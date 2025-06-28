The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope's avatar
Waitingfortheblessedhope
4hEdited

I'm against administering these mRNA vaccines into our food supply, Wearables? It implies someone has to be wearing them. There's a choice there, but what can you do about all these animals being vaccinated. RFK Jr., as far as I know, has no medical training and never should have been in any position to be a defender of children's or anyone else's health. That family has enough of a problem keeping their own issue healthy and alive. God bless those who never supported this moron. I haven't liked the Kennedy name since the JFK days. Even as a child, I resented the pedestal my grade school nuns put John John and Caroline on.......for what reason? They were both younger than I was, and as far as I know, they were not sitting in on nuclear discussions and initiating SALT treaties. Peter Ruckman was so right......Catholics are some of the stupidest people in the world and anyone who escapes their clutches (and their countries) like I did, is lucky. ..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Petrey's avatar
Mark Petrey
2h

RFK Jr. Is just another grifter.

Had high hopes for him when he announced his candidacy for president, even donated a few dollars, but he revealed his hand early on for his love of money.

What really turned me off was when he admitted he had flown on Epstien's 'Lolita Express,' on at least two occasions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture