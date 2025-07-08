The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gas Axe's avatar
Gas Axe
5m

Next week he will have the #5 orange removed From kraft dinner and call it a health pasta meal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture