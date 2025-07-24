The WinePress News

Gas Axe
39m

The more I read about this topic, the more it looks like lipstick on a pig.

The U$A has a 31 trillion dollar debt they can't even pay the interest on.

Renaming the Greenback a Stable Token doesn't mean this debt doesn't still exist.

A pig is still a pig no matter how pretty you paint it up.

