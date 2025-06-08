On May 1st, the Health and Human Services (HHS), headed up by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the National Institute of Health (NIH) via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), quietly announced the creation of a new mRNA vaccine platform that is designed to target a number of viruses in one single dose, including H5N1 bird flu, coronaviruses, MERS, and more. The NIH is referring to this as “Generation Gold Standard” - a project that was foreshadowed last year in mainstream press before the 2024 Presidential election.

According to the press release, the departments “announced the development of the next-generation, universal vaccine platform, Generation Gold Standard, using a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform.

“This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses like H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV.”

The program, according to the statement, is also in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) “operations with its statutory mission under the Public Health Service Act—to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating.”

The Generation Gold Standard, according to NIAID touches on three main aspects:

Recalibrates America’s pandemic preparedness . Unlike traditional vaccines that target specific strains, BPL-inactivated whole-virus vaccines preserve the virus’s structural integrity while eliminating infectivity. This approach induces robust B and T cell immune responses and offers long-lasting protection across diverse viral families. Moreover, the intranasal formulation of BPL-1357 is currently in Phase Ib and II/III trials and is designed to block virus transmission—an innovation absent from current flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Embodies efficient, transparent, and government-led research . The BPL platform is fully government-owned and NIH-developed. This approach ensures radical transparency, public accountability, and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.

Marks the future of vaccine development. In addition to influenza and coronavirus, the BPL platform is adaptable for future use against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), metapneumovirus, and parainfluenza. It also offers the unprecedented capability to protect against avian influenza without inducing antigenic drift—a major step forward in proactive pandemic prevention.

The press release did not mention how much money is being invested in this, but the Wall Street Journal says it is around $500 million.

There is no mention of the use of mRNA.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said:

“Generation Gold Standard is a paradigm shift. It extends vaccine protection beyond strain-specific limits and prepares for flu viral threats – not just today’s, but tomorrow’s as well – using traditional vaccine technology brought into the 21st century.”

RFK Jr. commented:

“Our commitment is clear: every innovation in vaccine development must be grounded in gold standard science and transparency, and subjected to the highest standards of safety and efficacy testing.”

“Clinical trials for universal influenza vaccines are scheduled to begin in 2026, with FDA approval targeted for 2029,” the press release noted. “The intranasal BPL-1357 flu vaccine, currently in advanced trials, is also on track for FDA review by 2029.”

Contagion Live pointed out that the first such universal vaccine by Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics. Jeff Fischer, MBA, president of the firm, commented: “A universal vaccine could play multiple roles in pandemic preparedness. It could be stockpiled for deployment once a pandemic strain is identified, providing at least a baseline level of protection while a strain-specific vaccine is developed. It could also replace the seasonal vaccine to generate coverage in advance of a pandemic and potentially prevent pandemics from ever happening.”

However, a number of select scientists and researchers interviewed STAT, some who have decided to remain anonymous lest they face retribution, said that this project is a step backwards and will not yield as effective results compared to newer vaccine technologies.

Stanley Plotkin, a professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania and co-developer of rubella and rotavirus vaccines, shared his concerns about the project.

“Yes, we need a better influenza vaccine. Is this project going to do that, without examining it in detail? I cannot really say, and I would hope that the project has been reviewed by some knowledgeable people,” Plotkin said.

He added, “Clearly the press release was written by somebody who does not understand the difficulties of science,” Plotkin added.

Be that as it may, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) several weeks after the Generation Gold Standard was announced endorsed the concept of a universal shot such as this one. “Existing vaccines for diseases such as flu and coronaviruses require frequent updating. In contrast, universal vaccines could provide long-lasting protection against many or all strains of a specific virus,” GAO says. “Although they are in the early stages of development, these vaccines could someday improve public health and reduce vaccination frequency.”

But GAO says “universal vaccines may still need to be occasionally updated or supplemented with boosters,” and might cut into big-pharma’s bottom line due to the potential for “lower potential profits to developers than traditional vaccines because they would be used less frequently.”

This latest project confirms a report published by Barron’s last year that announced “A Golden Age of Vaccines Is Here. What It Means for You.” The WinePress highlighted some of the salient points from that article in February. Besides mRNA being the big show stopper, universal vaccines - like the one recently announced by the HHS and NIH - were described.

The outlet reported:

“Our vision is to combine the viruses that drive flulike symptoms into a single dose so you don’t need to worry which virus you get the booster for, whether it’s Covid, RSV, or flu,” says Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. He says that respiratory diseases are the No. 3 or No. 4 killer in most countries, and that a combo shot could prevent most of them.

Pfizer, meanwhile, is working on its own combination respiratory virus vaccine and is training its sights on infectious disease of all stripes. Anderson, the Pzifer vaccine R&D chief, points to the development of a vaccine for pregnant women for Group B strep bacteria. The bacteria isn’t usually dangerous for women but can be transmitted during birth and can lead to sepsis, pneumonia, meningitis, or seizures for babies. She says this strep is particularly problematic in less-developed countries and communities in the U.S. where pregnant woman get less prenatal screening.

The Trump administration is certainly not against mRNA by any means, despite some attention-grabbing headlines. Last week, the FDA approved a chimeric shot, COVID-19 Vaccine mNEXSPIKE (mRNA-1283), “for use in all adults 65 and older, as well as individuals aged 12-64 years with at least one or more underlying risk factor as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” which contains elements of lab-manipulated H5N1 strains.

Moreover, the recent “MAHA Report” - which was riddled with errors and false citations, which the White House said will be revised - calls for ‘safer’ vaccines and trials. The report states:

“Vaccines benefit children by protecting them from infectious diseases. But, as with any medicine, vaccines can have side effects that must be balanced against their benefits. Parents should be fully informed of the benefits and risks of vaccines. Many of them have concerns about the appropriate use of vaccines and their possible role in the growing childhood chronic disease crisis. “Our understanding of vaccine safety and any links to chronic disease would benefit from more rigorous clinical trial designs, including the use of true placebos, larger sample sizes, and longer follow-up periods. Many vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule involved small participant groups, had no inert placebo-controlled trials, and had limited safety monitoring, some lasting six months or less—raising concerns about the ability to detect rare or long-term adverse effects.”

As I have pointed out a number of times before in other reports this year (and bears worth repeating so people get the full context) -

Even though mainstream media continues to erroneously report that RFK Jr. is “anti-vax,” nothing could be further from the truth as the Health Secretary has repeatedly said for years, well before he took this position, that he is pro-vaccine but has been critical of some of them.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - he made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones. On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Heeere it is again:

Mainstream media always lays bread crumbs and tells you where things are headed. Those “in the know” are always alerted to agendas in advance. It’s predictive programming. It is no mere coincidence that the media says we are in the dawn of a “Golden Age for Vaccines;” then Trump keeps reiterating we are in the “Golden Age of America” and everything is golden; and now Kennedy’s latest vaccine shill project is the “Generation Gold Standard.” ‘They’ make it so obvious yet the masses are none the wiser.

Proverbs 20:15 There is gold, and a multitude of rubies: but the lips of knowledge are a precious jewel.

Just because you layer something with gold doesn’t mean it is worth anything; and this “golden age” is another “orange herring” by the great Orange Herring himself, while declaring amongst their elitist buddies that the next phase of the New World Order has commenced.

Once again, MAGA and MAHA continue to be the gift that keeps on giving. This has been documented in a number of reports I have written this year:

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

