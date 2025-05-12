The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Guerra's avatar
Andrew Guerra
13m

22) But this is a people robbed and spoiled; they are all of them snared in holes, and they are hid in prison houses: they are for a prey, and none delivereth; for a spoil, and none saith, Restore.

Isaiah 42:22

Americans couldn’t care less about being restored, going back to the old paths and God’s word - the King James Bible. They would rather live in delulu land in their religious self-righteous organized religious traditions, make their business deals, live all pompous in their suburban doo doo holes living their American DELUSION not dream, obsess over overpaid men hit a ball with a bat (because it’s Baseball Season) and then when that’s done obsess and idolize a bunch of meatheads throw a football, listen to their physicians of no value and forgers of lies, play video games and watch TV until their brains fall out of their heads, goof around on their TikToks, get wasted and high as a kite, indulge in sin and then sing God Bless America!

America is truly DOOMED.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Born Again's avatar
Born Again
23m

" . . . Everyone Called "Communist" "<---obviously, that depends on 'who' says it! Listen, the medical industrial complex will NEVER take a cut. What they'll do is transfer the cost to your premium, or co-pay, also known as out-of-pocket expense. It will go through another 'arm' of their network. Kinda like when you transfer your own money from one pant pocket to the other, it's still your money.

Those that take prescriptions will save nor by-pass a thing. The medical industrial complex will still get their pound of flesh (so to speak).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by The WinePress
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture