Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is once again facing heavy criticism after he walked back a key campaign promise he made, vowing to pull pharmaceutical ads from major cable network television. Instead, he wants to make them “more honest,” he claims.

RFK Jr.’s change of heart was revealed in a new interview which Tucker Carlson which was published today.

Kennedy acknowledged in the interview that cable networks and big news organizations rely heavily on advertising revenue from drug companies.

When asked by Carlson if RFK had the authority to get them banned, Bobby did not directly answer the question, instead saying that the ads are misleading and portray a very saccharine view that is misleading. But instead of getting rid of them, Kennedy now says he wants to make them “more honest.”

Carlson did not follow-up with him on this or call him out.

RFK has said for years and on the campaign trail that failing legacy media relies heavily big-pharma monetization, and reiterated that he was going to pull these ads from networks after he was appointed to HHS chief. It was not even that long ago when RFK Jr. still promised that he was working to pull pharma ads from television.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What else is new from this bumbling clown?

More honest? Great, make Pfizer and Moderna disclose the number of people they have killed with their shots. Oh, wait, never mind…

Ecclesiastes 10:19 A feast is made for laughter, and wine maketh merry: but money answereth all things.

Legacy media is already dying anyway; viewership is in the toilet; the only people who still watch that garbage are Boomers. But in no way can Kennedy do this because there is still too much money on the line, and farming drugged-out boomers pining away in their La-Z-Boy recliners with pharma ads, gold IRAs, insurance scams, and more is too profitable as those people treat those daily and nightly news broadcasts as gospel.

IF Bobby were able to do this, advertising would dramatically shift to podcasts and online influencers who will readily take that check without hesitation.

People still don’t seem to realize that because social media channels and podcasting are so massive now, most of the big ones are special interest funded, prostitutes for anyone looking to advertise or push a narrative, or are still covertly working for these big mainstream media conglomerates.

Let us not forget that the United Nations has already admitted to working with TikTok to give their paid shills ‘ticks’ so people would listen to their propaganda.

These influencers are just as fake, on both sides; and under Trump 2.0 the Trumpfluencers have really outed themselves as the shills that they are, and now more people are de-platforming from that garbage too.

At this point, everything you see and hear is a lie, and it gets taxing trying to weed through it all, so most people just default back to the mainstream stuff; hence, why big-pharma will still advertise.

The new FDA also recently admitted that they are going to be a “safe space” for big-pharma, so no change is going to happen. That was the first real definitive clue that drug advertising was not going away…

1 Timothy 6:9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. [10] For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

