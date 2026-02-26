The following report is from Biometric Update (excerpts):

Digital ID is now commonplace in Ireland, becoming mainstream among the Irish public who are turning to digital services more readily.

According to the country’s Central Statistics Office (CSO), close to eight in 10 people now use a digital ID to access essential services. The figures show 79 percent of online users made use of eID to login to public or private online services last year.

The majority – 92 percent – used eID such as MyGovID or Ireland’s tax revenue service myAccount, with 63 percent completing their tax returns digitally. CSO’s Digital Interactions with Public Services 2025 report indicates growing acceptance and even willingness to turn to online services.

Interestingly, women were slightly more likely to use eIDs than men, at 81 percent compared with 77 percent of males. Digital ID use among non-nationals was around 85 percent, to access public services, while it was 92 percent for Irish nationals. Women were also more likely to access their online information held by public authorities, at 53 percent compared to 48 percent for men.

Those living in Ireland also appear trusting. Only one percent said they had security concerns over personal data such as name, address, financial information or did not want to pay online over concerns like credit card fraud.

Countries worldwide are currently engaged in digital transformation and Ireland’s experience with e-government seems encouraging, especially as 2025 saw a significant jump compared to the previous year.

CSO records more than half – 51 percent – of online users in 2025 making an online appointment or reservation with public authorities or services. These include the National Driver License Service (NDLS), the passport office or a hospital. This represents an increase of 11 percentage points from when the survey was last carried out in 2024.

In 2025, one in six people – 17 percent – requested official documents including birth, graduation, death, marriage or divorce certificates online. More than a quarter – 27 percent – of internet users requested benefits or entitlements online.

“As more public services are available online, more people are using the internet to engage with public authorities,” said Maureen Delamere, statistician in the social analysis division, CSO. “The use of these online services requires a method of electronic identification (eID) that can clearly identify a person and delivers a secure login.”

Digital ID could expand in Ireland, with the government developing a wallet app through which age assurance for age-restricted online content will run. Previously, Dublin has expressed an intention to launch a digital wallet aligned with the EUDI Wallet project.

The wallet would hold digital identity credentials such as a mobile driver’s license (mDL). Downloading the app would become mandatory for age assurance, under the plans, which were elaborated by Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan. Ireland is set to assume the EU presidency in July and has put child online safety at the center of its platform.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve written a number of times about how important digital ID is to world governments, central banks, big tech, and other major influential groups. Digital ID is needed for full tokenization. Yet the Irish are walking into their own demise. Such a shame. All in the name of convenience.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE