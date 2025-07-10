The WinePress News

the LastManStanding
5m

Though your urge for 'caution' is well placed, the westerling's addiction to 'team sports' cheerleading will override that rejoinder. easy prey to the fake mediaz dialectic of 'this/that' coke/pepsi, the dupes never fail to choose one or the other, rather than disconnect from the farce.

Now the real endgame is about to start. The Epstein debacle signals the pending fall of Humpty Trumpty into the same 'slough of despond' where he's already awaited by the rest of his Puppet Strongman' cronies.

Xi is being prepared for ouster. Putin is flailing and sinking faster than a N Korean warship; Starmer and Macron are heading for the exits along with the EU dominatrix Leyden, and the rest of the smarmy crew of WEF stooges aren't far behind. Communist/capitalist 'convergence' was their dream - now it's ready to happen.

After the exits of this rogue's gallery of shadow puppets, the moneymasters will at last disclose the new reality. Neo-feudal nightmares await the netizens who drank the foolaid of internet disinfo.. BLACKROCK/STATE STREET/VANGUARD literally own the planet.

And no- you will not be happy about it. Though you will indeed 'own nothing.'

