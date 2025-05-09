Yesterday, white smoke billowed from the Conclave at Vatican City and it was soon then revealed Cardinal Robert Prevost (69) was made Pope. Prevost will now go as Pope Leone (Leo) XIV. Prevost is the first-ever American Pontiff hailing from the windy city of Chicago, Illinois. He is now regarded as the 267th pope and is the first-ever Augustinian Pope. Leo is meant to represent “strength.”

In his opening salvo, Pope Leo declared, "Peace be with all of you!"

Speaking in Italian, Pope Leo continued to use ecumenical language in first public speech as Pope. Via Vatican News, Prevost said the following on Thursday:

Peace be with you all!

Dear brothers and sisters, these are the first words spoken by the risen Christ, the Good Shepherd who laid down His life for God’s flock. I would like this greeting of peace to resound in your hearts, in your families, among all people, wherever they may be, in every nation and throughout the world. Peace be with you!

It is the peace of the risen Christ. A peace that is unarmed and disarming, humble and persevering. A peace that comes from God, the God who loves us all, unconditionally.

We can still hear the faint yet ever courageous voice of Pope Francis as he blessed Rome, the Pope who blessed Rome, who gave his blessing to the world, the whole world, on the morning of Easter. Allow me to extend that same blessing: God loves us, God loves you all, and evil will not prevail! All of us are in God’s hands. So, let us move forward, without fear, together, hand in hand with God and with one another other! We are followers of Christ. Christ goes before us. The world needs his light. Humanity needs him as the bridge that can lead us to God and his love. Help us, one and all, to build bridges through dialogue and encounter, joining together as one people, always at peace. Thank you, Pope Francis!

I also thank my brother Cardinals, who have chosen me to be the Successor of Peter and to walk together with you as a Church, united, ever pursuing peace and justice, ever seeking to act as men and women faithful to Jesus Christ, in order to proclaim the Gospel without fear, to be missionaries.

I am an Augustinian, a son of Saint Augustine, who once said, “With you I am a Christian, and for you I am a bishop.” In this sense, all of us can journey together toward the homeland that God has prepared for us.

A special greeting to the Church of Rome! Together, we must look for ways to be a missionary Church, a Church that builds bridges and encourages dialogue, a Church ever open to welcoming, like this Square with its open arms, all those who are in need of our charity, our presence, our readiness to dialogue and our love.

And if you also allow me a brief word, a greeting to everyone and in particular to my beloved Diocese of Chiclayo, in Peru, where a faithful people has accompanied its Bishop, shared its faith and given so much, so much, to continue being a faithful Church of Jesus Christ.

To all of you, brothers and sisters in Rome, in Italy, throughout the world: we want to be a synodal Church, a Church that moves forward, a Church that always seeks peace, that always seeks charity, that always seeks to be close above all to those who are suffering.

Today is the day of the Prayer of Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk at our side, to remain close to us, to help us with her intercession and her love. So I would like to pray together with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our Mother, for this special grace:

Hail Mary... [accompanied by the crowds in St Peter's Square and around the world.]

[Solemn blessing].

In his first homily given this morning, Leo stated, “You have called me to carry that cross, and to be blessed with that mission, and I know I can rely on each and every one of you to walk with me, as we continue as a Church, as a community of friends of Jesus, as believers to announce the Good News, to announce the Gospel.”

Referencing the former Pope Francis, Leo remarked:

“Today, too, there are many settings in which Jesus, although appreciated as a man, is reduced to a kind of charismatic leader or superman. This is true not only among non-believers but also among many baptized Christians, who thus end up living, at this level, in a state of practical atheism. “This is the world that has been entrusted to us, a world in which, as Pope Francis taught us so many times, we are called to bear witness to our joyful faith in Jesus the Saviour. Therefore, it is essential that we too repeat, with Peter: “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God” (Mt 16:16).”

His Views And Background

Prevost was officially made a Cardinal by Francis at the start of 2024 and was considered to be a close ally of Francis. Prevost presided over the Rosary for Pope Francis’s health in Saint Peter’s Square on March 3th, Vatican News notes. El Paso Times says, “Prevost returned to the Vatican in 2023 to serve as the head of the office that vets bishop nominations from around the world, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church in light of recent scandals that engulfed the church.”

Depending who you ask and who is doing the reporting, Prevost will be seen and treated quite differently; but the mainstream media consensus is that he is “moderate.”

Leo represents the "dignified middle of the road," the Rev. Michele Falcone, a priest in the Order of St. Augustine, told The New York Times on May 2nd, Newsweek reports.

However, other reports reveal that he is, for all intents and purposes, another Pope Francis - which would imply things such as LGTBQIA+ rights, heavy emphasis on climate policies, mass-immigration and so on.

El Paso Times noted:

The new pope was closely aligned with Pope Francis in many of his initiatives, even serving in key leadership roles during his papacy. He presided over one of the largest reforms Francis made, when he added three women to the voting bloc that decides which bishop nominations to forward to the pope. In early 2025, Francis again showed his esteem by appointing Prevost to the most senior rank of cardinals, suggesting he would at least be Francis’ choice in any future conclave.

Reuters also reported that Prevost is in favor social justice policies:

Rev. Mark Francis, a friend of Prevost since the 1970s, told Reuters the cardinal was a firm supporter of his predecessor's papacy, and especially of the late pontiff's commitment to social justice issues. "He was always friendly and warm and remained a voice of common sense and practical concerns for the Church's outreach to the poor," said Francis, who attended seminary with Prevost and later knew him when they both lived in Rome in the 2000s.

The Guardian added:

Prevost’s recent CV also makes clear his proximity to Francis and he will doubtless be seen by many as a surprise, if welcome, kind of continuity candidate. Donald Trump, who hailed the appointment, calling the arrival of the first US pope “a Great Honor for our Country”, seldom saw eye-to-eye with Francis. The late pope was forthright in his criticism of Trump’s border and immigration policies – not least his desire to wall off Mexico.

Newsweek also pointed out: Italian newspaper La Repubblica last month described Prevost as "cosmopolitan" and "appreciated by conservatives and progressives."

Thomas Reese, an American Jesuit priest and author of Inside the Vatican, told The Telegraph: “It’s a big surprise. It shows that the Latin American cardinals were united behind him and pushed his election as pope.

“They see him as one of their own because he was a priest and a bishop in Latin America and spent many, many years there. He is not just an American, he is a pope for all of the Americas. He is known as being pastoral, being good at listening. I think he will be in continuity with Pope Francis.”

The 19th points out that for the most part, Pope Leo’s beliefs align with that of Francis. The paper reports:

While Pope Francis made substantial strides in pushing the church toward including LGBTQ+ people, Pope Leo XIV is seen as less progressive on queer issues. The New York Times noted in a recent story that as a bishop in Peru, he opposed a plan to include gender teaching in school, noting that, “The promotion of gender ideology is confusing, because it seeks to create genders that don’t exist.”

In speaking to bishops in 2012, he criticized Western news media for cultivating “sympathy” at odds with gospel including “homosexual lifestyle” and “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children.”

It’s unclear if his views have changed since. He has not fully endorsed nor opposed a document that would bless people in same-sex unions in the church. That said, he had supported Pope Francis’ general aim to make the church more inclusive.

Leo seems to be aligned with Francis on immigrant and migrant rights, particularly because of his time in Peru, though he has not made many public statements on the issue. Francis pushed back on multiple anti-immigrant actions from Trump in the last year of his life, subtly calling out Vice President JD Vance’s beliefs on the issue in a February letter. Meanwhile, Leo’s X account has reposted several statements that were critical of Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele’s deportation plans.

The new pope has not made clear his views on reproductive health concerns such as access to abortion, contraception, in vitro fertilization (IVF) or surrogacy. Historically, the Catholic Church has opposed those forms of health care.

During his tenure, Pope Francis typically avoided highlighting reproductive health, though he was particularly critical of surrogacy and voiced concerns about IVF. He had also characterized the 2024 election as one that required Americans to choose between “the lesser of two evils,” citing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ support of abortion rights and President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies.

Leo follows Francis, who was known for his progressive beliefs on combating climate change and living sustainably. The new pope has signaled alignment with Francis’ environmental priorities. In the past, Leo stressed that the world should move “from words to action,” and that humans should have a reciprocal relationship with the environment. He supported the Vatican’s shift to solar panels and electric vehicle usage.

And, in a surprise to few, Prevost has had a recorded past of sexual abuse and looking the other way, the Daily Mail reported this morning.

But considering how Francis openly defended pedophile priests, and for the very long list of abuse within Roman Catholicism, this seems to be par for the course.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

2 John 7 For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.

President Donald Trump basically telegraphed last weekend that the next Pope would be American when he posted a picture of himself dressed up as the Pope on Truth Social, which naturally ticked a lot of people off; but in hindsight he was telling people what was going to happen.

It appears the media initially attempted to paint Leotard as “moderate” - as so many people expected to happen seeing as Francis was quite progressive, and seen as an antichrist (all popes, cardinals, priests, and Jesuits are by default) within their own system - but it appears the cat is out of the bag, that it is basically more of the same.

Upon Frankie’s death, my prediction panned out to be fairly accurate. I wrote:

Now, the question will be who the next one will be. No one knows and it’s anyone’s best guess; but the immediate answer by most is to say that this next one will likely be more moderate. We will see. However, the selection of the next pope will determine how the narrative will be spun. The globalist agenda that Francis was used for will still be in tact, for the most part, but it will be sold differently. If the selection is just as or at least somewhat progressive, perhaps even more extreme, then when we will know that the narrative internationally will continue to keep selling the agenda with a far-left spin, more “inclusivity,” more ecumenicism, more dividing and splintering of Rome, more fermenting of the “ignite the right” fervor until it is ready to explode. I do not think the world is ready just yet to install a more traditional hard-righter. I think we will get there eventually, a more youthful and radical pope that does away ecumenicism and literally drops the guillotine on the “heretic’s” heads.

So, with this in mind, here are my two immediate thoughts:

The so-called “leftist” spin will continue to be promoted, perhaps a hair dialed down, but that won’t make much of a difference. More damage needs to be inflicted by destroying the West and installing the globalist climate nonsense around the world;

And since Leotard is being presented as a moderate who can bridge the gap between conservatives and progressives, that will be the mission: promote the same satanic enslavement agenda while blurring the dividing lines. This is already going on right now with the MAGA movement as proof of that, but now this will amped-up to a new degree.

Secondly, with Trump posting the meme and Leotard being an American, and him donning the name Leone, indicates to me that World War III will be made “official” very soon, and the guillotine will drop on the U.S. and it will utterly collapse. We already knew this was going to happen, it was a formality, but I believe the signal is now being given.

Of course, it should be noted that not-so “Protestants” and other “Christian” denominations have already sucked-up and paid their respects to their Papa. Ecumenicism will still remain in place until it is no longer needed. How much longer? Time will tell.

Matthew 24:4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you. [5] For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many. [23] Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. [24] For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.

Official Roman Catholic dogma has always taught that the Pope is “another Christ”, and when he speaks he is to be revered as Christ. That, and just about everything Rome teaches, is heresy and blasphemy.

Never lose sight: Mystery Babylon is THE VATICAN. It is NOT America, it is NOT the UN, it is NOT Israel, it is NOT the Bank of International Settlements, it is NOT the World Economic Forum, it is NOT New Age: it is the Vatican! Do NOT let anyone tell you different.

Revelation 17:1 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters: [2] With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication. [4] And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication: [5] And upon her forehead was a name written, MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. [15] And he saith unto me, The waters which thou sawest, where the whore sitteth, are peoples, and multitudes, and nations, and tongues. [18] And the woman which thou sawest is that great city, which reigneth over the kings of the earth. Revelation 18:1 And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory. [2] And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit, and a cage of every unclean and hateful bird. [3] For all nations have drunk of the wine of the wrath of her fornication, and the kings of the earth have committed fornication with her, and the merchants of the earth are waxed rich through the abundance of her delicacies. [4] And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues.

