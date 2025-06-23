The health and agricultural departments under the Trump administration 2.0 continue to quietly press ahead in addressing the purported threat of bird flu by creating more vaccines and plan to soon rollout those shots to farms across the United States, which could come as soon as next month.

The WinePress has reported in detail on several occasions this year the Trump administration’s ambitions to release new “golden age” vaccines to deal with avian influenza, among other things.

Vaccinating Poultry And Cattle

Now the Trump administration is once again quietly moving to vaccinate livestock populations.

Exclusively revealed by Reuters, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) apparently “is considering a potential plan to vaccinate poultry against bird flu for the first time that includes evaluating how it would affect exports,” the report says. It added:

Now, USDA and industry officials are pursuing a more solid, written plan to potentially show importers to gauge whether vaccinations would limit trading. Industry members expect the agency to complete the plan in July.

The USDA said this week that it is working with federal, state and industry officials to develop its potential plan and is engaging with trading partners.

"You need a more complete strategy and plan for them to consider," said Dr. John Clifford, a former USDA chief veterinary officer who advises the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) assessment, nearly 175,000,000 poultry have been affected (culled), with a little shy of 1,100 cattle herds reportedly affected by bird flu.

Courtesy: CDC

Reuters went on to report:

Major losses of egg-laying hens prompted the United Egg Producers industry group to begin work on its own proposal in January, representatives said. It asked four longtime veterinarians, including Clifford and Rowles, to work on a plan it submitted to the USDA.

Their plan suggested an initial vaccination for baby chicks, followed by a booster shot and then testing of flocks every few weeks, Rowles said. Vaccinations would make chickens less susceptible to infections, while routine testing would increase monitoring for outbreaks, he said.

Flocks that test positive would still be culled under the proposal, Rowles said, adding that such cullings would likely be important to importers seeking to avoid the virus.

The National Chicken Council, which represents chicken meat companies, said it does not object to the USDA moving ahead with a vaccine if producers can maintain exports. The council had warned in February that vaccinations of any poultry birds, such as laying hens, would jeopardize exports of all U.S. poultry products.

Meanwhile, a recently revealed study overseen by National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, looks at the effectiveness of an experimental mRNA bovine vaccine to treat bird flu in dairy cattle.

Reported by John Fleetwood, the study - “H5 influenza virus mRNA-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) vaccination elicits adaptive immune responses in Holstein calves” - says in the abstract:

“Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 is circulating widely in lactating cows in the United States. Due to the critical need for intervention strategies for this outbreak, we evaluated antibody and cellular immune responses of a clade 2.3.4.4b H5 mRNA-LNP vaccine in calves. We found that the H5 mRNA-LNP vaccine induced a robust antibody and CD8+ 22 T cellular-mediated immune response and conferred protection against clade 2.3.4.4b H5N1 infection.”

However, buried in the study reveals that lead authors Drew Weissman and Scott Hensley are co-inventors on patents covering nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines, the same technology used in the Covid-19 vaccines.

“S.E.H. [Hensley] and D.W. [Weissman] are co-inventors on patents that describe the use of nucleoside-modified mRNA as a platform to deliver therapeutic proteins and as a vaccine platform.” “S.E.H. reports receiving consulting fees from Sanofi, Pfizer, Lumen, Novavax, and Merck.”

Fleetwood, concerned about this development, wrote:

“In other words, the very researchers developing mRNA bird flu vaccines for cows stand to benefit from the commercial expansion of mRNA shot platforms across both human and animal markets. “The Trump administration and USDA are not disclosing to the public that these vaccines, if approved, would introduce mRNA technology directly into the U.S. food supply—despite unanswered questions about the persistence of mRNA products or spike proteins in meat and milk. “U.S. government officials appear poised to escalate toward mass vaccination—even with mRNA vaccines developed by patent-holding insiders with pharma ties. “The stage is apparently being set—not for honest pandemic preparedness—but for a seamless handoff from engineered outbreak to government-mandated mRNA solution, with the American food supply caught squarely in the middle. “Where are the long-term studies analyzing the safety of meat and milk products that come from mRNA-injected cattle?”

The Build-Up To Now

In February, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins revealed a new plan to deal with bird flu, which entails a “five-pronged strategy includes an additional $500 million for biosecurity measures, $400 million in financial relief for affected farmers, and $100 million for vaccine research, action to reduce regulatory burdens, and exploring temporary import options,” the USDA said in a press release.

AgWeb noted a handful of different vaccines the government is currently researching:

Spray vaccination: Some researchers have evaluated immune responses in chickens vaccinated via coarse spray with adenovirus-vectored avian influenza vaccines. This method shows promise for mass immunization of poultry, potentially eliciting both systemic and mucosal immune responses.

Drinking Water: As of now, there are no available vaccines that can be delivered through drinking water for avian influenza. However, this route of administration is being researched as a potential method for mass vaccination.

Aerosol/Spray: Only one vaccine is currently available for aerosol/spray administration. This method could potentially allow for easier mass vaccination of poultry flocks.

Around that same time, On February 14th, quietly announced with little press attention or mention by the USDA and its subsidiary the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), pharmaceutical company Zoetis announced a conditional licensing deal with the USDA to provide vaccines for avian influenza H5N2 Subtype, which would be administered to chickens.

Zoetis clarified in its press release that a “conditional license is used to meet an emergency condition, limited market, local situation or other special circumstance and is issued for a finite period of time.”

Science magazine noted in its report:

Although many influenza researchers contend that vaccination can help control spread of the deadly virus, the U.S. government has long resisted allowing its use because of politics and trade concerns that many contend are unscientific. The USDA approval may signal a shift in policy linked to the Trump administration’s worries about egg prices. Even with the conditional approval, USDA must still approve its use before farmers can start to administer the vaccine because special regulations apply to H5N1 and other so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses.

In April, The WP highlighted how the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), via the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), provided fast track clearance to biotech company Arcturus Therapeutics for its STARR® mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-2304, also called LUNAR-H5N1, first reported by Contagion Live. The company specializes in mRNA treatments, boasting over 500 patent and patent applications for its mRNA technologies.

The company notes: “Fast Track Designation from the FDA is granted to vaccines intended to prevent serious conditions caused by infectious disease. The designation is designed to expedite the development and review process, providing several benefits, including enhanced communication with the FDA and eligibility for priority review, and the possibility of a rolling review.”

Archturus explains how this specific vaccine works, writing:

The sa-mRNA vaccine candidate is designed to make many copies of mRNA within the host cell after intramuscular injection to achieve enhanced expression of haemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase (NA) antigens, thereby enabling lower doses than conventional mRNA vaccines. Utilizing a sa-mRNA-based platform for pandemic influenza vaccine development offers further options for meeting domestic vaccine manufacturing surge capacity goals. The technology may make vaccines available much sooner than egg- and cell-based technologies. The lyophilized vaccine formulation is stable in refrigerators, thereby simplifying cold-chain storage and reducing distribution risks.

In May, the Health and Human Services (HHS), headed up by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), quietly announced the creation of a new mRNA vaccine platform that is designed to target a number of viruses in one single dose, including H5N1 bird flu, coronaviruses, MERS, and more. The NIH is referring to this as “Generation Gold Standard.”

According to the press release, the departments “announced the development of the next-generation, universal vaccine platform, Generation Gold Standard, using a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform.

“This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses like H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV.”

Amidst this covert push to create new vaccines and reportedly to deal with bird flu at farms across the country, headlines of the HHS terminating previous contracts made by the Biden administration to produce mRNA bird flu vaccines went viral, giving the perception that the HHS and other health bodies under this administration would be moving away from that. It appears they are not.

The Trump administration is certainly not against mRNA by any means, despite some attention-grabbing headlines. Recently, the FDA approved a chimeric shot, COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE (mRNA-1283), “for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” which contains elements of lab-manipulated H5N1 strains.

As I have pointed out a number of times before in other reports this year (and bears worth repeating so people get the full context) -

Even though mainstream media continues to erroneously report that RFK Jr. is “anti-vax,” nothing could be further from the truth as the Health Secretary has repeatedly said for years, well before he took this position, that he is pro-vaccine but has been critical of some of them.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - he made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones. On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Nothing has changed, nothing has changed at all. While Bobby and company get the MAGA and MAHA excited about getting color dyes out of kids’ cereal, he and his other cronies go and do this.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

For those who have bee following my work - HOW many times have I continued to repeat over and over again until I am blue in the face that THIS very thing was going to happen?!

Since 2021, I have expressly warned that a fake zoonotic bird flu scamdemic was going to be used as a means to justify mass-vaccination and culling livestock, wildlife and pets, and consolidating small, independent, farms into compliance or out of business; and then crank of the prices of meat and dairy, and then have it removed from store shelves because of this “virus.” And how much longer before people who got the Covid shots start to increasingly die again in more noticeable numbers, and then Bobby stutters and tells us that we need to get our mRNA flu shots?

Dr. Joseph Mercola published my opinions in a 2022 report, which you can read here.

Tap the image to read the report

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.

Be not deceived: the de-carbonization agenda has not faded, it just took on a new form under the guise of MAHA. Who cares if Red 40 is removed from the food if the trade-off is meat and dairy poisoned with mRNA, and then resulting their deaths and then starvation?

To top it all off, the FDA just got done implementing a voucher policy that fast-track and “warp speed” new drugs and vaccines the government wants to be passed through as quickly as possible, bypassing the necessary testing that takes years, as seen in 2020 with the Covid-19 shots.

Read up on the MAHA hypocrisy saga below:

