As of today, July 10th, 121 people have been confirmed dead and over 170 are still reportedly missing, after massive flooding swept through Texas last week. With flooding as horrific as it was, many have asked how such a travesty could happen, and there is some fairly solid evidence that directly points towards cloudseeding/geoengineering as the culprit. Even mainstream media is now being forced to admit it, even if they have to call those asking questions “conspiracy theorists.”

As more people become increasingly aware of the practice of weather modification and cloudseeding, as governments and companies become more overt in their ambitions to modulate the weather to supposedly fight climate change or enhance rainfall in dry areas, more people naturally are looking into this and questioning the practice.

12 U.S. states have introduced legislation to ban the practice, while Tennessee officially banned it last year.

Even though cloudseeding has been promoted on daytime television, mainstream media publications continue to label anyone questioning the practice or its existence as tin-hat wearing “conspiracy theorists.”

Nevertheless, as people began to question and post evidence that the recent floods were the cause of cloudseeding, mainstream media sprung into action to shame anyone who for thinking this… while still admitting that cloudseeding is going on.

The Washington Post cites Augustus Doricko who funded a cloudseeding startup in 2023 called Rainmaker, which prior to the storms that led to the mass flooding, dispersed metals into the atmosphere to induce more rain and that therefore was the cause of the disaster. The WaPo says, “That’s impossible, atmospheric scientists say. Cloud seeding, in which planes scatter dust particles through clouds to trigger rain and snow, remains a fledgling technology, the effects of which are too limited and localized to produce anything remotely like the 15 inches of rain that drowned swaths of South Central Texas over the Fourth of July weekend.”

The WaPo goes on to claim that “hasn’t stopped conspiracy theorists from latching onto cloud seeding as an incendiary explanation for natural disasters. The search for a scapegoat has turned a spotlight on a controversial technology that has drawn interest from drought-stricken Western states and dozens of countries looking to replenish water reservoirs, despite limited evidence that it works and broader social and environmental concerns about altering the weather.”

But the paper does still acknowledge the cloudseeding occurred and silver iodine was sprayed into the sky, per a “contract that Rainmaker had inked this spring with the South Texas Weather Modification Association,” the WaPo wrote. The paper then tries to argue these conspiracy theories are exacerbated because several dozen countries openly participate in weather modification. The outlet wrote:

Efforts to debunk conspiracy theories about geoengineering are further complicated by the fact that some governments really are trying to modify the weather.

At least 39 countries have cloud-seeding programs, according to a December report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. China has invested at least $2 billion since 2014. Saudi Arabia spent more than $250 million on cloud seeding in 2022 alone, according to the report, and the United Arab Emirates and India have invested millions of dollars more in recent years.

While 10 U.S. states have proposed or passed laws banning cloud seeding, nine in the West — amid the worst droughts some areas have seen in 1,200 years — spend millions of dollars a year to squeeze rain or snow out of clouds. Utah leads the pack, with a $5 million annual cloud-seeding budget.

Modern cloud seeding uses techniques the federal government first tried in the 1940s to boost rainfall and disrupt severe storms. Government scientists spent millions of dollars over decades tinkering with clouds.

In the 1960s, the Defense Department secretly tried to induce rainfall to wash out North Vietnamese supply routes — a campaign revealed by the New York Times in 1971 and acknowledged by the U.S. government three years later.

In another infamous instance, Air Force pilots sprinkled dry ice into a hurricane drifting over the Atlantic Ocean in 1947 to see if they could disrupt its formation; instead, the hurricane abruptly turned toward land, strengthened and caused one death and $2 million in damage, prompting public outcry. The deadly shift was a coincidence, Rauber said, but it taught scientists they should avoid any appearance of causing a disaster.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: Check out my cross-post by Yanasa TV which notes a number of the active cloudseeding projects in Texas, and scientific papers which demonstrate that minerals pumped into the atmosphere can still linger for days and potential greater precipitation than intended.

The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation lists on its website the different active weather modification projects in the state. They include:

West Texas Weather Modification Association (WTWMA)

South Texas Weather Modification Association (STWMA)

Panhandle Groundwater Conservation District (PGWCD)

Trans Pecos Weather Modification Association (TPWMA)

Rolling Plains Water Enhancement Project

The government website explains who, how much of the state is directly cloud-seeded, and why and how they do it.

With more substantive evidence that cloud seeding could invigorate convective clouds—promoting their growth and capacity to produce rainwater—a coordinated, State-funded program began in earnest in the latter half of the 1990s. Today, with drought a pending, if not ever-present, threat to the economy and well-being of Texans, rain enhancement projects flourish within large areas of Northwest, West, and South Texas. In fact, the seven cloud seeding projects today cover about 31 million acres (or about one-sixth of the land area of the state). When a severe drought was a greater threat at the end of the previous century, as many as 51 million acres were included in cloud seeding “target” areas in the state.

Texas’ present-day cloud seeding efforts are much more than well-considered responses to drought, however. They are also concerted efforts, using the latest technological tools and understanding, to replenish fresh-water supplies in aquifers and reservoirs as well as to help meet the growing needs of agriculture, industry, and municipalities for fresh water. Political subdivisions like water conservation districts and county commissions have embraced the technology of rain enhancement as one element of a long-term, water-management strategy designed to ensure a growing population has enough water to meet its future needs.

Each of the cloud seeding projects uses specially-equipped aircraft designed to place seeding materials (in the form of pyrotechnic devices, or flares, containing silver iodide and other compounds) into convective towers (turrets of growing thunderstorms) to induce them to expand and process more atmospheric water. The seeding is achieved by burning flares either mounted on the wings of single and twin-engine aircraft or held in racks, and dropped (ejected), from the underside of the aircraft fuselage. Pilots in the aircraft are directed to convective clouds believed by the meteorologist to be treatable with the seeding agent. Timing and targeting are the two critical factors in successful seeding of young thunderstorms. The concerted efforts of both pilot(s) and meteorologist are designed to give the growing cloud a “nudge” to enable it to be more efficient in the way it uses available cloud droplets to grow raindrops.

Even though the Texas state government openly discloses its weather modification programs, some state officials continue to downplay the practice. Sid Miller, Commissioner of the Department of Texas Agriculture, claims the state is not contracting companies to spray the skies and makes an appeal to faith, claiming he prays for rain to come instead.

“There has been a lot of misinformation flying around lately, so let me clarify: the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) has absolutely no connection to cloud seeding or any form of weather modification. “Since the passage of Senate Bill 1303 in 2011, TDA has had no legal authority, responsibilities, or involvement in any weather modification programs. That authority was transferred out of our hands more than a decade ago. “As an eighth-generation farmer and rancher, I know what it’s like to watch the sky during a drought, hoping for rain. When Texas experiences a dry spell, I don’t depend on artificial weather manipulation; I turn to my faith. I kneel and pray, just as many farmers, ranchers, and rural communities do. “Let’s put an end to the conspiracy theories and stop blaming others. Our priority should be the recovery efforts in the Texas Hill Country, as we stand in solidarity with our fellow Texans.”

But with many Texans and Americans unsatisfied, yesterday the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a statement promising “Americans Total Transparency on the Issues of Geoengineering and Contrails.” The EPA published two new online resources “to communicate everything the agency knows about the latest science, research and other information regarding contrails and geoengineering,” the press release explains. “EPA is committed to total transparency with the American public on these topics.”

The press release adds:

EPA’s new online resource on condensation trails, or “contrails,” explains the science behind the aerial phenomenon and addresses myths and misconceptions that have persisted for decades. The new webpage also addresses head-on various claims that these occurrences are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather.

EPA also created a new online resource focused specifically on solar geoengineering activities, which involve cooling the Earth by reflecting sunlight back to space, usually through injecting gases, like sulfur dioxide, into the upper atmosphere where they form reflective particles.

The resource delves into the current state of science and research surrounding geoengineering, including the potentially negative impacts it could have on the environment and human health, including depleting the ozone layer, harming crops, altering weather patterns and creating acid rain.

EPA's new resource also details what EPA has done to identify and track private actors potentially engaged in such activities. Additionally, the online resource discusses weather modification and cloud seeding, and related federal and state government actions.

Access the EPA’s new Geoengineering and Information on Contrails from Aircraft online resources.

Along with the release was a video statement from EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who attempted to quell concerns Americans have over weather modification. Zeldin acknowledges Americans have been “vilified,” he said, for years for simply asking questions, but under the Trump administration seeks to provide total transparency.

“Americans have legitimate questions about contrails and geoengineering, and they deserve straight answers. "EPA shares the significant reservations many Americans have when it comes to geoengineering activities. “Everything we know about contrails to solar/geoengineering will be in there. That means anyone who reads through this information will know as much about these topics as I do as EPA Administrator. “To anyone who has ever looked up to the streaks in the sky and asked, ‘What the heck is going on?’ Or seen headlines about private actors, and even governments looking to “blot out the sun” in the name of stopping global warming, we’ve endeavored to answer all of your questions […]. In fact, EPA shares many of the same concerns […].”

However, the two links provided by the EPA give the status quo answer and claims there is no connection to geoengineering. Salon reported.

“The EPA website on contrails states in no uncertain terms that “chemtrails” are a myth. The term is used among conspiracy theorists who believe that the contrails of vapor that can form behind an airplane’s engines are actually chemicals being distributed from high altitude. The EPA said those claims are inaccurate, but added that it was “reasonable to ask questions” about unfamiliar phenomena.”

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called the idea baseless. “To the best of my knowledge, there is zero evidence of anything related to anything like weather modification,” Cruz told reporters on Monday. “Look, the internet can be a strange place. People can come up with all sorts of crazy theories.”

The closest admission the EPA provides is a short blurb stating: “Persistent contrails can interact with wind and clouds to form cirrus clouds, which are thin, wispy clouds that are common at high altitudes.”

When it comes to the term “chemtrails,” the EPA essentially says that this is a false appropriation and conflation with contrails from jet engines. The EPA tries to pass the buck to crop-dusters flying at low levels to spray pesticides on farm fields.

“Chemtrails” is a shortening of the term “chemical trails”. It is a term some people use to inaccurately claim that contrails resulting from routine air traffic are actually an intentional release of dangerous chemicals or biological agents at high altitudes for a variety of nefarious purposes, including population control, mind control, or attempts to geoengineer Earth or modify the weather. “Some members of the public have been concerned when they see low flying planes spraying fields known as crop dusting.”

In the end, the EPA pretends it has no knowledge of the U.S. ever intentionally participating in geoengineering.

“The federal government is not aware of there ever being a contrail intentionally formed over the United States for the purpose of geoengineering or weather modification. Geoengineering encompasses a broad range of activities that intentionally attempt to cool the Earth or remove gases from the atmosphere. A subset of these activities is intended to cool the Earth by modifying the amount of sunlight reaching Earth’s surface. This is a subject currently going through intense domestic and international public debate, research, and scrutiny for good reason.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Oh yeah, I’m sure the public believes you after the Epstein debacle (sarcasm), with the Trump administration now going down in the history books for covering up one of the greatest scandals of the modern era. Oh yes, definitely, Americans so totally believe you, EPA and Trump: you’d never lie to us!

Proverbs 14:5 A faithful witness will not lie: but a false witness will utter lies. Ephesians 4:14 That we henceforth be no more children, tossed to and fro, and carried about with every wind of doctrine, by the sleight of men, and cunning craftiness, whereby they lie in wait to deceive;

Obviously the government will never tell the truth and will never give a straight answer. For YEARS, you and I were labeled tin-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists for simply looking up and could clearly see that was being left behind in the skies was not simple contrails, because contrails are short, translucent, and dissipate shortly thereafter. A chemtrail is a thick, opaque, off-white trail that stays suspended in the sky for many hours, completely warping the clouds and turning them into a large haze, train tracks or tiger stripes, and the blue skies look paler and sickly, not to mention that the rain and other weather patterns are odd and quite hard to predict because the weather changes so rapidly.

The EPA’s lies are so bad they can’t even coordinate with mainstream media that is admitting (!) that chemtrailing actively goes on and has been going on since the 40s! They of course must gaslight us and make us feel stupid before telling us some truth, as they can never be straight and honest about it, but still admit to it nonetheless.

At this point, who in their right mind would believe this petty response from the EPA? Then again, we can’t even get the average American to look up from their phones to see what’s going on; and even if you told them what’s going on, we know they’d call us “conspiracy theorists” and look at us crazy. ‘Hurr durr, why would the gubbamint spray chemicals in the sky?’

Acts 13:41 Behold, ye despisers, and wonder, and perish: for I work a work in your days, a work which ye shall in no wise believe, though a man declare it unto you.

I guess the Trump administration also wants us to pretend that the Biden administration openly discussed funding geoengineering projects, and that other states have or are seeking to ban the practice. I have a whole list of reports you can read as proof:

The government once again has blood on its hands as it is proving itself to be complicit in the deaths of these men, women and children, and the complete destruction of thousands of Texans’ livelihoods.

Remember when Trump earlier this week rebuked a reporter for asking about Epstein and said there were more important issues, such as with Texas? So this is the response? We should expect nothing less. Trump is arriving in Texas today to take some pictures and make claims about how the government is going to help them (by trying to seize their land via eminent domain via FEMA and EPA).

