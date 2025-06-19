The following report was first published on January 7th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Multi-billionaire investor Bill Gates is once again sounding the alarm on the “next pandemic” and what can be done ahead of time to prepare for this inevitability.

Talk of another pandemic has been frequent and very public, such as the case with U.S. President Joe Biden reiterating for the third time recently that the world will be thrust into another pandemic.

Bill Gates, of course, has been sounding the alarm on the formality of more pandemics to come.

Gates’ most recent discussion on this inevitable occurrence was with Al Jazeera in a sit down interview. The discussion was published on December 24th, Christmas Eve, when most people would not have noticed or cared, which is reflected in the current amount of views the episode has.

“So, will the world be ready for the next global health emergency?,” Al Jazeera asked.

Folly Bah Thibault, the host for Al Jazeera, said, “We’re not quite out of the woods yet with this current pandemic, and it’s sobering that we have to think about the next pandemic, when we’re just now enjoying the things that we like to do in life […],” she said. She then asked, “Why and how ready should we be for the next pandemic?”

Bill Gates had this to say:

“Well, governments are there to protect us; […] but the [Covid-19] pandemic is a disaster that they did not prepare for. “The actual resources required to have a global surveillance team to make better diagnostic technologies, to do quick detection. It’s actually not going to be that expensive once the world gets organized and makes it a priority.”

Thibault followed-up by noting that Gates has said that it is not a “matter of if but when,” asking what can people do to “actively prepare” and if there are model examples that are doing that right now.

Gates responded by saying:

“There’s some good innovation – the idea of improving the vaccines so that they block getting infections, making them so they last a long-long time; being able to make very cheap diagnostics that you could literally produce billions of very quickly. “So the innovation side I think is starting to move, but picking how we strengthen WHO – create a special organization dedicated to pandemics, you know how we stuff that, how we get every country to practice […], so we need a little bit of preparation so that we can stop something before it goes global. So we’ll have lots of outbreaks but we need to have less pandemics.”

Gates believes that in order to finance this preparedness that “the finances should be handled by the rich countries,” and should construct the “worldwide surveillance.” Gates says that $2-3 billion annually will be sufficient to fund this preparedness.

When asked how to solve the inequity problems for the next one, Gates concedes that there issues in vaccine administration these past years that should perhaps not be repeated again, and what is being set in motion to rectify that.

“The big inequity was that we shouldn’t have vaccinated young people anywhere until we vaccinated old people everywhere. “Next time what we’ll have is factories that are able to produce [vaccines] far faster, and so just in months you should be able to make enough for the world; and so it’s not really that we’ll have the factories magic places, you know because wherever they are the rich countries so often try and grab that supply. “So we’ll have enough supply so that prioritization won’t matter because we’ll cover everyone.”

The WinePress reported in December that Moderna, the makers of one of the mRNA vaccines administered to Western nations, has cut deals to create new mRNA factories in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

SEE: United Kingdom Announces 10-Year Partnership With Moderna To Produce Hundreds Of Millions Of MRNA Vaccines Annually To Prevent ‘Future Pandemics’

Moderna To Build MRNA Factories In Canada And Australia

Gates went on to explain that he had advocated nations do more to prepare and lend to lesser countries so that they too are ready, stating that “we have to make it visible how important these issues are,” and as an example said, “if the kids were dying in our neighborhood you know we’d buy the bed nets and we’d make it a priority.”

Roughly midway through the interview, Thibault brought up the “misinformation and disinformation” that was heavily spread, especially about Gates himself. She said, “you yourself were the target of some bizarre right-wing conspiracy theories, and when it came to the vaccine of course, […] and how did you deal with it?”

Bill giggly answered by saying:

“It was quite a surprise, you know, it was people looking for simple explanations, looking for you know one bad actor to simplify the surprise of what was going on. “The digital channels definitely amplified that, [which] let people resonate with strange ideas. It’s tragic that that probably prevented some people from using masks or taking the vaccine when they needed it. It did lead to polarization and even more death than we had to experience. “You know, finding people who you trust and making sure they’re speaking out, and that’s something we need to put more effort into; you know, who do you trust? “[…] I hope the younger generation can take these digital tools and shape them to be more of a force for good. “You know I believe that the ability to communicate worldwide there’s huge benefits that flow out of that, and now we have to moderate some of the insanity that you know prevents people from helping themselves.”

Thibault then shifted the discussion to talk about Gates’ attempts to address food insecurity and climate change, where the host said that out of the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals only 2 are on course of being accomplished.

Gates claims that the “seed innovation is [at] the center of this,” yet it is purportedly extremely underfunded according to him.

As concerning climate, Bill still says that emissions are too high, and that “the only real way to deal with this is to innovate,” which is to broadly introduce more wind and solar, and then build on that by creating new ways to make steel and cement, or have planes that are powered without using fossil fuels, including vehicles and buildings.

“If we can innovate the price of the green approach so that the extra cost – what I call the “Green Premium” gets all the way down to zero, then we’ll make more progress on the tough areas. “We are behind. We need a bigger sense of urgency. The innovation path has been started and there’s some promising leads, now we need to scale that up faster than we have ever done before. “I though my breakthrough energy work [am] funding a lot of companies over a hundred that work on these innovations.”

Gates and other advocates recently used the World Cup in Qatar as a platform to evangelize his message, noting that the soccer tournament was only possible because of vaccines.

“[It] lets us remind people that you know it’s because of vaccines that we’re able to get together, and that it is one world, we’re all humans, and that the inequities in health, and what climate is doing that you know we’re not doing enough there. “So I think in a positive way you know sort of think, ‘hey we need to corporate […].’”

Before signing-off, the host asked Gates if he could describe his biggest accomplishment and what he would like the world to remember him by.

Bill said – in what may or may not have been a slipup – said that his foundation is “aimed at reducing health and equity.”

“The Gates Foundation is an organization aimed at reducing health and equity, and the people there, the partnerships we have, you know I’m very proud of that. “[…] The goal is simply to we get rid of things like malaria, and then you won’t have to think about polio or malaria ever again.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 16:29 A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

In case you have not gotten the memo yet, there will be yet another shamdemic, though this one will probably cause a massive amount of death, namely from the Covid shots that Billy Goat Gates adores so much.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield has dogmatically said that bird flu “will” be the next pandemic, with a lethality of anywhere from 10-50%.

Whatever the case may be, Gates wants us to know that they are behind schedule, so they say. Therefore, understand and realize the chaos to ensue will greatly intensify this year.

But one must remember that ultimately it is the Lord who is orchestrating this, and pouring out his fierce judgment on a vile world that hates his word, and Gates and all the rest are all just puppets to do it.

Jeremiah 29:17 Thus saith the LORD of hosts; Behold, I will send upon them the sword, the famine, and the pestilence, and will make them like vile figs, that cannot be eaten, they are so evil. [18] And I will persecute them with the sword, with the famine, and with the pestilence, and will deliver them to be removed to all the kingdoms of the earth, to be a curse, and an astonishment, and an hissing, and a reproach, among all the nations whither I have driven them: [19] Because they have not hearkened to my words, saith the LORD, which I sent unto them by my servants the prophets, rising up early and sending them; but ye would not hear, saith the LORD.

