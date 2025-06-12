In the wake of the latest riots and anarchy in Los Angeles, California - which is now quickly expanding across major U.S. cities right now - a left-leaning group referred to as “No Kings” is now calling on Americans to protest in the streets on June 14th, President Donald Trump’s birthday and will commemorate the Army’s 250th year of existence, when he will host a parade in Washington D.C. that will feature fireworks, an airshow and displays of troops and tanks parading the streets.

In the wake of the ongoing anarchy originating in California, Trump warned that any disruptions will be met accordingly but said that the event will be exciting.

"If there's any protest once they come out, they will be met with very big force. I haven't even heard about a protest. But people that hate our country … they will be met with very heavy force. "It's going to be an amazing day. We have planes. We have all sorts of things. And I think it's going to be great. We're going to celebrate our country for a change.”

The Army expects up to 200,000 people could attend and says the parade will cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million, says the Associated Press.

The AP highlighted select veterans who are not happy with the protest. Joe Plenzler (53), a retired Marine who fought in Iraq, said, “It’s just suspicious.”

“I absolutely love the Army from the bottom of my cold black Marine heart. But if the Army’s birthday was a day later, we probably wouldn’t be doing it. I’d rather see that $50 million take care of the men and women who went off to war and came back with missing arms, legs and eyeballs, and with damaged brains.”

Politico also notes a number of GOP members will forgo the parade.

But at the same time a political uprising is being orchestrated.

A group called “No Kings” is calling upon like-minded Americans to rise up and protest in every city in all fifty states to oppose Trump’s parade. They say in a statement:

“On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. “No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. “We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. “The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. “On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”

Apparently, according to the map, there will be attempts to protest in Europe and parts of Central America.

Host leader meetings on Zoom began today to discuss how to manage the events and control the crowds.

The movement is sponsored by a number of leftist and progressive groups, such as the ACLU, Black Voters Matter, Bernie Sanders, Human Rights Campaign, Greenpeace, Planned Parenthood, etc.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

And the pysops continue…

Regular readers know that I have been critical of Trump over a number of issues, legitimate reasons, not the nonsense the progressives and social-Marxists screech about and are manipulated into believing as the useful idiots that they are, as Joseph Stalin would call them.

But these protests, if they actually materialize (I place a caveat on this because we get threats of massive protests, riots and blockades annually it seems that fizzle out), could become another spark that lights the powder keg ablaze; by goading innocent civilians to fight and kill each other, and fight the police and National Guard, and thus justify a greater police state and martial law. It’s really just a formality that the U.S. will descend into martial law at the behest of Mr. Law & Order himself; and most people will be totally fine with it as to deal with that present distress: but once the military arrives, they will stay there indefinitely.

Proverbs 10:11 The mouth of a righteous man is a well of life: but violence covereth the mouth of the wicked.

At any rate, be careful this weekend and avoid any protests if you hear of any or encounter them.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

