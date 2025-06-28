Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is currently beginning to face backlash from his own core audience and support group, as RFK Jr. is apparently betraying what was once believed to be “Make America Healthy Again” (MAGA) - a cleaner food and agricultural system, and restrictions and more stringent testing for the pharmaceutical industry (broadly speaking) - has now turned into the exact opposite and then some.

The WinePress has covered this repeatedly, covering signs that the movement was already compromised before Kennedy even took the position at HHS; an example being him building rapport with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is also a lobbyist for big pharmaceutical and agricultural companies, further questioning just how effective the MAHA is going to be.

This chart was deleted from The Kennedy Beacon after RFK Jr. was absorbed into the Trump administration

Furthermore, The WP has repeatedly noted how the Trump administration has shown a lot of favoritism towards gene therapies and mRNA vaccines, something that RFK Jr. rebuked for several years since their introduction to the public in late-2020.

But as June comes to close, statements and actions taken by Kennedy and other health-related departments this month have dashed the hopes of many that MAHA is going to make a significant change in the health of Americans, and actually is a continuation and advancement of previous administrations.

Just this month alone, the HHS and National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched a new “golden standard” platform for vaccines, particularly for bird flu, Covid, and others; released another Covid-19 vaccine made from genetically-modified bird flu organisms; the Food and Drug Administration announced a voucher program to fast-track and “warp speed” new drugs to market, reminiscent of Trump’s Operation Warp Speed; and plans to mass-vaccinate poultry and create an mRNA bird flu shot for cattle;

But the biggest things that have pushed his supporters over the edge is Bobby’s emphatic push for Americans to embrace wearables to track and monitor health, and the inclusion of more telehealth and AI doctors, and DNA databasing.

In a post on X, Kennedy said, “Wearables put the power of health back in the hands of the American people. We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time. It’s a key part of our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

During a Congressional hearing, RFK Jr. said:

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it's a lot better for the American people. We're exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

On top of that, Kennedy has argued that MAHA actually equals "Make American Biotech Accelerate" (MABA).

On June 20th, RFK Jr. said in a statement on X:

“The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate. “President Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast. Now, we’re going to do it again. “We know the power of U.S. biotech. It’s time to let it flourish — not tie it up in red tape, misalignment, and a process that gives the edge to foreign interests and large incumbents. “We’re clearing the path to transform great science into real cures, at lower costs, and better health for the American people. Life science and biotech are at the heart of that!”

In response to this, Children’s Health Defense - a non-for-profit group on health, which RFK Jr. served as the chairman of the organization until he began his presidential campaign in 2023 - published a statement saying the organization does not support Bobby in this. The headline reads: “‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share.”

“We do not share this vision,” said Miriam Eckenfels, director of the Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program. “Quite the contrary, we oppose governmental pressure to incentivize the widespread use of wearables. They pose serious health risks, especially to children, and they threaten privacy.”

The group explains the dangers of EMF, Bluetooth and WIFI exposure, especially in pregnant women and children. They wrote:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued official guidance cautioning that individuals with pacemakers and other implanted medical devices should keep wearables like smartwatches at a distance due to potential interference and malfunction. Manufacturers like Apple also include guidelines and warnings for wearables.

This highlights a broader point: wearables are not safe or suitable for “every American.”

In 2021, CHD won a landmark case against the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), in which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that the FCC had failed to consider extensive evidence of harm from wireless radiation.

The court found that the FCC did not consider peer-reviewed scientific research on the harmful effects of wireless radiation exposure on children, the brain and nervous system, male fertility and people with EMR-S.

The ruling specifically cited the agency’s failure to address studies showing oxidative stress, DNA damage, and the health risks from modulation and cumulative exposure.

The court also ordered the agency to explain how its limits are protective. Yet almost four years later, the FCC has still not complied.

CHD also cites the privacy issues that comes with these devices. They argued:

Wireless technologies also have extensive and well-documented privacy impacts. They continuously collect biometric data, including heart rate, quality of sleep, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, oxygen levels, calorie burn, sweat gland emissions, hormone levels, body temperature, emotional responses, movement and precise geolocation.

This biometric data is transmitted over the internet and can be used to create an intimate profile of the user’s physical and psychological states. This intimate profile can be made available to employers, medical providers, private corporations, artificial intelligence systems, insurance companies and government entities.

This surveillance infrastructure may lay the groundwork for psychological targeting, predictive modeling, social control and unprecedented intrusions into personal freedom.

These risks cannot be left out of any discussion of so-called “digital health.”

In conclusion, Eckenfels said:

“We are eager to learn more about Secretary Kennedy’s full intent regarding wearables. The growing push for widespread adoption of wearables, which exposes users to constant RF radiation in direct contact with the body, is concerning and fundamentally at odds with the values of informed consent, privacy and bodily autonomy that CHD defends. “The public deserves radical transparency about wearables’ health and privacy risks. Their use must remain a personal choice and not a public health objective. We do not share — indeed, we oppose — a vision where everyone is subject to constant wireless exposure in direct contact with the body and biometric tracking. “What amounts to technocratic surveillance should not be normalized, encouraged and promoted at the federal level.”

A number of commentors on the article expressed their disappointment in what MAHA apparently is.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Kudos to Children’s Health Defense to this, good on them!

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

I am not here to toot my own horn, but we covered this last year that MAHA was a smokescreen. Sure, food dyes are supposedly going away now after some of the biggest companies out there pledging to remove them lickety-split. Great. But, first of all, removing the dyes is just one aspect: what about all the chemicals, GMOs, preservatives, processing, polluted water, etc.?

It’s all a distraction.

MAHA is an absolute joke and a lie. Kennedy is and always was just another globalist scumbag apart of a family crime syndicate, enacting policies that only enrich themselves and screw over the masses.

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

How many times must people keep begging for big government to come rescue them before they realize nothing will ever change? I guess at this point no one who hasn’t already learned this won’t; and the people who say, ‘I won’t stand with him anymore,’ well, who cares? It’s too late now: remember when Trump said that if you vote for him you’ll never have to vote again? Now we see what that amounts to, because this administration in the four years it has is tasked with destroying everything covertly and tacitly, while furthering the globalist technocratic eugenics agenda.

Trump has already contracted Palantir and Oracle to collect all of American’s private data: the wearables are the next step in furthering this control grid.

