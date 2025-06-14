The ongoing riots and anarchy taking place in Los Angeles, California, is yet another orchestrated psyop: let’s be real about this. It is not organic, it was not fully bred from the ground up, and yet at the same time has a number of moving parts that have added to the confusion and thus by proxy for a much greater government overreach that will stay in place for years to come.

Some footage from LA:

There has also been footage captured of a man supplying the anarchists with protective riot masks.

That man has since been arrested. "Alejandro Theodoro Orellana was arrested this morning by FBI Los Angeles on an allegation of Conspiracy to Commit Civil Disorders (18 USC 371) for distributing face shields to suspected rioters on Tuesday." It is speculated he is a part of the "Brown Berets / La Causa, which is a paramilitary Chicano youth organization founded in 1967, mostly in East Los Angeles, patterned after the Black Panther Party.

This of course begs the question, where did this money come from and who is funding these groups and rioters?

Of course, there are plenty of thugs, jackals and hellions who are just joining in because the lust for anarchy calls to them, and they think it is open season now.

These anti-ICE demonstrations have since spread to other major cities across the country.

Austin, Texas:

Tucson and Peoria, Arizona; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; New York City:

On top of this, we have President Donald Trump - who got himself a great bailout from this from not having to address the Palantir thing, no Epstein files, and his pretend fight with Elon Musk - by sending not just thousands of National Guardsmen to contain the mess (with L.A. officials not wanting comply and coordinate with them, and Governor Gavin Newsom threatening to withhold their taxes and how Trump can come and arrest him), but also 700 Marines.

When asked if and when they will leave, Trump essentially told the troops they will be there indefinitely “until there is no danger.”

And let’s not forget the planned nationwide protests called “No Kings” on June 14th, in opposition to the President’s birthday and parade honoring the Army. What will become of that?

And then you have another thing that is adding fuel to the fire, which is now because we have a staggering number of illegal immigrants roaming this country, many of them from Mexico and Central America, a group of people who view themselves as marginalized, those who believe that this land (California to Texas) was “stolen” from them (which is buttressed by the liberals and academic class, who ignore the Treaty of Guadelupe Hidalgo in 1848), and so now there are those among them who view this as the early waves of retaking their territory.

And as if that were not enough, the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, who is not even a Mexican but a Jewess, is literally encouraging Mexicans to participate in this violent anarchy.

This is where conservative commentators and other voices online get it wrong, because this is blasé concept of, ‘Well, if they are protesting so hard about not getting deported, then why are they worried about being sent back to Mexico?’ Because it is not about deportation, it is reverse colonization. If they believe it to be their land, and they occupy it and raise their flag in defiance, and are not removed, then it might as well be their land.

But this highlights an irony we see in this country, if we can even call it a country anymore. Everywhere you turn now, not just in LA and other major cities, we see flags from foreign nations all over. Here in northern Indiana, right on the border of Michigan, I have seen Mexican flags on a number of homes and cars driving down the road for years now.

That’s just the start. We have a Congress (both sides) that flies the Ukraine flag:

Courtesy: Wall Street Journal

We have a government and political class that flies the Israeli flag, and is bought and paid for by their lobbyists:

Not just flying a flag, mind you: in case you missed it, several weeks ago Congress voted on a bill that would make Jews in the U.S. a protected class of citizens that would have more rights and privileges by banning any criticism of Israel. “The bill, H.R. 867 — known as the IGO Anti-Boycott Act — would have imposed up to $1 million in fines and prison terms of up to 20 years on Americans who support international boycotts of Israel, even those led by the United Nations,” Mint Free Press noted. Thankfully, a few people in the GOP were able to shoot it down.

Now that Israel attacked Iran, and Iran has returned fire (I was writing this as the attacks began yesterday), get ready for a massive bankrolling and more military aid, and perhaps even troops on the ground. Did Iran attack us? What do we have to do with Iran? But we know that if Bibi and company want it, they’ll get it.

But back to the flags - the masses, some of them, depending on where you live, fly an imitation rainbow Pride flag, declaring and boasting of their sin. The police get their own flag; they get the Thin Blue Line. Is Old Glory not good enough? The military flies and wears stars & stripes, but the police get something different?

And then we come to the stars & stripes. Flying our own flag is now a political statement. Flying one and wearing red, white, and blue attire now means you are cosplaying a “patriot,” probably a MAGA supporter more often than not, and many of them love big government and the military industrial complex. On the uther hand, we have people who will call the police and screech like a howler monkey to their neighbors for flying one. Some burn it, some fly it upside down. A small percentage of flags are directly imported from China, and the titles of “Made In The USA” are dubious because in order to produce the flags in many cases still require foreign imports.

What does all this mean?

Psalm 74:4 Thine enemies roar in the midst of thy congregations; they set up their ensigns for signs. Proverbs 25:28 He that hath no rule over his own spirit is like a city that is broken down, and without walls. Judges 21:25 In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes.

The Los Angeles riots, and many more riots to come, are symbolic of what the country has become. What we are witnessing is identical to the final days of the Roman Empire. People internally know that it is over but they continue to try and mask it with more and more vanity, and try to maintain the illusion of power and governance, and since everything was inflated and jobs were taken over migrants, all that was left to do was vanity; and so it is now.

Isaiah 22:12 And in that day did the Lord GOD of hosts call to weeping, and to mourning, and to baldness, and to girding with sackcloth: [13] And behold joy and gladness, slaying oxen, and killing sheep, eating flesh, and drinking wine: let us eat and drink; for to morrow we shall die. [14] And it was revealed in mine ears by the LORD of hosts, Surely this iniquity shall not be purged from you till ye die, saith the Lord GOD of hosts.

It’s like the snake that eats its own tail. This nation will continue to cannibalize itself until it is no more. 2020 marked the official beginning of the end. Everything we see now is only a formality; and anyone who has been following my work since then understands we have discussed and warned that these days would come, and here they are. America is a failed state.

Chad Wright, a former Navy SEAL, has a really good take on all of this. Inevitably, when this empire falls apart, we will move into a new world order structure; which, as we have looked at before (and more to come), is a new multipolar system where the maps are redrawn into power blocks and unions, all paying their carbon taxes.

Don’t count on a revolution to occur. Most people will instead just beg for more government. “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety,” said Benjamin Franklin, so they can “enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season” (Hebrews 11:25).

Yet there is another angle to all of this, and that is we cannot discount the idea, in my opinion, that this is yet another psychological operation at play.

The truth is the government KNOWS mass civil unrest is coming as the economy gets worse, we are drawn into more foreign wars, supply chains break down, bird flu, etc. The cover story is dealing with illegals and those who hate the country. In reality is, what Trump did by sending the Marines in there is illegal. What you are seeing in California is a dry run: how much can the feds get away with without public pushback? Will they wholly condemn it or will they cheer for it? Get the people used to the idea of full-blown combat-ready military on the streets before martial law is implemented. 2020 was a dry-run, hence we saw such rapid militarization and all the branches and departments working around the clock to implement Trump’s Operation Warp Speed. Now that the President of “Law and Order” is back, we can assume he will be the one who brings us to that point.

This introduces a conundrum (the Hegelian Dialectic) at play. Obviously anyone with half a brain would condemn this violence and such violence needs to be condemned; but this is why the Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights was created - A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed” - so we the people can handle this mess ourselves without bureaucratic overreach. Of course, the second amendment is a shell now and powerful in name only in many cases: try to actually use that weapon for self-defense or to stop a crime, and see how the police and liberal courts and national media treat you… Nowadays, I think we understand that if we intervened to stop this the feds would drag us off to the funny farm before the illegals and rioters, and probably let the rioters keep rioting.

But the question arises, do you want anarchy and molestation in your towns, or do you want technocratic martial law with boots on the street corner, digital ID check points, social credit scores and complete AI surveillance? Neither is desirable, but the latter is the assured result.

These are just some of my general observations on this issue. We will see what happens from here. Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Psalm 27:5 For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.

