David Martoral
2h

Great article brother! If the soldiers from WW2 saw this, they would want to go back in their graves!

Kim
1hEdited

Very interesting article, Jacob!

I have to say that I almost feel sorry for the police. I think if I was a police officer I might be tempted just to let the animals kill each other because that is what those "protesters" are acting like...animals!

Another thing I was thinking about is the Department of Defense Directive 3000.09 about autonomous weapons. With these weapons, they won't need guns or boots on the ground. They can use them remotely.

So this should tell us that with these directives in place, these violent protests are meant for some other reason than "protesting." They are being used as justification for the implementation of martial law, mass surveillance, and more control.

AUTONOMY IN WEAPON SYSTEMS DoDD 3000.09

https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/300009p.pdf

And also DoDD 5240.01

DOD INTELLIGENCE AND INTELLIGENCE-RELATED ACTIVITIES

AND DEFENSE INTELLIGENCE COMPONENT ASSISTANCE TO

LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AND OTHER CIVIL

AUTHORITIES

https://www.esd.whs.mil/portals/54/documents/dd/issuances/dodd/524001p.pdf

