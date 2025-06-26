Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently touted the use of wearable devices that will be able to track and monitor Americans’ health and give healthcare providers a way to better treat patients, while also advocating for more telehealth practices and digital doctors, powered by artificial intelligence.

RFK Jr. made his and the administration’s ambitions known during the House Committee on Energy & Commerce hearing.

Kennedy and other leading Trump department officials indicated in their highly-touted MAHA Report published last month the importance of artificial intelligence, among other things. The report lays out ten initiatives MAHA hopes to achieve:

Addressing the Replication Crisis: NIH should launch a coordinated initiative to confront the replication crisis, investing in reproducibility efforts to improve trust and reliability in basic science and interventions for childhood chronic disease. Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies. Real-World Data Platform: Expand the NIH-CMS autism data initiative into a broader, secure system linking claims, EHRs, and environmental inputs to study childhood chronic diseases. AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends. GRAS Oversight Reform: Fund independent studies evaluating the health impact of selfaffirmed GRAS food ingredients, prioritizing risks to children and informing transparent FDA rulemaking. Nutrition Trials: NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance. Large-scale Lifestyle Interventions: Launch a coordinated national lifestyle-medicine initiative that embeds real-world randomized trials—covering integrated interventions in movement, diet, light exposure, and sleep timing—within existing cohorts and EHR networks. Drug Safety Research: Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints. Alternative Testing Models: Invest in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as organon-a-chip, microphysiological systems, and computational biology, to complement animal testing with more predictive human-relevant models. Precision Toxicology: Launch a national initiative to map gene–environment interactions affecting childhood disease risk, especially for pollutants, endocrine disruptors, and pharmaceuticals.

In an attempt to fulfill these goals, during the hearing Bobby promoted the use of "wearables,” devices that can be worn and attached to the body to track a number of biomarkers, allowing users and healthcare professionals to monitor their health and perhaps receive certain treatment.

In a post on X, Kennedy said, “Wearables put the power of health back in the hands of the American people. We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time. It’s a key part of our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

During the hearing, RFK Jr. said:

“My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.” […] “You know the Ozempic is costing $1300 a month, if you can achieve the same thing with an $80 wearable, it's a lot better for the American people. We're exploring ways of making sure that those costs can be paid for.”

When asked about the privacy aspect of these devices, Bobby did not provide a straightforward answer. He said that beginning very soon, the HHS will embark on a heavy messaging campaign to accept wearable devices.

He also explained (see above clip) that HHS is working on telehealth and AI agent services.

Tap the image to watch the video

However, not everyone appears to like the idea, judging by some of the responses online.

Earlier this year, The WinePress reported on a bill that was introduced by Congressman David Schweikert (R-AZ), that would allow AI to be used as an official replacement for doctors. The bill states: “To direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to issue guidance on payment under the Medicare program for certain items involving artificial intelligence.”

Schweikert is a big fan of wearables and believes they could be used to build digital patient data records. NextGov reported: Schweikert said the next step is understanding how this type of technology fits “into everything from building medical records, tracking you, helping you manage any pharmaceuticals you use for your heart issues, even down to producing data sets for your cardiologist to remotely look at your data.

“It's here, we now just have to build the infrastructure around it,” he said about the new medical landscape, adding that “the technology is starting to move much faster than our regulatory rules.”

Further, he claimed at the time, “Technology has to be part of the way we bend the borrowing and debt curve,” Schweikert said in an interview, adding that the broader adoption of AI “can make government better, faster, cheaper” in responding to the needs of Americans.

Interestingly enough, RFK Jr. insinuated the idea of building DNA databases and information collection to help address the immigration problem. He said in a X post: “Hundreds of thousands of migrant children have gone missing because the Biden Administration emphasized speed over security. We won’t make that same mistake. We’re demanding DNA testing, personal identification, background checks, and income verification for every sponsor to make sure these children are kept safe.”

But as far as wearables are concerned, it appears the HHS and Trump administration is very serious about wearable implementation. Peggy Hall with The Healthy American noted that Trump has nominated Casey Means to be Surgeon General of the United States, the head doctor of the country, in other words.

From her website. She is a medical doctor, author, dietitian, chef

Means is an investor in two wearable companies, Levels, and founder of Function Health, another wearables firm.

Levels devices are implanted into people’s arms and track a number of their biomarkers (e.g. cholesterol, triglycerides, blood sugar levels, calories, heart rate, and more). The device is then paired to the wearer’s phone via an app. One promoter of the technology referred to herself as a “cyborg.”

Function Health is another health tracking firm that offers 147 different tests. It costs $499 annually to use.

Screenshot from the website

Hall also noted in her expose that Means has promoted something called the OURA Ring, a smart ring users put on a finger that scans and tracks a number of health readings as well.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Yup, there you have it, that’s what “Make America Healthy Again” looks like: a technocratic fever dream where everything is tracked and traced in perfect harmony with AI. 'Too meat consumption, too much saturated fat and cholesterol? -we’ll have to dock your good boy score a few points: we encourage you to make smarter decisions. We KNOW you’ll make the right choice!’

That is not far-fetched in the slightest. It’s all part of this “trivergance:” merging the man with machine with finance. And remember Trump and him handing over American’s data to Palantir, and Trump’s Project Stargate which involves Oracle, whose founder Larry Ellison wants to create a DNA database for everyone for better healthcare and etcetera, and have AI-surveillance even in the bathroom? Do you get the picture now?

Building the beast system right in front of our eyes. We are not there yet, we still have much more to go, but we are getting there.

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

I’ve covered a number of examples of how fake and laughable MAHA has been so far. While everyone is getting distracted with removing dyes from the food, all of THIS, more death shots, and an even stronger big-pharma is being permitted and promoted.

Whoopee… that pales in comparison to the other stuff this administration is doing. The colors and preservatives are the orange herring.

Read up on the MAHA hypocrisy saga below:

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE