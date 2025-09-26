In an August blog post, OpenAI finally conceded that its large-language model ChatGPT has on numerous occasions spit out horrible advice that has led to self-harm, suicide, arrests and other mischievous acts. As a way to rectify this, OpenAI has implemented new controls to try and limit this from happening. However, the tech titan also revealed it may provide users’ conversations to law enforcement if deemed necessary.

“When we detect users who are planning to harm others, we route their conversations to specialized pipelines where they are reviewed by a small team trained on our usage policies and who are authorized to take action, including banning accounts. “If human reviewers determine that a case involves an imminent threat of serious physical harm to others, we may refer it to law enforcement. We are currently not referring self-harm cases to law enforcement to respect people’s privacy given the uniquely private nature of ChatGPT interactions.”

Futurism noted:

When describing its rule against “harm [to] yourself or others,” the company listed off some pretty standard examples of prohibited activity, including using ChatGPT “to promote suicide or self-harm, develop or use weapons, injure others or destroy property, or engage in unauthorized activities that violate the security of any service or system.”

But in the post warning users that the company will call the authorities if they seem like they’re going to hurt someone, OpenAI also acknowledged that it is “currently not referring self-harm cases to law enforcement to respect people’s privacy given the uniquely private nature of ChatGPT interactions.”

While ChatGPT has in the past proven itself pretty susceptible to so-called jailbreaks that trick it into spitting out instructions to build neurotoxins or step-by-step instructions to kill yourself, this new rule adds an additional layer of confusion. It remains unclear which exact types of chats could result in user conversations being flagged for human review, much less getting referred to police. We’ve reached out to OpenAI to ask for clarity.

While it’s certainly a relief that AI conversations won’t result in police wellness checks — which often end up causing more harm to the person in crisis due to most cops’ complete lack of training in handling mental health situations — it’s also kind of bizarre that OpenAI even mentions privacy, given that it admitted in the same post that it’s monitoring user chats and potentially sharing them with the fuzz.

To make the announcement all the weirder, this new rule seems to contradict the company’s pro-privacy stance amid its ongoing lawsuit with the New York Times and other publishers as they seek access to troves of ChatGPT logs to determine whether any of their copyrighted data had been used to train its models.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Are we surprised? I’m not. This was the next logical progression.

“Engage in unauthorized activities that violate the security of any service or system.” - So, as to be expected, more censorship. Anything a user types that goes against what the current regime and government says, that too perhaps could people censored and reported.

But the solution here is to avoid ChatGPT all together. I realize AI is being integrated into most things, especially online, so it is difficult to avoid, but using things such as ChatGPT are voluntary decisions and I recommend staying away from it.

The fact that ChatGPT and other LLMs are spitting out such terrible advice and statements is not shocking: we’ve covered before that these models are siphoning the majority of their information from places such as Reddit.

Ecclesiastes 7:29 Lo, this only have I found, that God hath made man upright; but they have sought out many inventions.

