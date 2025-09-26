The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
10hEdited

That's where some of this is taking us! We see bits 'n pieces of it now. But it's gonna be all-encompassing in our lives.

And I agree! Stay away from (all) ai.

Thank you! Blessings

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
8h

I watched Billy Crone, he talked about AL. He is one of the best pastors. AL is a very demonic system.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture