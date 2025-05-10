The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
42m

If the grid goes down, what difference does it make if folks live where they live now or altogether in cities, it's the grid problem. What's the 15minites have to do with anything, oh, the lectric's off, I can just walk to work, where i can just sit down and then wait for the power to turn on and I can just pop over to the store where there is still no power, so I can't buy anything, but I'm close to everything: these smart cities are just wonderful. The power plant is 20miles away, we have to organize a group to make the monumental journey to see what's wrong, so much to plan, how will we plan we have no phones or internet???

Don't people have a clue about their( elites' ) controlling ways which are just pipedreams, don't get sucked in to their "convivence control".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture