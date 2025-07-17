The Department of Justice recently revealed that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be challenging a court order that orders the EPA to examine and reduce the levels of fluoridation in the U.S. water supply. In other words, the EPA wants to keep fluoridating the water supply. Many other countries have already prohibited the practice for many years, but the U.S. apparently still wants to keep doing it.

The issue derives from a federal court ruling in September, 2024, by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who ruled that water fluoridation at current U.S. levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children and that the EPA must take regulatory action to address that risk, The Defender reported. At the time of the judgment, over 200 million Americans were drinking water treated with fluoride at the “optimal” level of 0.7 mg/L.

After a number of advocacy groups - FAN, Moms Against Fluoridation and Food & Water Watch - filed lawsuits challenging the existing statutes in 2017, the case dragged on for seven years, after numerous delays by the EPA and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) until Chen made his final ruling. He said that the evidence demonstrated that the current level of fluoride exposure could damage people’s health, especially that of birthing mothers and young children. Thus, he ordered that the EPA must lower the amount of fluoride allowed in water.

However, the EPA does not want to be told what to do and is now challenging this ruling.

Michael Connett, lead attorney for the plaintiffs in Food & Water Watch v. EPA case, revealed in a post on X the EPA’s move to challenge Chen’s ruling, disclosing that the Trump 2.0 EPA wants to maintain fluoride levels in American water systems. The EPA will file an appeal on July 18th. Connett noted that this was not done at the behest of Health and Human Secretary (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who notably has advocated for removing fluoride from the water supply years prior.

Connett wrote:

“After several extensions, the Trump Administration has decided to appeal the federal court decision ordering EPA to address the risk posed by water fluoridation. EPA will be filing its appeal next Friday, July 18. “Rather than use the court's decision as an opportunity to finally end water fluoridation (as most of Europe has already done), the EPA will spend its time legally challenging the court's order. And it won't be alone. The American Chemistry Council (a trade organization that represents the chemical industry) has just filed a motion asking for permission to file a brief. And so has the American Fluoridation Society, one of the most noxious lobbyist groups pushing fluoridation across the US. “The decision to appeal the court's order was not made by the HHS or @SecKennedy. It was made by the Solicitor General of the Department of Justice, who reports to Pam Bondi and the White House. For his part, Secretary Kennedy has been clear that states should end their water fluoridation programs (as Florida and Utah have recently done), and that CDC will be revising its anachronistic recommendations, which would be a major development. The HHS does not, however, have the authority to ban fluoridation. “Only the EPA has this power, and it has decided, for now, to forego its historic opportunity (as provided by the court's decision) to exercise it. “Our lawsuit against the EPA will thus continue, and will now be before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. I had hoped this would not be necessary, but we are ready and prepared to stand up to EPA's challenge.”

Connett told The Defender that the American Dental Association also plans to file a brief.

As the Fluoride Action Network pointed out, it was only a few months ago that the EPA was on a media tour with Secretary Kennedy touting how fluoride needs to be removed from the water supply. Evidently it was not sincere.

In April, RFK Jr. and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced “the agency’s decision to expeditiously review new scientific information on potential health risks of fluoride in drinking water,” the department said in a press release.

The EPA wrote:

This renewed scientific evaluation is an essential step that will inform agency decisions on the standard for fluoride under the Safe Drinking Water Act. This action aligns closely with EPA’s core mission of protecting human health and the environment, while working cooperatively with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure all Americans can rely on clean and safe water.

The National Toxicology Program released a report in August 2024 concluding with “moderate confidence” that fluoride exposure above 1.5 milligrams per liter is associated with lower IQ in children. The report also concluded that more research is needed to better understand if there are health risks associated with exposure to lower fluoride concentrations.

EPA is committing to conduct a thorough review of these findings and additional peer reviewed studies to prepare an updated health effects assessment for fluoride that will inform any potential revisions to EPA’s fluoride drinking water standard.

EPA’s review is being done in coordination with Secretary Kennedy and HHS. The agency’s actions advance the goals of the Trump Administration’s Make America Healthy Again Commission, which EPA is an integral member of.

Zeldin said in a comment:

“Without prejudging any outcomes, when this evaluation is completed, we will have an updated foundational scientific evaluation that will inform the agency's future steps to meet statutory obligations under the Safe Drinking Water Act. “Secretary Kennedy has long been at the forefront of this issue. His advocacy was instrumental in our decision to review fluoride exposure risks and we are committed to working alongside him, utilizing sound science as we advance our mission of protecting human health and the environment.”

Infowars founder Alex Jones was irate when he discovered the news, calling it a “massive betrayal of our children and American people,” he said in a post. In an attached video, according to Mediate, he said:

“Here we have the Trump administration that’s been doing so much good, now suddenly accelerating war, now starting to authorize more mRNA shots, coming out and saying there is no Epstein list. “I’m just gonna call balls and strikes on Trump. But for people out there that say, ‘Hey, trust the plan,’ and, you know, ‘You’re against Trump if you criticize any of this,’ you’re mentally ill. “Fluoride’s very unpopular, it’s on record bad for you, and this is outrageous.”

Zeldin is already taking some heat after he and the EPA last week published new resources to answer the public’s common questions and concerns surrounding cloudseeding and geoengineering, following the devastating flooding in Texas. Zeldin promised “total transparency” regarding these practices, but it was quickly discovered that the information provided was the same rhetoric that has been repeated for decades, essentially denying that chemtrails are even real, for example.

Meanwhile, regardless of the outcome of this lawsuit that appears will continue to drag out for even longer, some states are guaranteeing that they will continue to double-down on their fluoridation schemes.

Connecticut is the latest example. Per the Hartford Courant:

Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Monday establishing a new law to maintain existing levels of fluoride used in water supplies, insulating Connecticut from potential federal policy changes state lawmakers and health officials say could negatively impact public health.

Connecticut is the only state in the “country to affirm fluoridation by passing legislation requiring large public water systems to maintain optimal fluoride levels,” the Connecticut State Dental Association said in a statement.

“Community water fluoridation has been effective in the United States for nearly a century, and it remains one of the most successful and efficient strategies in improving oral health,” the governor said in a statement. “There is no reason to tamper with this health standard, which has been proven to be safe and effective for many decades.”

Connecticut state statutes most recently required public water systems to maintain an average monthly fluoride content that is not more or less than 0.15 mg/L different from the amount that is recommended by HHS, which is currently 0.7 mg/L, according to the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said the new state law simply preserves that 0.7 mg/L standard in state statutes, no longer keeping it tied to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Connecticut’s legislators and Gov. Lamont have acted expeditiously and effectively to protect the health of Connecticut residents by ensuring that community water fluoridation remains in place here,” said Kathlene Gerrity, executive director of CSDA in a statement.

Gerrity denounced recent “misinformation about fluoridation,” noting that “statements by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo labeling fluoridation as ‘medical malpractice’ have been widely rejected by public health experts.”

She cited the American Dental Association President Dr. Brett Kessler’s remarks calling Ladapo’s comments ‘misinformed and dangerous.’

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve said it before and I will say it again, MAHA is DEAD!! It is an absolute clown show and a lie. At every angle these killers, these poisoners, these psychopaths, will not cease in their determined quest to keep people dumb, stupid, inept, brainwashed, and infertile;

Continuing to make people sick on purpose, so they then can sell them the “cure,” compounding the existing issues, making them sicker still, and now stuck in debt slavery because the medical system in this country sucks;

And continuing to keep people stupid, bellicose, confused and deceived, unable to breakout of the mind control because many of them are too physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually impaired to comprehend;

To keep this nation a nation of enslaved, compliant, obedient workers, slaving for crumbs and instant gratification, while just smart enough to operate the machines and the computers, but incapable of questioning anything and thereby passively accepting more and more despotism.

Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

This is all a game to them. They don’t care what happens to people: they want it this way.

This constant and incessant flip-flopping and sycophantic behavior has quickly become a theme of Trump 2.0.; Trump Always Chickens Out (TACO), as it is now appropriately being called on the regular. Then again, is it him and the administration chickening out, or are they are liars to the extreme with not an ounce of fear of God left in them?

Of course, for Jones to now be mocking the “just trust the plan” nonsense is the very same propaganda he has pushed for years, including defending Trump during Operation Warp Speed in 2020.

In the end, it’s business as usual. Hopefully the plaintiffs will win this lawsuit, but at this point the feds will do whatever they have to to drag their heels some more, or find new methods to keep the poisoning going.

You can read up on some of the literature surrounding fluoride compiled by the Weston A. Price Foundation, Fluoride Action Network, Children’s Health Defense, and some other videos I have linked below.

Psalm 58:1 Do ye indeed speak righteousness, O congregation? do ye judge uprightly, O ye sons of men? [2] Yea, in heart ye work wickedness; ye weigh the violence of your hands in the earth. [3] The wicked are estranged from the womb: they go astray as soon as they be born, speaking lies. [4] Their poison is like the poison of a serpent: they are like the deaf adder that stoppeth her ear; [5] Which will not hearken to the voice of charmers, charming never so wisely.

