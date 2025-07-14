The following report was first published on March 6th, 2023, on winepressnews.com.

Last week mainstream media began publishing private messages from the former United Kingdom Health Minister Matt Hancock, after they were “leaked” and publicized. Of the thousands of messages that are now exposed to the public, the messages explicitly reveal that Hancock and crew made-up Covid-19 variants to justify enforcing lockdowns, whilst furthering his political career, and so much more.

Matt Hancock. Courtesy: Reuters

These messages were obtained by The Telegraph this past week, and since then the British outlet has steadily revealed new information each day in what the publication is calling “The Lockdown Files.” Since then these leaks have received widespread coverage by English mainstream media and telecommunications.

The Telegraph wrote:

The Telegraph has obtained more than 100,000 WhatsApp messages sent between Matt Hancock and other ministers and officials at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The conversations raise vital new questions about the handling of the pandemic ahead of a public inquiry into the response to Covid-19. Over the coming days we will reveal devastating details about the pandemic response that had until now remained secret.

The WhatsApp messages being shown to the masses have been adapted for electronic publication, with annotations and some edits for things like profanity.

The leaks reveal a myriad of topics, from Hancock and other authorities drumming-up new variants in order to scare the public and justify the need for lockdowns, to his references to Bill Gates owing him a “favor,” to his many times cheating on his wife and meeting with his mistress, and other lies and discussions that Hancock had in 2020 and beyond.

One of the leaks revealed the multiple times he committed adultery and met with his mistress, Gina Coladangelo, a British businesswoman and former non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care, at G7 meetings and during 2020 when lockdowns, social distancing, masks were mandated for the public.

Hancock was essentially forced to resign in disgrace in 2021 after footage and pictures of his adultery were published and because he broke his own Covid protocols.

Isabel Oakeshott has been credited for the leaks. She wrote:

“Throughout the pandemic, he used the messaging service WhatsApp to communicate with colleagues practically every minute of every day. Following his resignation in June 2021, he downloaded the records from his phone and shared them with various people, including me. I was helping him to write his book about the crisis, and we drew heavily from the material to reconstruct his day-by-day account. Suffice to say there was plenty of important material left over. “Those who have nothing to hide have nothing to fear. Through these ghosts of communications past, they are doing us all a final public service.”

Oakeshott posing Hancock on the release of his book

Fear Porn To Scare The Masses Into Covid Compliance

Of the leaks, two in particular reveal how the UK government and media fabricated Covid rhetoric.

Released on March 4th The Telegraph revealed the messages that show Hancock trying to “frighten the pants off everyone” about Covid, and ‘how health secretary hoped to shock the public into complying with ever-changing lockdown rules,’ the outlet explained.

‘The WhatsApp messages seen by The Telegraph show how several members of Mr Hancock’s team engaged in a kind of “Project Fear”, in which they spoke of how to utilize “fear and guilt” to make people obey lockdown,’ The Telegraph added.

One instance of this occurred a few months into the pandemonium, in the summer months, when a survey by Imperial College revealed that reported localized infections showed “positive” results that things were trending downward. However, mainstream publicized a different study that painted a more gloomy look followed by the fear that stricter lockdowns would return. Hancock and team did not mind and wrote, “If we want people to behave themselves maybe that’s no bad thing.”

Skipping past some of the other revealed messages – in October a WhatsApp group called “MH Top Team” that included various advisers and civil servants, the group agreed to toss out the surveillance data watchlist because those types of local “interventions” were being planned.

‘In a conversation with a civil servant, Damon Poole, Mr Hancock’s media adviser, said that failing to publish the data can be turned to their advantage because it “helps the narrative that things are really bad,”‘ The Telegraph reported.

Not long after that ‘The Telegraph had published a story in which [Rishi] Sunak had warned against “rushing to another lockdown”, Mr. Hancock told a close aide how he might go about pumping the fear, writing, “I think I need to go hard on “delayed action means more economic pain” [tomorrow].”

Later in December, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had promised residents that they would be able to see their families again that Christmas season, adding that barring such “would be inhuman and against the instincts of many people in this country.” But Hancock and company were planning to spoil Johnson’s jolly message and instead “frighten the pants off everyone” by unveiling a new Covid variant called “Alpha/Kent,” to thus justify lockdowns that Christmas season. Hancock asked, “when do we deploy the new variant?” And because of that, Hancock and crew agreed to “reassure” the public “on the [Covid] vaccine.”

The Telegraph explained that ‘in a conversation between Mr. Hancock and Mr. Poole on Dec 13, the pair discussed how to survive the coming backlash and storm. On that day, there were 18,409 cases of Covid recorded and 410 deaths. Five days later, on Dec 18, Mr. Johnson would scrap his planned five-day Christmas amnesty in an about turn.’

Not long after, in January 2021, Hancock and Simon Case, ‘the Cabinet Secretary and therefore the country’s most powerful civil servant,’ deliberated how they would introduce new lockdowns for the U.K. Mr. Case said “we need to get compliance up,” but they had to walk carefully as to not cause too severe of a backlash, and in order to do that Cases said that “Ramping up messaging – the fear/guilt factor vital” was needed.

The messages also reveal that Hancock was not willing to change the lockdown protocols to ease the burden on the public because he said it would make him look bad and they didn’t know what they were talking about. At one point, they were discussing changing the two-week isolation requirement to a dramatic switch to 5 days of testing. Eventually the rules were changed to 10 days in isolation and the less than a week’s worth of testing was scrapped.

Hancock and crew were apparently discussing reduced isolation periods earlier in the year, but in October Simon Case was more focused on what would garner greater “compliance,” 14 versus 7 days in quarantine, debating if “reducing the isolation period (and testing to release) makes it easier for people to comply with isolation.”

This was in response to a “leak” in the British press that insinuated that isolation could be cutdown to 7 days instead. Hancock said that whatever they went with had to be based on “clinical evidence – not based on failure to isolate.”

Used The Fear To Elevate His Career

Hancock’s messages also revealed that he hoped to use the pandemic to springboard his career and notoriety.

In late-January, 2020, talk of Coronavirus began to proliferate the airways around the world, and apparently some “wise friend” of his told him how this could elevate his popularity and career into the next tier.

The Telegraph added: ‘Mr. Hancock’s WhatsApp exchanges also show that he took soundings from Mr. Osborne, the former chancellor, for whom he had worked while they were in opposition. When Mr. Osborne made some flattering comments about his protégé on the BBC in April 2020, Mr. Hancock messaged him to say thank you.’

‘Not all of his interventions were complimentary. In May, Mr. Osborne – by then editor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper – warned Mr. Hancock not to publicly defend Dominic Cummings and his now notorious trip to Barnard Castle,’ The Telegraph added.

Other messages indicate that Hancock wanted to directly get his hands on the Covid vaccines so he could take some of the credit for it. One of his cohorts told him that the public would forgive him for flaunting lockdowns as long as they are convinced “[you] are working night and day for a vaccine.” Goodwin also talked about how even though they had little to do with any of this, simply standing there and to “cut the ribbon” will greatly elevate their political careers.

In late-December in 2020 another message revealed that Hancock said that “everyone knows I’m Mr. vaccine & this is the route out,” commenting on his frustrations that the media was pumping out stories that gave slight accreditation to others like Rishi Sunak instead of him.

Hancock and his buds reveled how they were able to take a lot of credit for the narrative and the actions taken to protect lives, when in actuality they had done little, even though the media painted them in a very positive light.

Another thread of messages discovered Hancock’s desires to have those opposed to lockdowns and such placed in a spreadsheet so his team could direct their smear campaigns towards them in order to solidify Hancock’s re-election.

At one point, Poole, Hancock’s media advisor, was trying to land an endorsement from Bill Gates to tout the the New Variant Assessment Platform (NVAP) that the World Health Organization had also had a hand in.

Response

As more leaks are set to be periodically revealed, Hancock’s team responded to the early leaks on March 1st. A spokesperson for Hancock issued two statements:

“It is outrageous that this distorted account of the pandemic is being pushed with partial leaks, spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of lives if followed. “What the messages do show is a lot of people working hard to save lives. The full documents have already all been made available to the inquiry, which is the proper place for an objective assessment, so true lessons can be learned. “Having not been approached in advance by The Telegraph, we have reviewed the messages overnight. The Telegraph intentionally excluded reference to a meeting with the testing team from the WhatsApp. “This is critical, because Matt was supportive of Chris Whitty’s advice, held a meeting on its deliverability, told it wasn’t deliverable, and insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals. The Telegraph have been informed that their headline is wrong, and Matt is considering all options available to him. “This major error by Isabel Oakeshott and The Telegraph shows why the proper place for analysis like this is the inquiry, not a partial, agenda-driven leak of confidential documents.”

Also on March 1st The Telegraph published some of the early reactions to the leaks. They were fairly mixed but were mostly negative towards Hancock, with others noting that there is way more to this story that is not being disclosed.

One commentor wrote:

Hancock is being set up as the fall guy here. Personally, I feel that when you delve deeper, quite a few others will also require thorough investigation.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Few things to note:

While the masses, mostly in the U.K., are in an uproar from the constant coverage this is getting, no one it seems has stopped to ask The Telegraph and Oakeshott if we can see ALL of the messages? Because these messages are so inflammatory the public will not stop to think about everything we are NOT allowed to see. I’d be willing to bet you there is a TON of messages the media cannot allow us to see, at least not yet; as having read through a lot of these leaks The Telegraph is coming out with, most of them, I must say, are written and spun in a way designed to really aggravate the commoner, leaving a sense of betrayal and being used. It definitely has that tabloid drama tone to it.

But this also exposes the media’s own deeply rooted corruption that we’ve already known. Oakeshott is just as guilty here of a cover-up and trying to bolster her career and wealth. Notice that the revealed WhatsApp messages were given to her in full to help the adulterer and scumbucket Hancock write a book about how great he is after his fall from grace – messages that were gifted to her in 2021 – and only NOW in 2023 are we just now seeing some of them!

My point is is that this is a controlled media operation and narrative shift. Now that the Covid War has been fought and is basically dead and over, now the “war criminals” are being forced to testify in their “tribunals,” and be condemned for their “war crimes” since they “lost.” NOW the sheeple and gullible, obedient order followers (whose brains are programmed by the media) are now being allowed to get angry and feel used and betrayed.

What The Telegraph has “leaked” and “exposed” is stuff that WinePress readers have known since the get-go, namely the logic behind the lockdowns, vaccines, and the disease itself. As seen by the messages, they made-up the variants on a whim to increase compliance and adherence to their propaganda. But WE knew this and were saying it from the get-go. The only difference then to now is before I was called a “tinhat conspiracy theorist:” now I am still just looney that the sheeple will just try and ignore. And it was not just me of course: there were tons that knew this was all a joke.

You can see some evidence for that below:

And now that these messages have been dropped, WATCH how many of these shill doctors save face and try to weasel their way out of the garbage they regurgitated!

Just the other day shill and controlled opposition loser John Campbell “apologized” for promoting masks, after a new study came out that explicitly made it clear that masks positively did nothing to the spread of Covid – a virus that has never been isolated mind you. But again, WE KNEW THAT ALREADY, and I documented tons of studies from many years before 2020 to prove that (see links above). How is it a pleb like me can figure that out but a “doctor” can’t? It’s all a script and a joke.

SEE: Dr. John Campbell Is Another Big-Pharma Shill Who Is Now “Suddenly” Exposing The Covid Vaccines

I could keep going here but I think you get the point.

This leak is controlled to get the public upset and cause a backlash. It’s part of the narrative change. Do not fall for it. It’s by design.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire. [28] A froward man soweth strife: and a whisperer separateth chief friends. [29] A violent man enticeth his neighbour, and leadeth him into the way that is not good. [30] He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass.

