Instead of promoting a healthier lifestyle through proper dieting and exercise for weight loss, the American College of Cardiology (ACC) in a recent guidance change last week says it will push weight-loss pharmaceuticals on patients instead of healthier habits, in the face of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement in the Trump administration.

This change is in response to the obesity epidemic in the United States, which got even worse in 2020 and has not slowed down since.

Published on June 20th, the ACC “has issued a Concise Clinical Guidance (CCG) document to aid clinicians in the use of medication for weight management in patients where treatment may provide cardiovascular benefit.”

Instead of promoting a healthier lifestyle, the ACC is now recommending physicians just go straight to prescribing GLP-1, GIP medications - semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound, Mounjaro) - instead. Novo Nordisk produces Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly sells Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Modern obesity medications, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, have been proven more effective than lifestyle interventions at not only weight loss, but at reducing overall cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk, with fewer risks than procedure-based interventions. Prior guidelines have recommended trying lifestyle interventions before beginning medication, but this new guidance recommends considering these medications as a first-line treatment option for eligible patients. “Patients should not be required to ‘try and fail’ lifestyle changes prior to initiating pharmacotherapy; nonetheless, lifestyle interventions should always be offered in conjunction with obesity medications,” said Olivia Gilbert, MD, MSc, FACC, Chair of the CCG and a cardiologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. “Weight management by the cardiovascular community needs to be embraced, given both the prevalence of obesity and the impact it has on many forms of CVD,” Gilbert said.

Part of the official guidance includes, “Clinical evidence supports medications leading to a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events—including cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction and stroke—particularly in individuals with Type 2 diabetes and elevated cardiovascular risk.”

This policy shift was also published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

A multidisciplinary team-based approach to weight management is recommended, creating a personalized approach for individual patients. This integrated model will allow for comprehensive and tailored weight management. Courtesy: JACC

In the actual journal, Gilbert and the others write:

“Disappointingly, weight loss achieved with lifestyle interventions has not been associated with a reduction in adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Although bariatric surgery is able to achieve substantial weight loss and reduced CVD events, it may be less desirable for some patients. “More effective than lifestyle interventions and with less risk than procedure-based interventions, modern obesity medications are increasingly relevant to cardiologists for CVD modification. The intent of the current document is to provide the foundation for cardiologists to medically manage obesity using agents with proven CVD benefit.”

MedPage Today pointed out: “With semaglutide and tirzepatide dosed once weekly, their estimated average yearly costs in the U.S. are $14,080 and $8,126, respectively. What's more, obesity alone as an indication bars coverage under Medicare Part D.”

Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight drugs have been all the rage the last several years, promoted heavily by celebrities and influencers, and doctors and pharmacists alike as a “miracle cure.”

However, there are a number of side effects caused by taking these drugs; including syncope (fainting), arthritic disorders, and kidney and pancreatic problems, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, an increased risk for acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, among other issues.

The infamous “Ozempic Face” has made the rounds, giving users the look of gout and sunken faces.

In 2023, the FDA forced Ozempic to update its warning label to include the risk of intestinal blockage, after the agency received 8,571 reports of gastrointestinal disorders after the use of these drugs that contain semaglutide.

Some patients have developed Gastroparesis, which causes an individual’s stomach muscles to drastically slow down and prohibits the stomach from emptying properly. While one patient prescribed Ozempic lost 80 pounds, the 38-year-old Canadian lady was also diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome.

Some people have actually gained weight after they stopped taking the drugs as well.

By November of 2024, at least 162 Americans died after taking these drugs, per data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS).

Despite these documented risks, Novo Nordisk announced last year that it would release a weight-loss drug in the form of an injectable pen for children aged 6 to 12-years-old.

Just recently, the company also announced three new weight-loss drugs. According to New Atlas, these drugs provide “easier-to-take options for both post-injection "maintenance" and for people who have a more modest amount of "excess weight" they'd like to shift.”

And to top it all off, Novo Nordisk recently announced a price drop so more people can afford it - $499 a month.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

One commenter summed it up well: “First make people addicted to food to a life-threatening degree, then sell them an expensive product that they’ll have to take for the rest of their life to cure that addiction. Well, played, corporate overlords. Well played.”

Mark 5:25 And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, [26] And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

Let us also not forget that the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) has thus proven to be an absolute dumpster fire, and only empowers big-pharma and big-ag even more. One of the things given great attention in the MAHA Report was obesity. So, one of the solutions and priorities they give is;

“NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance”; and, “Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints.”

Then just recently the FDA announced they will be cutting drug review times, “warp speed,” similar to what we saw in 2020: very little testing and study, just ship the drugs to market.

I mention this because even though this latest move by the ACC is not the hand of RFK Jr., it still demonstrates that MAHA has proven to be irrelevant and nothing more than another ruse, and the big-pharma drug cartels will explode in wealth and power even more under this administration.

So now doctors and pediatricians are basically going to jump straight to prescribing these drugs. Oh sure, the ACC says cardiologists still need to take context into account, but we already know they are going to be salivating to prescribe these drugs so they can line their pockets even faster now! Diet won’t even come up: keep eating the slop and take the shot!

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

How much more obvious do we need to make it that these people are not doctors, they are not caregivers: they are nothing more than greedy, murderous drug peddlers with no conscience. Just eat like a pig, laze around and do nothing, and just inject themselves with a shot that will destroy their bodies and turn them into addicts, because as soon as they come off they will gain all this weight again.

This world is just so evil…

Proverbs 26:14 As the door turneth upon his hinges, so doth the slothful upon his bed. [15] The slothful hideth his hand in his bosom; it grieveth him to bring it again to his mouth.

At the end of the day, if you want to lose weight you are going to have to take action yourself. I did, and you can too! Eat cleanly as you possibly can, no processed foods, go organic (specifically shop with local farmers and or do it yourself), read labels, limit portion sizes, chew more; exercise, get a good sweat; get plenty of sun; get proper sleep, 8 hours, no screens; do some fasting. Discipline yourself. It’s hard, yes, but you can do it. I did and I am never looking back.

