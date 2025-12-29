The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edd's avatar
Edd
3h

AI is a program that has programers.

If AI ever does anything you don't like then it was programmed to do it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jesus dog för dig's avatar
Jesus dog för dig
5h

Disclosure Day will be release June 12 2026 Spielbergs new movie. Also Predictive Programming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture