma executive Moncef Slaoui, confirmed that the millions of Americans who are set to receive the project’s Covid-19 vaccine will be monitored via “incredibly precise . . . tracking systems” that will “ensure that patients each get two doses of the same vaccine and to monitor them for adverse health effects.” Slaoui also noted that tech giants Google and Oracle have been contracted as part of this “tracking system” but did not specify their exact roles beyond helping to “collect and track vaccine data.”

The day before the Wall Street Journal interview was published, the New York Times published a separate interview with Slaoui where he referred to this “tracking system” as a “very active pharmacovigilance surveillance system.” During a previous interview with the journal Science in early September, Slaoui had referred to this system only as “a very active pharmacovigilance system” that would “make sure that when the vaccines are introduced that we’ll absolutely continue to assess their safety.” Slaoui has only recently tacked on the words “tracking” and “surveillance” to his description of this system during his relatively rare media interviews.

[…] Two official OWS documents released in mid-September state that vaccine recipients—expected to include a majority of the US population—would be monitored for twenty-four months after the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine is administered and that this would be done by a “pharmacovigilance system.”

In the OWS document entitled “From the Factory to the Frontlines,” the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Department of Defense (DOD) stated that, because Warp Speed vaccine candidates use new unlicensed vaccine production methods that “have limited previous data on safety in humans . . . the long-term safety of these vaccines will be carefully assessed using pharmacovigilance surveillance and Phase 4 (post-licensure) clinical trials.”

It continues:

The key objective of pharmacovigilance is to determine each vaccine’s performance in real-life scenarios, to study efficacy, and to discover any infrequent and rare side effects not identified in clinical trials. OWS will also use pharmacovigilance analytics, which serves as one of the instruments for the continuous monitoring of pharmacovigilance data. Robust analytical tools will be used to leverage large amounts of data and the benefits of using such data across the value chain, including regulatory obligations.

The use of pharmacovigilance on those who receive the vaccine is also mentioned in the official Warp Speed “infographic,” which states that monitoring will be done in cooperation with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) and will involve “24 month post-trial monitoring for adverse effects.”

In a separate part of that same document, OWS describes one of its “four key tenets” as “traceability,” which has three goals: to “confirm which of the approved vaccines were administered regardless of location (private/public)”; to send a “reminder to return for second dose”; and to “administer the correct second dose.”

[…] While Moncef Slaoui and Warp Speed documents provide few details regarding what this “tracking system” would entail, Slaoui did note in his recent interview with the Wall Street Journal that tech giants Google and Oracle had been contracted to “collect and track vaccine data” as part of this system. Neither Google nor Oracle, however, has announced receipt of a contract related to Operation Warp Speed, and the DOD and HHS, similarly, have yet to announce the awarding of any Warp Speed contract to either Google or Oracle. In addition, searches on the US government’s Federal Register and on the official website for federally awarded contracts came up empty for any contract awarded to Google or Oracle that would apply to any such “pharmacovigilance” system or any other aspect of Operation Warp Speed.

[…] Oracle is a longtime NSA contractor and also has ties to the CIA dating back to its earliest days as a company, not unlike Google.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

In late-2020 on winepressnews.com I highlighted Webb’s report as this damning information proves that the government, in-collaboration, was and is FULLY aware of the damage and deaths that those Covid “vaccines” have caused and are still causing to this present hour.

But after two solid years and then some of data collection and stalking with “precision accuracy,” it is very evident to my eyes that after this data was collected it was then sold and provided to vaccine manufacturers and biotech firms so they could “fine tune” their transhuman, DNA-altering clot shots.

So, when Trump and Musk muse about America entering into a “golden age,” they weren’t kidding: they just didn’t read you the fine print containing the terms and conditions.

And with the now daily propaganda and fear-mongering about a bird flu plandemic just around the corner, you can expect new mRNA bird flu vaccines to be promoted and given to the masses and injected into livestock, thus poisoning and murdering most commercial and small farms and operations, leading to exponentially more deaths and food shortages.

Let us not forget that the U.S. has been throwing out hundreds of billions to biotech firms such as Moderna to produce mRNA bird flu vaccines; The WinePress reported last year in July, and then last month in the final days of the Biden administration.

And if recipients were tracked before, you can bet that they will be tracked even more so than last time.

It's a revolving door. Presidents and administrations come and go, but the policies, the ambitions, the corruption, the greed, the murder never changes.

Now you know what this “golden age” is all about, though this is just a piece of the puzzle. Tired of winning yet?

Psalm 35:20 For they speak not peace: but they devise deceitful matters against them that are quiet in the land. Psalm 43:1 Judge me, O God, and plead my cause against an ungodly nation: O deliver me from the deceitful and unjust man.

