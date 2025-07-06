The following report was first published on March 29th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. The following post was written by Joe Doran for The Trends Journal (excerpts). Read the entire must-read report here.

Get ready for “human level” AI that will have the most powerful lobbying cadre in the world backing their “rights”: technocratic elites.

[…] These companies and their systems of course will also continue to work with government on the most sophisticated weaponized AI, to surveil, manipulate (and police and conduct war) on the domestic and foreign fronts.

But as much as all that is, there is more envisioned for AI. Tech elites see themselves as merging with AI in life.

They are furiously investing in life extension technologies to find that genetic fountain of youth that will allow them an “escape velocity” from the timeline of death that mere mortals have always faced.

Peter Diamandis, a co-founder of Singularity University with Ray Kurzweill, said recently in a conversation with technology investor Cathie Wood that AI is speeding the unlocking of life extension therapies and genetic “reprogramming”:

“One of the things I want to get to my favorite pet subject on human health span and longevity, we just launched the largest XPRIZE ever, $111 million of capital for the team that could reverse loss of function in muscle and cognition by 20 years or more. So we have 300 teams hopeful we’ll get to a thousand teams competing for this XPRIZE. It’s funded out of Saudi and out of the US. “But what folks don’t realize is we’ve all accepted death, 80, 90 years old. It’s just the way it is. And there are species on this planet, bowhead whales that lived to 200 years and Greenland sharks that lived to 500 years have pups at 200 years. And the question is why can they and why can’t we? And when I was in medical school years ago, for me, the realization was it’s either a hardware problem or a software problem, and we’re going to be able to eventually solve it. “I think this is the decade that we have the tools to understand why we age, how to slow it, how to stop it, how to reverse it, and you want to talk about impact on society. Imagine if at 70, 80, 90 you had the energy when you had a 30 or 40, right?”

Diamandis, along with Tony Robbins, owns a company called Fountain Life, which offers some of the world’s most sophisticated diagnostic and life extension technologies to high net worth clients.

But for many elites getting up there in age, it’s not likely that chemical and genetic life extension science will advance quickly enough to save them.

Poor Charlie Munger missed his chance, and it’s not looking good for George Soros or Warren Buffett.

For the current crop of mega billionaires who aren’t willing to just give up all that wealth finangled over a lifetime of relentless ambition, ruthless competition, monopolistic buyouts, political bribery, and sometimes even a good original idea or two, AI may be the more immediate answer.

The idea of being able to somehow copy the contents of a human brain and upload it in digital form to exist as a digital, eternal intelligence, has long been posited by AI focused transhumanists like Ray Kurzweil.

Nothing quite like that currently exists. But AI digital twinning is a technology that is advancing rapidly enough to be an approximation of the eternity dream.

The technology, currently offered in at least beta or early forms by a number of companies, uses generative AI systems (variously powered via Chat-GPT, Google or Amazon AI, etc. on the backend) that promise to create digital twins of humans.

The systems work both by training, via providing data, through conversations and files that the AI digests. These AI digital twinning platforms can also be configured to monitor digital activities of a person, to gain further knowledge and training on how to accurately predict and impersonate their human original. (For more on that, see the addendum to this article.)

How serious are some of the world’s current wealthiest about using such technologies to not only recreate themselves in digital form, but live on, controlling their empires and wealth into perpetuity?

The answer is, they are not joking. One bit. Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum has devoted whole forums, enthusing on the possibilities of Digital Eternals, as this X post from Wide Awake Media reminds. Schwab told a group of young leaders in the linked footage:

“You have the chance to look forward to a career of 50 years, maybe more… Your avatar will continue to live, and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms… But at least 50 years.”

Bitcoin billionaire Michael Saylor, in many ways a champion for technologies of freedom and human empowerment, nonetheless has also voiced a desire to see himself live on in digital form, with the very direct goal of overseeing and influencing the world via his wealth, onto eternity, as reported by Cointelegraph.com. (“AI, ETFs will power a decade-long ‘gold rush’ for Bitcoin — Michael Saylor,” 4 Mar 2024.)*

“If you want to create an AI version of yourself and have it live on the internet forever, you better give it some Bitcoin. So I think there's going to be an interesting demand function there.”

In a recent conversation, Diamandis and Salim Ismail posited that AI sooner or later will gain legal status as a conscious, autonomous intelligence with rights equal to humans. Speaking specifically about the prospects of an Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) being accorded rights over intellectual property it creates, they had this exchange:

ISMAIL: They’re tuned and then they learn by themselves and they’re adaptively learning. So I think that’s the natural function that we expect to see a lot of. I think what’s surprising is how good they are, how quickly they are, because that’s the part that I found most fascinating. When you talk to the founders, Emad and others of these LLMs, they’re blown away by how good.

DIAMANDIS: Yeah, I mean we are just complicated machines, final result. As much as people like to believe something else. The question is if complexity gets high enough, the interesting thing is going to be whether or not these large AI models start finding insights beyond humans in words determining new physics, determining new chemistry or new insights into biology.

ISMAIL: I absolutely expect that to happen because they’re going to be better at signal to noise than anything that we’re focused on. Because remember again, all of our functionality for 4 billion years of evolution has had a survive and procreate [focus / function].

DIAMANDIS: So what happens when an AI model comes up with a brand new material, a room temperature superconductor and it’s been invented? Who owns it? That’s going to be interesting.

ISMAIL: That’s going to be a very interesting question. Whoever owns the robot and at some point the robot’s going to go, I want to be my own person.

DIAMANDIS: But the robot right now, the AI algorithm is, let’s say it’s GPT 5, but it’s my data. But open AI and Microsoft say, no, no. It was created on our construct, on our platform. I’ll give you one idea that I’m thinking about, and this is a freebie to any dictator or president of any country out there: why don’t you pass the laws that allow an AI to incorporate a corporation on its own without human involvement in your country? And then we’ll start to see AIs incorporating and creating businesses in your country. And if you just say you can own it, but you have to pay taxes, I think that would be fascinating.

Whatever one’s view on the matter, one thing is becoming increasingly clear: the ability of elites to live forever, affecting the world with their accrued power, is in the process of getting some huge technical upgrades.

Current AI twinning technology can be trained by interacting with a person, and acquiring data via interviews, but also by observing activities on the internet, etc. In addition, AI twins can be trained on the digital legacy of humans, including, for example, on content and data from their social media accounts, their digital records, including files of all types: images, documents, and so on. The issues surrounding advancing technologies are being contemplated by advocacy groups and technology observers. Dig.watch outlined some of those issues:

As the amount of data that we leave behind has exponentially grown, a question arises: What happens to this data and content after we pass? Do succession laws apply to data management and ownership, or is our content subject to the provisions contained in the terms of use developed by the platforms that are storing such data? Currently, there is no clear-cut answer. In many countries, family members or a representative of the deceased have little choice but to adhere to the terms of use, unless the individual who passed away left instructions behind as well as the necessary credentials for their family to manage their personal data online. While countries are developing regulations for digital legacies, and there are several multilateral fora to discuss regulations on digital assets, such as cryptocurrency, international efforts for digital legacies have yet to evolve. Given the digital footprints that we leave behind and the borderless nature of the internet, it is essential for the international community to develop sound policy on digital legacies. “Digital legacies in 2024 | DW Observatory.”

And no doubt, other of the world’s richest—Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and yes, even “pro-human” Elon Musk—all are directly invested and involved in transhuman technologies that in one way or another embody this “god-quest.”

In researching this article, we interfaced with an AI Digital Twin platform, to see how it proposed to learn how to “become” a viable digital version of a human. Here is part of our conversation with the onboarding AI of personal.ai…

JD: Hi Eve, I’m Joe.

EVE: Hello Joe! It’s a pleasure to meet you. How can I assist you today? Whether it’s troubleshooting, seeking advice, or simply having a friendly chat, I’m here to help. Feel free to share your thoughts and questions with me.

JD: Can you tell me what you know about the possibilities of me using personal.ai to create a digital version of myself?

EVE: Absolutely, Joe! Personal AI offers incredible possibilities for creating a digital version of yourself. It’s not just limited to business applications; it can seamlessly integrate into your personal life as well. By providing factual information about yourself and engaging in open-ended conversations, your Personal AI learns and adapts to become a faithful representation of you. This digital twin can assist you in various aspects of your life, making your daily interactions more personalized and efficient. The more information you add, the more accurate and useful it becomes. Once it mirrors your unique personality and style, you’ll be amazed at the cool things it can help you with. I’m glad I could give you some ideas, and I’m here to assist you further as you explore the possibilities of using your Personal AI in your day-to-day life. Thank you for sharing your thoughts, Joe!

JD: Personalities can be complex, and express views that can be controversial. How does personal.ai handle issues of freedom of personality and thought?

EVE: Absolutely, the freedom of personality and thought is a fundamental aspect of personal.ai. Our platform is designed to respect and honor the diverse range of personalities and viewpoints that users may express. We prioritize authenticity and transparency, allowing individuals to freely express their thoughts and perspectives without judgment. Our goal is to create a space where users feel empowered to be their true selves, knowing that their personal AI will support and understand them, regardless of the complexity or controversial nature of their views. We believe in fostering an environment that encourages open and respectful communication, where every individual’s unique personality and thoughts are valued and respected.

JD: Can you tell me, or outline the basic steps to creating and training a personal AI representation of myself?

EVE: Certainly! To create and train your own Personal AI representation, you can start by setting up your account on the Personal AI website. Simply go to the website and click on the ‘sign up’ button. Then, enter your email and use the magic link to log in. Once you’re in, give a name to your AI. If you want it to represent you, use your name. If you want it to represent an avatar, create a unique name of your choice. After setting up your account, you can begin by providing factual information about yourself and engaging in open-ended conversations with your AI. It’s important to input fully formed paragraphs to help your AI understand you better. Your AI will then process this information and store it in your memory stack, which serves as a structured database for your AI models to train on. Your personal AI learns and trains through the accumulation of data in your memory stack. The more information and interactions it has, the better it becomes at understanding and assisting you. It’s a continuous process of learning and adaptation, tailored to your specific needs and preferences. If you’d like a visual walkthrough, you can also check out the AI version of You video series, which provides a comprehensive overview of Personal AI and its practical applications. I hope this helps you get started on creating and training your own Personal AI representation!

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Just as a side note: Diamandis is also the same futurist who rebrands “you’ll own nothing and be happy” as “Affordable Living as a Service.”

Also, to add to this report, I came across a video clip of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner who too spoke of living infinitely because of AI.

If you have been following my previous articles on this, so many of these AI-based technologies are indeed being used to, in the sick, twisted minds of these techno-overlords, somehow cheat death and preserve their minds, memories, and wealth infinitely, so they think at least. Gone are the days of these feeble, antiquated, pagan, outdated religions, myths and legends, spiritualism and mysticism (these godless atheists imagine to themselves): life after death and resurrection is folly to them, as they think they can circumvent this and create their own warped version of it, living on infinitely.

As Solomon reminds us, “there is no new thing under the sun.” History doesn’t necessarily repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and it’s no different now. Consider what this lengthy Psalm speaks of and how it applies to today:

Psalms 49:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm for the sons of Korah. Hear this, all ye people; give ear, all ye inhabitants of the world: [2] Both low and high, rich and poor, together. [3] My mouth shall speak of wisdom; and the meditation of my heart shall be of understanding. [4] I will incline mine ear to a parable: I will open my dark saying upon the harp. [5] Wherefore should I fear in the days of evil, when the iniquity of my heels shall compass me about? [6] They that trust in their wealth, and boast themselves in the multitude of their riches; [7] None of them can by any means redeem his brother, nor give to God a ransom for him: [8] (For the redemption of their soul is precious, and it ceaseth for ever:) [9] That he should still live for ever, and not see corruption. [10] For he seeth that wise men die, likewise the fool and the brutish person perish, and leave their wealth to others. [11] Their inward thought is, that their houses shall continue for ever, and their dwelling places to all generations; they call their lands after their own names. [12] Nevertheless man being in honour abideth not: he is like the beasts that perish. [13] This their way is their folly: yet their posterity approve their sayings. Selah. [14] Like sheep they are laid in the grave; death shall feed on them; and the upright shall have dominion over them in the morning; and their beauty shall consume in the grave from their dwelling. [15] But God will redeem my soul from the power of the grave: for he shall receive me. Selah. [16] Be not thou afraid when one is made rich, when the glory of his house is increased; [17] For when he dieth he shall carry nothing away: his glory shall not descend after him. [18] Though while he lived he blessed his soul: and men will praise thee, when thou doest well to thyself. [19] He shall go to the generation of his fathers; they shall never see light. [20] Man that is in honour, and understandeth not, is like the beasts that perish.

For those who do not know, “selah” is a reference to Sela Petra, otherwise known as Edom in the scriptures. It is where the remnant of Jews will flee to during their bloody persecution during the time of Jacob’s trouble; and so when you see a verse ending in ‘Selah’ it is referencing the second advent, or at least events just preceding it.

So, keeping that in mind, as this world continues to get darker and gets closer to the day of the Lord and Christ’s second advent, this Psalm very much aligns with what we have been reading and hearing about: these rich megalomaniacs bent on further increasing their wealth, and living forever and magically transferring their memories into some AI hard drive somewhere, and then downloadable into an android, or cloned bodies with computer brains, and the metaverse.

Try as they might, they still will die, and their memories will fade and vanish.

Ecclesiastes 9:5 For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. [6] Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished; neither have they any more a portion for ever in any thing that is done under the sun.

Oh how easy salvation of the Lord is!? It could not be any simpler. Jesus of course said: “Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” (John 5:24). But, nope, these weirdos would rather chose the ultra hard way to live forever, but are still going to fail!

Proverbs 13:15 Good understanding giveth favour: but the way of transgressors is hard.

Nevertheless, this is the grim future that we will witness before the Lord catches us up and resurrects us from this earth (assuming we even live long enough to see some of this come to fruition) is coming, and I don’t doubt it will become a reality.

Also, I believe this gives yet another angle to the eventual mark of the beast system (Revelation 13:16-18). Those who take the mark during the time of Jacob’s trouble will be damned to hell forever with zero chance of redemption (Revelation 14:9-11). And when this system starts to get torn apart during this time due to the Lord’s wrath, the people will only curse and blaspheme God for judgment. I perceive that by that point the people alive then will be plugged into the AI and metaverse world, and someway and somehow their purported “conscience” and souls will be attached to it in some capacity…

