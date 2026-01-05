The WinePress News

Anatolii Pobezhymov
5h

Great article!

SK
1h

I will confess again I don't understand this stuff. I wonder if that is because I'm an idiot, or because what is being proposed is just illogical/insane. Considering I'm a degreed mechanical engineer with a professional career spanning three/four continents and thirty years across varies industries, I don't think it's the former...

Here is a buzz word to look at: 'democratization.' I have noticed the increasing usage of this word in all kinds of contexts, to the point that, in the West at least, it appears 'democracy' is such a 'good thing' that it is being yoked to all kinds of endeavors. In this case, the 'democratization' of finance. I think they are trying to convince us that just as we have a 'say' or 'vote' or 'choice' in the political process, we should have the same in the financial process...and tokenization/block chain/digital ID is their 'solution' to our 'lack of choice.'

Of course they have invented this 'problem' and come up with a 'solution' I never asked for nor wanted. And we all know, I hope, what a crock our 'democracy' is politically: a deception to give us the impression of a level of control that satiates our demand for results. "Oh, maybe next time we'll win the lottery!"

As soon as they start talking 'democratization' I know deception is at play. They claim to be eliminating the middle-man...no...they are just putting another layer in to make it appear they are eliminating the middle-man...while actually INCREASING their level of control. Because things happen FASTER, CHEAPER, and MORE EASILY, we're supposed to believe that we are more free, when in fact the opposite in the case: they've just convinced us to hop on the slippery slide to financial hell.

