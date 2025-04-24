A new report suggests that the United Kingdom is set to approve a plan that would openly allow for new geoengineering (cloudseeding/chemtrailing) experiments to block out radiation from the sun, in a touted bid to fight climate change to help lower the temperature of the earth.

The Telegraph recently revealed that the U.K. government is set to announce a fresh £50 million contract to Aria (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), to inject British skies with aerosols to bounce back solar rays into the atmosphere. The contract will also pay for new “modeling studies, indoor tests, climate monitoring and gauging public attitudes to geoengineering,” the British newspaper revealed.

Professor Mark Symes, the program director for Aria, said there would be “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.

“We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so, we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place. “One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much. “Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research. “We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

Some methods Aria could deploy also include “stratospheric aerosol injection whereby tiny particles are released into the stratosphere to reflect sunlight,” The Telegraph wrote, or “marine cloud brightening in which ships would spray sea-salt particles into the sky to enhance the reflectivity of low-lying clouds.”

The paper also highlighted “seeding cirrus clouds to allow more heat to escape into space. Currently, the wispy high-altitude clouds act as a blanket, trapping in heat.”

Dr. Sebastian Eastham, a senior lecturer in sustainable aviation at Imperial College London, commented on this, saying:

“Every time you fly, sulphur, which is naturally present in jet fuel, is emitted into the lower most stratosphere causing a small cooling effect.

“Similarly, aircraft contrails cause accidental cirrus cloud modification, but in this case accidentally causing, rather than preventing or thinning, cirrus clouds,” he explained. “This points to the fact that it’s theoretically possible (to cool the planet) with current day technology but there are many practical questions that would need to be answered before they could be done at scale.”

The Telegraph went on to write:

In recent decades, experts noticed that the clouds above shipping routes were far brighter than usual, as pollution caused them to become more reflective, bringing an overall dimming effect. This cooling from shipping fumes was so marked that when international regulations were enacted to curb sulphur dioxide emissions in 2020, it caused a spike in global warming, scientists believe.

Professor Jim Haywood, of Atmospheric Science at the University of Exeter, said:

“If you inject small particles into clouds you can brighten them, hence reflecting more sunlight back out to space. How do we know this could work? Well, there are a couple of very strong pieces of evidence. “Ship emissions from the smoke stack into the marine environment lead to bright lines in clouds over the ocean. Then there was a volcanic eruption in Iceland in 2014 which spilled out a lot of sulphur dioxide. What this does is it brightens clouds and cools the planet. What we need to do is some form of field experiments.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It should be noted that this announcement comes off of the heels of Earth Day, April 22nd. This is not a coincidence. This is the latest “sacrifice” given to appease the pagan earth goddesses, Gaia Mother Earth specifically.

Mainstream press is last week’s news tomorrow. If they are disclosing this information now that means it has already been going on for many years; which, anyone that bothers to look up would have seen that these contracted agencies are playing Tic-Tac-Toe in the skies, and a sunny day in this ‘new normal’ is one big giant haze. But everyone it seems is too busy looking down at their phones to care, and when you point this out to the zombie masses they think you are mad, even though it is now casually discussed in mainstream press.

Of course, this climate alarmism has repeatedly been exposed and refuted many times over. But like all effective propaganda, just keep repeating loud and long enough and eventually people will capitulate to it.

I’ve covered the sinister plans by Western puppets to spray the skies in a number of other reports before:

While it is true that man is perverting God’s creation, we must also never lose sight that God and he ALONE is in control. And, if man wants to destroy his creation, then he will recompense man with his own devices.

Job 36:26 Behold, God is great, and we know him not, neither can the number of his years be searched out. [28] Which the clouds do drop and distil upon man abundantly. Ezekiel 22:31 Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord GOD.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

