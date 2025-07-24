The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
2h

"Something tells me RFK Jr. is smiling right now."<---Of course he is. If people won't select door #1 (so to speak), let's try door #2 - or door #3! And, those spiritually lost shudder at the thought of answering to God, but don't mind putting their entire lives on social media where those they don't know, can see, but won't tell their close friends their thoughts! Cr@Zy!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R R's avatar
R R
2h

“When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you,” said the CEO.

Yeah sure!

More spying for the coming Social Credit Scores.

Our I-Phones spy all the time my wife and I speak of something we need or want to buy and there it is on her I-Phone and mine, they are spying on EVERY SINGLE WORD WE SAY.

They think it makes them God when the time comes, and God has all they have spoken and done on an eternal record.

They will not escape, unless they repent, and even if they do repent; it will not eliminate the consequences of their actions in this life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture