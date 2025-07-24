The following report is by The Daily Mail:

Amazon is buying AI bracelet maker Bee in a major move to dominate the next wave of personal tech.

The wristbands — which cost $50 — record everything you say, even when you're talking to yourself, and sync with your phone via Bluetooth.

Powered by AI models from Anthropic, Google and Meta, Bee turns your day into a searchable database, creating personalized to-do lists and even tracking how many times you swear.

Unlike Amazon's Alexa devices — which are meant to listen only after a 'wake word' — Bee's bracelets are always on unless switched off, giving them access to far more user data to train AI models.

Bee CEO Maria de Lourdes Zollo said she was “excited” to be joining Amazon and to bring “truly personal, agentic AI to even more customers.”

“When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

The deal, still pending closure, comes as wearable AI gadgets flood the market.

Meta is pushing its Ray-Ban AI glasses and Google has launched Gemini-powered earbuds.

Because Bee is always listening, it can collect far more data per user — feeding the constant stream of information needed to train large language models.

A spokesperson for Amazon told the Daily Mail that a deal had been signed with Bee but that the agreement is yet to close.

Read the rest of the report here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Something tells me RFK Jr. is smiling right now.

If you recall, last month HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stirred up controversy when he redefined “Make America Healthy Again” to also mean “Make American Biotech Advance” (MABA). He then topped it off when he said he wants people to have wearables and predicts that in the next four years everyone is going to have them.

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it's a lot better for the American people. We're exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

People of course did not like the sound of that, realizing that this was another excuse to shove invasive technologies on Americans to be tracked and traced; and the blowback was so bad that even his own former organization, Children’s Health Defense, rebuked him for it.

And what did it say in the MAHA Report? Oh, that’s right, the government wants more “AI Surveillance” to track and monitor health…

Now we have Amazon buying a device that is constantly listening and then creates a daily planner based on what you say. I suppose you could argue that smartphones have already been doing this, but this Bee device is more overt about it.

Matthew 12:36 But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

