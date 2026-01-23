The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
2h

What's up with those parents and teachers slacking off when they should be teaching their children in their homes before they go to school and the teachers teaching them and not passing them to the next grade till they know what they're supposed to know in their existing grade. All lazy people that don't care.

Reply
Share
nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
3h

funny how sky news makes zero mention of brain damage from the covid jab

Reply
Share
4 replies by The WinePress and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture