The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R R's avatar
R R
4m

Let us call it what they truly are Not Variants!

but Scariants!

To scare the fearful into getting the next jab that will put them closer to 6 FEET UNDER Pushing up daisies!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture