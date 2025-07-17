The following report was first published on August 26th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

The United States National Toxicology Program (NTP), a branch of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), recently published a new report that found fluoride levels double the recommended amount leads to lower IQ in children.

The massive 324-page report – “NTP Monograph on the State of the Science Concerning Fluoride Exposure and Neurodevelopment and Cognition: A Systematic Review” – brings to light that too much fluoride is especially bad in pregnant women and children.

The NTP is still very positive about fluoride, saying in its summary report,

“Since 1945, the use of fluoride has been a successful public health initiative for reducing dental cavities and improving general oral health of adults and children. There is a concern, however, that some pregnant women and children may be getting more fluoride than they need because they now get fluoride from many sources including treated public water, water-added foods and beverages, teas, toothpaste, floss, and mouthwash, and the combined total intake of fluoride may exceed safe amounts.”

In short, after beginning their research in 2016, the NTP concluded that overexposure to fluoride led to neuro-degeneration in children. The agency wrote:

The NTP monograph concluded that higher levels of fluoride exposure, such as drinking water containing more than 1.5 milligrams of fluoride per liter, are associated with lower IQ in children. The NTP review was designed to evaluate total fluoride exposure from all sources and was not designed to evaluate the health effects of fluoridated drinking water alone. It is important to note, however, that there were insufficient data to determine if the low fluoride level of 0.7 mg/L currently recommended for U.S. community water supplies has a negative effect on children’s IQ.

The NTP uses 4 confidence levels – high, moderate, low, or very low – to characterize the strength of scientific evidence that associates a particular health outcome with an exposure. After evaluating studies published through October 2023, the NTP Monograph concluded there is moderate confidence in the scientific evidence that showed an association between higher levels of fluoride and lower IQ in children.

The determination about lower IQs in children was based primarily on epidemiology studies in non-U.S. countries such as Canada, China, India, Iran, Pakistan, and Mexico where some pregnant women, infants, and children received total fluoride exposure amounts higher than 1.5 mg fluoride/L of drinking water. The U.S. Public Health Service currently recommends 0.7 mg/L, and the World Health Organization has set a safe limit for fluoride in drinking water of 1.5 mg/L. The NTP found no evidence that fluoride exposure had adverse effects on adult cognition.

Many substances are healthy and beneficial when taken in small doses but may cause harm at high doses. More research is needed to better understand if there are health risks associated with low fluoride exposures. This NTP monograph may provide important information to regulatory agencies that set standards for the safe use of fluoride. It does not, and was not intended to, assess the benefits of fluoride.

The study did not go into detail as to how many IQ points could potentially be lost, but the reviewed literature indicates IQ was 2 to 5 points lower in children who have had increased exposure. The report also did not provide a conclusion about the risks of lower levels of fluoride, claiming more study is needed. The NTP also did not address the effects high levels of fluoride might have on adults.

In a comment to the Associated Press, Ashley Malin, a University of Florida researcher who has authored a study that looks into the effects of fluoride in pregnant mothers and children, said “I think this (report) is crucial in our understanding” of fluoride. “The findings from this report raise the questions about how these people can be protected and what makes the most sense,” Malin said.

The AP noted in its report:

Since 2015, federal health officials have recommended a fluoridation level of 0.7 milligrams per liter of water, and for five decades before the recommended upper range was 1.2. The World Health Organization has set a safe limit for fluoride in drinking water of 1.5.

The report said that about 0.6% of the U.S. population — about 1.9 million people — are on water systems with naturally occurring fluoride levels of 1.5 milligrams or higher.

The American Dental Association, which champions water fluoridation, had been critical of earlier versions of the new analysis and Malin’s research. Asked for comment, a spokeswoman late Wednesday afternoon emailed that the organization’s experts were still reviewing the report.

Fluoride is a mineral that exists naturally in water and soil. About 80 years ago, scientists discovered that people whose water supplies naturally had more fluoride also had fewer cavities, triggering a push to get more Americans to use fluoride for better dental health.

In 1945, Grand Rapids, Michigan became the first U.S. city to start adding fluoride to tap water. In 1950, federal officials endorsed water fluoridation to prevent tooth decay, and continued to promote it even after fluoride toothpaste brands hit the market several years later. Though fluoride can come from a number of sources, drinking water is the main source for Americans, researchers say.

Officials lowered their recommendation for drinking water fluoride levels in 2015 to address a tooth condition called fluorosis, that can cause splotches on teeth and was becoming more common in U.S. kids.

Separately, the Environmental Protection Agency has maintained a longstanding requirement that water systems cannot have more than 4 milligrams of fluoride per liter. That standard is designed to prevent skeletal fluorosis, a potentially crippling disorder which causes weaker bones, stiffness and pain.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

This is typical media and government gaslighting and duplicity, allowing only a little kernel of truth to come out but still lying and playing down the truth.

For anyone who begins their journey into good health and breaking free of the mind-slave-zombie world we’ve grown up in, one of the first things one will learn is the detrimental effects fluoride has on the mind and body: it is the uncontested number one immediate detriment to anyone’s health.

Fluoride is a known neurotoxin and halogen; and roughly only 3% of Europe still fluoridates to this day. It has been known and demonstrated for many decades that fluoride in very small amounts in just a short time leads to immediate neurodegeneracy, absent-mindedness and confusion, and overall lower cognition, motor function, and lower attention spans.

You can read up on some of the literature surrounding fluoride compiled by the Weston A. Price Foundation and Fluoride Action Network, and some other videos I have linked below.

There is no other way to look at this and realize that they are evil, sinister, malignant people that want to keep the population dumbed down; more adequately called “functionally illiterate.” They the need a population of obedient workers who are just smart enough to operate the machines and function somewhat autonomously, but never able to come to their senses and passively accept whatever they are told. It’s a big reason why Americans are so easily manipulated on a whim.

And fluoride is just the start of it. Then you have to factor in the chlorine, bromine, mercury, arsenic, aluminum, cadmium, and other heavy metals that are in the water; on top of birth control and contraceptives, plastic and plasticizers, industrial waste and “bio-solids,” and so forth. Thus, it is not hard to see why the population is in the sorry state that it is.

Proverbs 11:17 The merciful man doeth good to his own soul: but he that is cruel troubleth his own flesh. [18] The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward. [19] As righteousness tendeth to life: so he that pursueth evil pursueth it to his own death.

