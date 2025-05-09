The WinePress News

Andrew Guerra
3h

This is it, brothers and sisters, America is strapped down and all that remains is for the death switch to be pressed and down comes the blade and the U.S. shall be fallen and collapsed - socially, economically, militarily, and geopolitically. There’s no more time for writing history as we are in the very last days but hypothetically, the fall and collapse of the U.S. will be so great and resonate so strongly and loudly around and across the world that it’ll be in the history books and taught by history professors as the worst empire to fall!

World War III will begin, the alt-right come to full power and authority, the economy will be a ruinous heap, and death will explode nationwide!

Remember Luke 21:28 and look up for our redemption draweth nigh!

kris lane
3h

The usual fawning for papal putrescence

The Threat of Financial Transaction Control

https://solarireport.substack.com/p/the-threat-of-financial-transaction

