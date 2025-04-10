In yet another reversal of policy, President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for most countries save for those that have or are planning to retaliate, but upped the ante with China and increased tariffs on them to 125% with China responding with 84% reciprocal tariffs. After the announcement, the stock market took off like a rocket on the news.

After China retaliated and refused to back down and planned to answer Trump’s arbitrary 34% tariffs with their own 34% reciprocal tariffs, Trump then threatened 104% tariffs on China, causing stocks to tumble even further. Unphased, China responded with 84% tariffs and said they were not going to back down.

Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Jian said during a press conference:

“We will not let anyone take away the Chinese people’s legitimate right to development. We will not tolerate any attempt to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. We will continue to take resolute and strong measures to safeguard our legitimate rights and interests. “The U.S. is still abusing tariffs and exerting maximum pressure on China. China firmly rejects and will never accept such hegemonic and bullying move. If the U.S. truly wants to settle the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should let people see that they’re ready to treat others with equality, respect and mutual benefit. If the U.S. decides not to care about the interests of the U.S. itself, China and the rest of the world, and is determined to fight a tariff and trade war, China’s response will continue to the end.”

It should also be noted that the European Union responded to Trump’s metals tariff with a 25% tariff of its own, as the bloc weighs a response to the reciprocal tariffs.

Last night during a National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, President Trump hinted towards implementing tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

He also said other countries are “kissing my ass” trying to make a deal with him on trade. “They are dying to make a deal. Please, please, sir, make a deal. I'll do anything," he mockingly joked as audience members laughed.

But then this morning an interesting thing occurred: Trump posted a cryptic message on Truth Social saying, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!! DJT.”

Roughly three hours later, Trump published a statement saying he is upping the tariff rate on China to 125% because of its poor response, and announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for countries who have not retaliated or responded negatively, but will reduce the current tariff rate to 10% for the time being.

This caused the stock market to go euphoric, putting one of the largest single day gains in history. The S&P 500 saw the third largest gain in history, 6th for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and 2nd for the Nasdaq, according to CNBC.

When questioned as to why the sudden change, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at reporters telling them they “clearly missed the art of the deal” and “failed” to see what the President doing, claiming the world is calling Trump because the world “needs our markets.”

However, Trump gave a bit of a different reason. He said people were “jumping a little bit out of line, they were getting a bit yippy, […] a little bit afraid.”

He was later asked again why the sudden pivot and how it came about. Trump said it was discussed a little beforehand but claims it was drawn up early this morning and then implemented.

Trump was also caught on a hot-mic expressing his excitement that stocks before addressing the media directly.

What makes this turnaround even more controversial is one journalist forewarned the administration was looking to rescind its tariffs.

Stephen Findeisen (“Coffeezilla”), a researcher who exposes crypto scams and fraud, noted that X account user Walter Bloomberg posted on Monday that Trump was discussing rescinding the tariffs. “HASSETT: TRUMP IS CONSIDERING A 90-DAY PAUSE IN TARIFFS FOR ALL COUNTRIES EXCEPT CHINA,” the since-deleted post read. The post was quickly then lambasted by mainstream media and blamed for causing stocks to temporarily rise then fall again shortly after the White House was quick to decry the statement as “fake news.”

However, Bloomberg turned out to be absolutely correct. Coffeezilla alludes to the idea that there was clearing insider trading at hand. X account Unusual Whales noted that new positions and hundreds of call options were purchased moments before Trump made his announcement to buy the dip in the market.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

When someone is full of words and no one understands what the person is saying, what it means, what it will bring, where they are going, causing everyone to become exhausted at the mumbo jumbo - that is by biblical definition a fool. Of course, this is not limited to Trump: the government has been run by and voted for by FOOLS for a very long time.

So this is what “art of the deal” looks like: throw global trade into a catastrophe, start a trade war with all your allies and largest trading partners, and then artificially manipulate the markets so Trump and his criminal friends on Wall Street and in the D.C. swamp can make out handsomely in this orchestrated pump-and-dump. This administration has already initiated pump & dumps and blatant insider trading; but this isn’t really news, that is just customary business as usual; we should expect nothing less at this point.

That’s where we are in 2025: led by the Commander-in-Grift himself!

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

I almost don’t even feel like talking about the tariffs anymore because this foolish government will probably just rescind them just as fast as they announce them: such has been the policy since the get-go, order out of chaos.

In my report covering Trump’s Liberation Day hoopla, I even said: “Sure, a number of these tariffs might be rescinded very soon in typical Trump fashion, but who wants to do business when this is the mentality? And we can be assured that companies are going to raise their prices and keep them there and use the excuse of tariffs.”

Notwithstanding these tariffs on China and their retaliatory tariffs are serious business, and this is obviously only going to escalate things further into eventually, I believe, direct conflict with China at all costs.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE