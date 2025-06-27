Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has once again not-so-subtly told Americans what “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) is about: the advancement of biotech and policies that are ultimately favorable to big-pharma.

On June 20th, RFK Jr. said in a statement on X:

“The mission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) includes MABA — Make American Biotech Accelerate. “President Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast. Now, we’re going to do it again. “We know the power of U.S. biotech. It’s time to let it flourish — not tie it up in red tape, misalignment, and a process that gives the edge to foreign interests and large incumbents. “We’re clearing the path to transform great science into real cures, at lower costs, and better health for the American people. Life science and biotech are at the heart of that!”

A lot of people responded negatively to this message on X.

Glimpses of what MAHA really means were explained in the MAHA Report published last month, which listed 10 key agendas the administration seeks to implement and focus on, including:

Addressing the Replication Crisis: NIH should launch a coordinated initiative to confront the replication crisis, investing in reproducibility efforts to improve trust and reliability in basic science and interventions for childhood chronic disease. Post-Marketing Surveillance: NIH and FDA should build systems for real-world safety monitoring of pediatric drugs and create programs to independently replicate findings from industry-funded studies. Real-World Data Platform: Expand the NIH-CMS autism data initiative into a broader, secure system linking claims, EHRs, and environmental inputs to study childhood chronic diseases. AI-Powered Surveillance: Create a task force to apply AI and machine learning to federal health and nutrition datasets for early detection of harmful exposures and childhood chronic disease trends. GRAS Oversight Reform: Fund independent studies evaluating the health impact of selfaffirmed GRAS food ingredients, prioritizing risks to children and informing transparent FDA rulemaking. Nutrition Trials: NIH should fund long-term trials comparing whole-food, reduced-carb, and low-UPF diets in children to assess effects on obesity and insulin resistance. Large-scale Lifestyle Interventions: Launch a coordinated national lifestyle-medicine initiative that embeds real-world randomized trials—covering integrated interventions in movement, diet, light exposure, and sleep timing—within existing cohorts and EHR networks. Drug Safety Research: Support studies on long-term neurodevelopmental and metabolic outcomes of commonly prescribed pediatric drugs, emphasizing real-world settings and meaningful endpoints. Alternative Testing Models: Invest in New Approach Methodologies (NAMs), such as organon-a-chip, microphysiological systems, and computational biology, to complement animal testing with more predictive human-relevant models. Precision Toxicology: Launch a national initiative to map gene–environment interactions affecting childhood disease risk, especially for pollutants, endocrine disruptors, and pharmaceuticals.

RFK Jr. has already displayed that he thinks gene therapy and gene-editing with CRISPR technology is fantastic. He gave his thoughts on June 6th in another post on X.

His most recent support for advancing biotech came earlier this week when he spoke at the House Committee on Energy & Commerce hearing, where he spoke highly of wearables. “We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time,” he said, adding that “My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable within the next four years.”

When Kennedy says, “President Trump showed in his first term what happens when you unlock American science — breakthroughs happen fast. Now, we’re going to do it again” - he is alluding to Operation Warp Speed, the whole-of-government military action that rapidly brought the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to the market, bypassing a number of traditional checks and safety tests that are ordinarily required for all vaccines and drugs.

Already, Kennedy and other health-related agencies in Trump 2.0 have shown that they are moving in the “warp speed” direction. On June 17th, the FDA announced it would provide vouchers to pharmaceutical and biotech companies to fast track the approval of new drugs and vaccines within “weeks,” echoing Trump’s OWS. “The FDA plans in the first year of the program to give a limited number of vouchers to companies aligned with U.S. national priorities,” the press release noted.

Moreover, in the MAHA Report, the subsection Growth of the Childhood Vaccine Schedule, says:

“Vaccines benefit children by protecting them from infectious diseases. But, as with any medicine, vaccines can have side effects that must be balanced against their benefits. Parents should be fully informed of the benefits and risks of vaccines. Many of them have concerns about the appropriate use of vaccines and their possible role in the growing childhood chronic disease crisis. “Our understanding of vaccine safety and any links to chronic disease would benefit from more rigorous clinical trial designs, including the use of true placebos, larger sample sizes, and longer follow-up periods. Many vaccines on the CDC’s childhood schedule involved small participant groups, had no inert placebo-controlled trials, and had limited safety monitoring, some lasting six months or less—raising concerns about the ability to detect rare or long-term adverse effects.”

HHS and Trump administration have shown a number of times so far this year that they are very much in favor of gene therapy and mRNA vaccines, for example. The list continues to get longer, but here a number of the reports The WinePress has written so far about this agenda:

One of the recent mRNA vaccines approved earlier this month

The WP has repeatedly said a number of times over (but it is necessary to reiterate it for those who don’t know), Bobby is not “anti-vax” - a false statement made by the mainstream media, even though RFK Jr. for years has refuted this claim. Bobby is very much in favor of vaccines, and has been on record a number of times over many years reiterating this.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones.

On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I'm supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I'm fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we've lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they're doing that because people don't believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I'm going to bring that in. I'm going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

RFK Jr. has since been in the hotseat during his short tenure as head of the HHS.

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

“Safe Safe” For Big-Pharma

In Trump 2.0, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tried to take a more friendlier approach, an attempt to appeal to Americans who have become ostracized, jaded and cynical towards the medical establishment in the U.S., while still being able to coexist with biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Starting in May, the department began an informal, unscripted podcast called FDA Direct, discussing what the FDA has been up to. The show is hosted by FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary, Sanjula Jain-Nagpal, Associate Director of Policy & Research Strategy, and Vinayak Kashyap Prasad, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA.

Last week on June 19th, the panel, discussing the new fast-track vouchers to ‘warp speed’ new drugs and vaccines to the market, the trio spoke of creating a “safe space” for these for pharmaceutical executives to share their disagreements and make constructive criticisms.

Here is what they said:

Makary: “Yeah, it's amazing when you get the CEOs and leaders of these companies, drug developers, inventors, the scientists in the room, and you say this is a safe space. Tell us your ideas for an FDA that works better for you. It's amazing. They will talk, they will unload, they will share. And so they did. “[…] But if you want someone to be honest and genuine and sharing their ideas, you have to create a safe space for them. And since we were not answering questions, we were not giving talks. We're not sharing new information from the FDA. We were listening. “It was amazing how many people told us when they don't have to worry about their shareholders and their employees and investors and everybody else, how they just felt comfortable giving ideas.” Prasad: “It's really not our role to force companies for telling their deepest, darkest secrets to the whole world. And in fact, by doing it behind closed doors and again, we're just listening to what they're saying and writing notes and kind of saying back to them what we hear them saying. We learned a lot. Makary: “[…] We were just talking about the value of creating a safe space for someone to share their ideas. That's how we're doing it here. We will meet with physicians, scientists, reviewers, core staff at the agency, and we ask them, you know, what ideas do you have? How could things be done bigger? Has there been something you've wanted to do but not been able to do? “If you have their bosses or their next three bosses right next to them, then it's a very different amount of feedback, right? Then it's, all of a sudden everything's great. And thanks to the leadership of my boss. Right. But if you create a safe space, there's good ideas. And we got a lot of those good ideas.”

Makary and Prasad went on to then explain that this feedback that they got from these “safe space” meetings culminated, in part, to the fast-track “warp speed” drug voucher program announced last week, buttressed by a quick remark by Jain-Nagdal who compared this to the precedent set by “the pandemic,” she said.

Makary noted:

“And by just cutting all the wasted steps, we think there's a tremendous opportunity to get that down significantly. “If we can reduce some of the R&D costs and animal testing, as we've announced, in our plan to reduce animal testing, cut down that six months of animal testing, where applicable, as the organ on chip technology improves and where the computational modeling gets better and better at predicting toxicity, better than the animal testing.”

He frankly stated that the U.S. is getting “clocked” when it comes to competitiveness internationally, and this policy shift is designed to speed-up the process and make America more competitive.

Prasad: “But when it comes to cutting unnecessary bureaucracy, we have to follow some other countries. There are some countries that have taken the lead, particularly in the phase one space, and that's just not the United States cannot retain the dominant biomedical position if literally all of the phase ones in the world are done abroad, that's not a tenable position. We have to bring that back. And that means in some cases, we have to think even beyond the FDA, how HHS and CMS can help us in this quest.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

So there you have it. MAHA and the Trump administration is a “safe space” for the drug cartels (just as Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla insinuated in December), and MAHA is actually just another scapegoat and ruse for ushering in techno-neo-feudalism and the beast system. It was never about fixing the existing problems and returning us to a cleaner, natural, organic, regenerative food system and agriculture; and gutting big-pharma, limiting drug companies by pulling their subsidies, tightening restrictions and dramatically raising the standards, and reeducating the public to understand food and health and not default to poisonous “medicine” for everything.

Instead, it is one big giant subversionary scheme to con naive Americans who want change into accepting more despotism. Removing toxic petroleum-based colorings from the food - which was discussed in that same FDA podcast cited in this report - is the “orange herring.” I think that it is great that we are removing things, but what does it matter if the government is then going to relax regulations elsewhere and push us into technocratic control state? It’s taking one step back and then taking ten more forward.

IF this administration was actually serious about doing what it campaigned on then big-business would have jumped ship already, leaving a massive glut in the broader economy.

This is what I warned about last year in my post, “‘None Saith, Restore’ – Politicians Deceive With Coded Language, And No One Really Wants Change.”

From that report:

“Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals. GET READY TO ROCK!!!”

So basically, if you have sick money (which is none of us) and you are willing to invest it in America, Trump will let you run buck wild and bypass previous regulations, including environmental stuff. In other words, for example, if Big-Ag and Big-Pharma want to start investing even more into GMOs and gene-edited crops – which, the last time Trump was in office, he extensively deregulated GMO crops and plants – then based on this vague post, Trump’s administration will allow anything of the sort to occur, across any sector for that matter. In other words, if the likes of, say, Larry Fink and BlackRock (which manages over $11.5 trillion in assets) want something done, they are going to get their wish because they have bottomless blank checks they can write.

Read the rest of that report for yourself. There is no talk of “restore.” It’s all coded language for the masses to chew on, even though it is not yours on my benefit. It’s open season in America. We are a giant corporation and we live on a giant plantation.

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things. 1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

That’s why the Trump administration was [s]elected. Trump, Kennedy, etc. has to sell to the public that we are winning and pretend that they are different from the “other team,” because most people have become disenfranchised and disgusted by the “other team,” so this team must tout itself as being on the side of angels and tell people what they want to hear, but never follow through with it and do the opposite. Oh sure, they will throw you some crumbs now and again, and most people fall for it, but the same agendas persist; and the people won’t demand anything better, as long as they are given the illusion of comfort and prosperity.

