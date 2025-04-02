The following report was first published on April 7th, 2024, on winepressnews.com:

Researchers at the University of Washington have covertly carried out what is being touted as the United States’ first-ever outdoor test to curb global warming by increasing cloud cover, by launching a mist of salt crystals into the atmosphere from the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the San Francisco Bay.

Robert Wood, the scientist for the team, said, “Every year that we have new records of climate change, and record temperatures, heat waves, it’s driving the field to look at more alternatives. Even ones that may have once been relatively extreme.”

The University of Washington’s study, “Field Study of Controlled-Release Sea Salt Aerosol Plume,” can be read here.

The news of this work was detailed in a piece by The New York Times last week, though it did not garner a lot of attention as is.

Scientific American wrote:

The move led by researchers at the University of Washington has renewed questions about how to effectively and ethically study promising climate technologies that could also harm communities and ecosystems in unexpected ways. The experiment is spraying microscopic salt particles into the air, and the secrecy surrounding its timing caught even some experts off guard.

The Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE, project is using specially built sprayers to shoot trillions of sea salt particles into the sky in an effort to increase the density — and reflective capacity — of marine clouds. The experiment is taking place, when conditions permit, atop the USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda, California, and will run through the end of May, according to a weather modification form the team filed with federal regulators.

But, just like the reports that have not gotten all that much exposure, the experiments were done covertly so as not to upset the public.

The NYT, which had special access to watch the experiment as it was taking place, indicated that the secrecy was intentional.

“The idea of interfering with nature is so contentious, organizers of Tuesday’s test kept the details tightly held, concerned that critics would try to stop them. Although the Biden administration is funding research into different climate interventions, including marine cloud brightening, the White House distanced itself from the California study, sending a statement to The New York Times that read: “The U.S. government is not involved in the Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) experiment taking place in Alameda, CA, or anywhere else,” The NYT wrote.

Furthermore, the Times noted: ‘If it works, the next stage would be to aim at the heavens and try to change the composition of clouds above the Earth’s oceans.’

“Since this experiment was kept under wraps until the test started, we are eager to see how public engagement is being planned and who will be involved. While it complies with all current regulatory requirements, there is a clear need to reexamine what a strong regulatory framework must look like in a world where [solar radiation modification] experimentation is happening,” Shuchi Talati, the executive director of the Alliance for Just Deliberation on Solar Geoengineering, a nonprofit that seeks to include developing countries in decisions about solar modification.

David Santillo, a senior scientist at Greenpeace International, also shared his discontent and concern with this experiment. “You could well be changing climactic patterns, not just over the sea, but over land as well. This is a scary vision of the future that we should try and avoid at all costs.”

Sarah Doherty, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Washington and manager of the school’s marine cloud brightening program, also concurs and claims they wish this technology never has to be or is used.

“I hope, and I think all my colleagues hope, that we never use these things, that we never have to,” she said, citing ‘potential side effects that still needed to be studied, including changing ocean circulation patterns and temperatures, which might hurt fisheries,’ but still noted the importance of conducting these experiments.

But whether Doherty knows it or not, geo-engineering/cloud-seeding – what once used to be considered a “conspiracy theory” – has now become more mainstream and common to talk about.

Almost one year ago exactly, ABC News ran a detailed segment highlighting how companies and agencies have been spraying silver iodine from planes into the atmosphere to create more precipitation. The lead investigator for ABC covering this, Ginger Zee, was also a guest on ABC’s The View, where she casually revealed to an unsuspecting population that this practice has been going on for some time, but a newer concept is being adopted where machines that sit on the ground simply “puff” the chemicals into the air to achieve the same effects. “Ten states are doing this,” she said a year ago.

More recent experimentation has also been cited in the mainstream media. In January, officials in Southern California conducted “tests” to increase the area’s water supply. This was highlighted by environmental and independent journalist Allison Morrow in a video report. Similar to this recent study conducted by the University of Washington, the negative effects and damage this could cause was not discussed in the media’s reports.

Last summer, both the European Union and the White House put out official dossiers openly discussing proposals to dampen the sun’s rays to mitigate the effects of climate change.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What used to be called a “tinhat conspiracy theory” decades ago, and would have gotten you ridiculed (I know I was when talked about it many years ago, even as a child I knew), is now just casually and nonchalantly being presented as if this has always been common knowledge, and how great it is; and the sad part is most people who are fixated on the mainstream propaganda will just passively accept it as so.

But even now the media and the scientists still keep trying to gaslight us, as if this is some new thing. NO! It’s been going on for decades, and all you had to do was look up and see that the clouds being formed were unnatural, and those non-dissipating streaks in the sky were not contrails but chemtrails.

For example, a declassified U.S. document details what was called “Operation Popeye,” which involved cloud-seeding during the Vietnam War to increase the potency and longevity of their monsoon seasons.

The fact is that world governments, militaries, mad scientists, and private interests and conglomerates have been regularly messing with God’s creation for a very long time. Whenever it rains at certain times here in northern Indiana the rain smells bad, like some kind of metal, perhaps this silver iodine, or aluminum, calcium carbonate, or perhaps plastic kind of. The point is, it’s totally abnormal; and even as a small child I knew something was off but never knew why.

A good resource to check out is Geoengineering Watch.

God only knows how many more severe storms and “natural disasters” this has already created, and how many more it will create; not to mention the famine that is going to be created here because of it, potential disease from contamination, and so on.

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; and shouldest destroy them which destroy the earth. [19] And the temple of God was opened in heaven, and there was seen in his temple the ark of his testament: and there were lightnings, and voices, and thunderings, and an earthquake, and great hail.

