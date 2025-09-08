The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of the monthly publication. Revive The Table. You can preorder a physical copy on the website.

Following the creation of a digital dollar framework in July, the Trump administration is now creating the tools needed to facilitate those digital dollars, also referred to as stablecoins and tokenized asset deposits, as it seeks to create a nationally approved digital ID system for the U.S. that can safely store Americans’ tokenized ‘money’ and digital assets.

Digital ID is tantamount, according to globalist institutions. In 2023, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) published a framework for member nations to pattern their digital ID around. According to their blog post, the plans are “an integral part of Agenda 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” adding, “SDG Target 16.9, which aims to “provide legal identity for all, including birth registration,” underscores the widespread significance of civil registration in societies globally.”

This framework builds off a report that was published by the UN in May of that year, called “Our Common Agenda,” that discussed “the vision for the future,” which involves linking digital IDs to banking. The UN says the implementation of digital IDs will also help to fulfil the broader goal of SDG1, No Poverty.

“Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries. Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors and costs in the design of social protection programmes.”

In November 2023, the EU Parliament formally reached an agreement on implementing a new framework for a European digital identity (eID). The EU said at the time: “Under the new law, member states will offer citizens and businesses digital wallets that will be able to link their national digital identities with proof of other personal attributes (e.g., driving licence, diplomas, bank account). Citizens will be able to prove their identity and share electronic documents from their digital wallets with a click of a button on their mobile phone.”

Additionally, “Now that we have a Digital Identity Wallet, we have to put something in it,” EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said. He was presumably referring to a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Now the Trump administration is doing something identical. On August 18th, the Treasury Department filed a request for comment in the Federal Register which seeks a response from financial institutions, tech firms, and the public to give their input on “innovative or novel methods, techniques, or strategies to detect and mitigate illicit finance risks involving digital assets.”

This is part of an obligation mandated in the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a bill that President Donald Trump signed in July that establishes a framework for stablecoins; digital dollars, programmable tokens acting as “money,” providing corporations and other third-party entities to effectively become a “bank” that can issue stablecoins pegged to the U.S. dollar. As I covered in my report the week it was signed - after Congress held the longest voting session ever in its history - the bill effectively creates CBDCs that are managed by third-party operators in collaboration with the U.S. government for regulation, and technology and funds linked back to the Federal Reserve.

Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks confirmed during the signing event that the bill creates a digital dollar that will eventually be widely used by Americans and others around the world.

“This genius act will unlock American dominance in the crypto industry by creating clear rules of the road. It will update arcade payment rails with a revolutionary new payment system, and it will extend US dollar anonymous, like you said, globally by creating a digital dollar that people all over the world can use.

“And for every digital dollar in a crypto wallet, there'll be a traditional dollar in a US bank account, which will create trillions of dollars demand for US Treasuries. So that is the power of this bill, as you asked all the comments, this is a huge promise made and promise kept by President Trump.”

The Treasury’s request for comment in accordance with the demands of the GENIUS Act asked for four things: Application Program Interfaces (APIs), AI, Blockchain Technology and Monitoring, and Digital Identity Verification. As for digital IDs, the Treasury wrote:

“Digital identity verification (also known as identity proofing) is the process of establishing and verifying that a person is who they claim to be in a digital context. Treasury is aware of several efforts in the digital asset industry to develop portable digital identity credentials designed to support various elements of [Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorism Financing (CFT)] and sanctions compliance, maximize user privacy, and reduce compliance burden on financial institutions. “These tools can incorporate different pieces of information, such as government-issued identity documents or biometrics, and can vary by operational models, governance, and convenience. Digital identity verification tools can also potentially be used by regulated digital asset intermediaries to support onboarding or by decentralized finance (DeFi) services' smart contracts to automatically check for a credential before executing a user's transaction.”

Two weeks after the GENIUS Act was passed, the White House published a 166-page report titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Finance Technology.” Its Working Group of authors that span across a number of departments, lays out in detail the plans and recommendations this administration has for the future of finance, and how they intend to achieve these objectives. The Working Group, according to the document, “endorse the notion that digital assets and blockchain technologies can revolutionize not just America’s financial system, but systems of ownership and governance economy-wide.”

“U.S. dollar-backed stablecoins represent the next wave of innovation in payments, and policymakers should encourage their adoption to advance U.S. dollar dominance in the digital age,” the authors add.

The report delves deeply into stablecoin issuance and provisions, along with an economy that sees widespread adoption of tokenized assets traded and stored on blockchain ledgers.

A “token,” as defined by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) - nicknamed the “central bank of central banks” - “are entries in a database that are recorded digitally and that can contain information and functionality within the token themselves. Digital tokens can represent financial or real assets.” A token collects information about that underlying digital money or asset: ownership, dates of purchase/sale, transaction dates, and so forth.

Taken from “The Tokenization Continuum,” April 11th, 2023

A myriad of things can be tokenized and each individual token is coded with a number of rules executed by smart contracts. The White House Working Group says, “Tokens may provide a “utility,” such as the ability to access, transact, or interact with goods and services within a particular blockchain network or application. Alternatively, they may grant a holder rights to participate in a pre-defined activity, such as attending a concert or other event. Other types of digital asset tokens may provide a holder with ownership of value derived offchain, distinct from any value derived from the blockchain itself—such as art, collectibles, memberships, and other tangible and intangible goods.”

The report goes on to list commercial tokens, which, for example, can provide “access to some specific good, service, or privilege, and is subject to other federal and state laws applicable to commercial transactions.” They can act as “a digital representation of traditional commercial instruments, such as warehouse receipts, documents of title, bills of lading, event tickets, memberships, and identity credentials.” The Working Group says, “Virtually any type of good, right, service, or interest can be represented as a digital asset on a blockchain or similar distributed ledger technology network.” Moreover, “Tokens may represent a range of different kinds of assets and liabilities, including commercial bank deposits;” and the process “can be viewed as a form of technology to record bank deposits.”

The working group goes onto say that tokenized assets and stablecoins function similarly and can be used as a form of perceived currency.

“Payments showcase how stablecoins and tokenized bank deposits can be used for the same general purpose but differ significantly in implementation and legal treatment. Both stablecoins and tokenized deposits could be used as means of payment and operate on the same underlying technology.”

But the Working Group admits that this isn’t money: they are programmable tokens pretending to be money. The authors instead reference tokens and stablecoins as “money-like” objects that can be represented as currency; even comparing their similarities to CBDCs (which this administration pretends they are banning). Not only that, stablecoins, because they are digital tokens, have built-in fraud checks that allow the controls to mitigate their use.

“Institutions are also pursuing innovation in money-like payments products. Some banks are interested in offering a tokenized form of deposit that could be used as a settlement asset on existing or future payment systems. Stablecoins, likewise, are used to pay for other digital assets on trading platforms and may be used more widely in payments in the future. “Blockchain or [Distributed Ledger Technology] DLT-based assets present material opportunities to improve functionality in payments. Through smart contracts, payments utilizing DLT can be executed automatically when certain conditions are met. Some foreign central banks are also issuing or in the process of developing Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), with objectives varying from increasing efficiency of clearing and settlement across financial institutions to surveilling the financial activities of private citizens. “[Stablecoins] could be more widely adopted as a form of payment in the future. […] A unique feature of stablecoins is that stablecoin issuers can coordinate with law enforcement to freeze and seize assets to counter illicit use.”

This brings us full-circle to the digital IDs. In order to make this new financial paradigm work, “privacy tools,” as the White House calls them, are needed to ‘protect’ the end-users. “Regulated intermediaries need to be able to identify customers, report suspicious activities, and freeze or block certain transactions in line with their BSA and sanctions obligations,” writes the Working Group. To do this, they recommend biometric digital ID - exactly what the United Nations is calling for.

“For example, digital identity technologies, identity proofing solutions, and other credentialing approaches can support regulated digital asset intermediaries in verifying identities of customers while preserving user privacy. Digital asset intermediaries could also use these tools as a safeguard against malicious actors attempting to gain unauthorized access to user accounts. While the applicability of these tools varies by operational models, governance, trustworthiness, and convenience, they offer a potential pathway to support intermediaries’ risk mitigation in the digital asset ecosystem. “For example, some digital credentials are issued based on physical attributes, such as requiring a credential recipient to appear in person or requiring physical documents for verification prior to issuance of a credential. Additionally, some tools may use unique capabilities within the digital asset space, with some tools tokenizing credentials and others tying the credential to a digital asset wallet address and preventing transfers to other addresses. These tools could potentially be used by regulated digital asset intermediaries to support onboarding or by a DeFi services’ smart contracts to automatically check for a credential before executing a user’s transaction. These tools could also potentially incorporate a user’s transaction history on the public blockchain into their identity profile, providing additional information to digital asset intermediaries and other counterparties on a user’s behavior and exposure to illicit finance risks.”

Moreover, the Working Group recommends that the Treasury “determine potential approaches for defining, mandating, and enforcing customer identification programs and evaluate the potential efficacy of such schemes in detecting, deterring, and investigating fraudulent transactions.”

Though Trump has had a purported outing with Elon Musk, the GENIUS Act certainly benefits him, as he has said before and after he purchased Twitter that he plans to turn it into an all-in-one super app that he compares to China’s WeChat, the app used by the Communist Party to enforce its social credit score. X would become a digital ID and license, bank account wallet, medical records, social media and messaging, and more.

So, while the country is once again enamored and distracted with the culture wars and the bread & circuses, the Trump administration is preparing to instigate forms of digital IDs to store these tokens and new forms of “money” called stablecoins, a privatized CBDC.

There is much more that could be discussed concerning the topic of tokenization and the future of finance, both domestically and globally. This is a topic I have covered before in other reports and will continue to expose, including the White House’s recent document covered in this article, so please stay tuned for updates.

Proverbs 28:11 The rich man is wise in his own conceit; but the poor that hath understanding searcheth him out. Psalm 37:7 Rest in the LORD, and wait patiently for him: fret not thyself because of him who prospereth in his way, because of the man who bringeth wicked devices to pass.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE