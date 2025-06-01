Per a New York Times report, President Donald Trump has tapped CIA-funded and backed Palantir, a data analysis and defense contractor, to collect Americans’ personal data to create a new master hub to store this data as part of a federal plan to consolidate and nationalize this data.

In March, President Trump signed an executive order - “Stopping Waste, Fraud, and Abuse by Eliminating Information Silos” - that instructs government agencies to share data with each other.

The purpose of the order states: “Removing unnecessary barriers to Federal employees accessing Government data and promoting inter‑agency data sharing are important steps toward eliminating bureaucratic duplication and inefficiency while enhancing the Government’s ability to detect overpayments and fraud.”

Specifically, Trump’s order directed the following:

Agency Heads shall take all necessary steps, to the maximum extent consistent with law, to ensure Federal officials designated by the President or Agency Heads (or their designees) have full and prompt access to all unclassified agency records, data, software systems, and information technology systems — or their equivalents if providing access to an equivalent dataset does not delay access — for purposes of pursuing Administration priorities related to the identification and elimination of waste, fraud, and abuse. This includes authorizing and facilitating both the intra- and inter-agency sharing and consolidation of unclassified agency records. […] Agency Heads shall take all necessary steps, to the maximum extent consistent with law, to ensure the Federal Government has unfettered access to comprehensive data from all State programs that receive Federal funding, including, as appropriate, data generated by those programs but maintained in third-party databases.

The President’s cryptic executive order caused many to wonder what this would mean for their private data, namely things such as bank account numbers, student debt, medical information, and disability status.

As noted in the NYT’s report and by other outlets such as The Tokenist, the Trump administration already has a fairly cozy relationship with Palantir, whose co-founder Peter Thiel is a staunch advocate for and donor to Trump, and a number of agencies have already purchased Palantir’s technology.

The NYT reported:

The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work across the federal government in recent months. The company has received more than $113 million in federal government spending since Mr. Trump took office, according to public records, including additional funds from existing contracts as well as new contracts with the Department of Homeland Security and the Pentagon. (This does not include a $795 million contract that the Department of Defense awarded the company last week, which has not been spent.)

Representatives of Palantir are also speaking to at least two other agencies — the Social Security Administration and the Internal Revenue Service — about buying its technology, according to six government officials and Palantir employees with knowledge of the discussions.

The push has put a key Palantir product called Foundry into at least four federal agencies, including D.H.S. and the Health and Human Services Department. Widely adopting Foundry, which organizes and analyzes data, paves the way for Mr. Trump to easily merge information from different agencies, the government officials said.

Creating detailed portraits of Americans based on government data is not just a pipe dream. The Trump administration has already sought access to hundreds of data points on citizens and others through government databases, including their bank account numbers, the amount of their student debt, their medical claims and any disability status.

Palantir’s selection as a chief vendor for the project was driven by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to the government officials. At least three DOGE members formerly worked at Palantir, while two others had worked at companies funded by Peter Thiel, an investor and a founder of Palantir.

Palantir has long worked with the federal government. Its government contracts span the Defense Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the pandemic, the Biden administration signed a contract with Palantir to manage the distribution of vaccines through the C.D.C.

At the I.R.S., Palantir engineers joined in April to use Foundry to organize data gathered on American taxpayers, two government officials said. Their work began as a way to create a single, searchable database for the I.R.S., but has since expanded, they said. Palantir is in talks for a permanent contract with the I.R.S., they said.

A Treasury Department representative said that the I.R.S. was updating its systems to serve American taxpayers, and that Palantir was contracted to complete the work with I.R.S. engineers.

Palantir also recently began helping Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s enforcement and removal operations team, according to two Palantir employees and two current and former D.H.S. officials. The work is part of a $30 million contract that ICE signed with Palantir in April to build a platform to track migrant movements in real time.

This latest action coincides with a recent admission by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “MAHA Report,” which includes deploying “AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends.”

Moreover, Trump’s latest action is congruent with the ambitions of the likes of Oracle’s Larry Ellison, who was a recipient of the $500 billion Project Stargate on January 21st. Since the deal was announced, Ellison told an audience at the World Government Summit, during a segment called “Reimagining Technology for Government,” that he wants to “unify” all of American’s private data and even DNA information, into a central hub.

“[…] We have to take all of this data we have in our country and move it into a single, if you will, unified data platform so we [can] provide context. When we want to ask questions we've provided that AI model with all the data they need to understand our country, so that's the big step, that's kind of the missing link. “We need to unify all of the national data, put it into a database where it's easily consumable by the AI model, and then ask whatever question you like.”

Ellison has previously described how this god-like AI will be spying in the bathroom, and users will have to request that the camera stop spying as people use the facilities, though Ellison admits that the cameras are still always running and can be accessed via court order.

“The camera is always on, you don't turn it on and off. The way you turn it on - you can't turn it off you [but you are] going to the bathroom - ‘Oracle, um, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break and we'll turn it off. “The truth is we don't really turn it off. What we do is we record it so no one can see it, but no one can get into that recording without a court order, so you get the privacy you requested, but if you get a court order - a judge can look at that, this so-called bathroom break.”

Palantir has received plenty of criticism throughout the years and their exploits and ambitions have been well documented, especially their involvement in defense, as the most recent example of their services being frequently used by Ukraine and Israel to wage their wars.

The NYT times noted that “some current and former Palantir employees have been unnerved by the work.” Four employees claim they don’t want to become the face of “Trump’s agenda” and worry of the possibility of this data being leaked if hacked or if an outage occurs.

The NYT went on to write:

This month, 13 former employees signed a letter urging Palantir to stop its endeavors with Mr. Trump. Linda Xia, a signee who was a Palantir engineer until last year, said the problem was not with the company’s technology but with how the Trump administration intended to use it.

“Data that is collected for one reason should not be repurposed for other uses,” Ms. Xia said. “Combining all that data, even with the noblest of intentions, significantly increases the risk of misuse.”

Mario Trujillo, a lawyer with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, said the government typically collected data for good reasons, such as to accurately levy taxes. But “if people can’t trust that the data they are giving the government will be protected, that it will be used for things other than what they gave it for, it will lead to a crisis of trust,” he said.

Palantir declined to comment on its work with the Trump administration and pointed to its blog, which details how the company handles data.

“We act as a data processor, not a data controller,” it said. “Our software and services are used under direction from the organisations that license our products: these organisations define what can and cannot be done with their data; they control the Palantir accounts in which analysis is conducted. ”

The White House did not comment on the use of Palantir’s technology and referred to Mr. Trump’s executive order, which said he wanted to “eliminate information silos and streamline data collection across all agencies to increase government efficiency and save hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”

Read the rest of the New York Times report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

There is plenty of great research and reporting out there about Palantir and Peter Thiel, better research than I could ever provide. This video by Moon is a good, succinct video on how dystopian this company is, something worse than anything George Orwell penned down.

Whitney Webb at Unlimited Hangout has also done a lot of good reporting on Palantir’s ambitions.

On the military side of things, Palantir has software they call Gotham, which they say is “powering the kill chain.” “Gotham's targeting offering supports soldiers with an AI-powered kill chain, seamlessly and responsibly integrating target identification and target effector pairing,” the company writes.

Some examples:

The Cradle also has a good piece describing Palantir’s military operations.

Vice President JD Vance is also a puppet of them as thrust a lot of money into his campaign for Ohio Senator and Vice President.

Having said all of this, I’m sure “the patriots” will have conveniently missed this latest damning information that indicts once again the Trump is not on your side; he is a puppet doing what he is instructed to do. While the so-called “patriots” celebrate (nothing more than glorified statists who call for big government without realizing it), they submit themselves to more and more despotism, constantly being subverted and planted with post-hypnotic suggestions to act a certain way, living in constant cognitive dissonance.

Psalm 44:12 Thou sellest thy people for nought, and dost not increase thy wealth by their price. [13] Thou makest us a reproach to our neighbours, a scorn and a derision to them that are round about us.

The U.S. is following along with the rest of the world as the old system is destroyed on purpose and the new one is installed. The rest is this gong show we call politics and negotiations, these wars, these scamdemics, etc. are subversive tactics designed to “kill time” (pun intended) so the new system of control can be instigated.

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt, former President and 33rd Degree Freemason.

Our data is the new money for these people. They want to be gods in their own mind and create a new God in that of AI. Everything we do now is tracked and traced and sold for a profit. Read the End-User License Agreements (EULA) of any product or service or device in the last several decades, and you’ll realize that everything is being tracked, banked, and then sold. We are nothing more than global slaves, slaves of our own devices and machinations.

All of this is culminating in this “trivergence,” the merging of big-tech and the internet of things with finance, via blockchains, CBDCs and tokenization of every and all assets including you.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

