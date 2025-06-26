The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Petrey's avatar
Mark Petrey
2h

Imagine a boot pressed over your face - forever. - unknown

Related - current affairs.

https://www.ocregister.com/2025/06/19/ron-paul-president-trump-is-unleashing-a-great-big-ugly-surveillance-state/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
R R's avatar
R R
1h

More Spy Wear, I mean *Cough Cough* Spyware.

Only really paranoid people need to spy on others to such a great extent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture