Yeah right! Safe, I know they mostly use liquid CO2 to make those contrails which form into huge clouds.... but one has to ask themselves "What else is in that liquid CO2?" whatever it is it is not safe, even you pic shows planes getting way too close to each other, and I witness this right above my PC out my westerly looking window planes getting super close to each other. at 600 MPH they can travel 880 feet in just one second, an accident waiting to happen.

I highly recommend this video, it is long but it really raises awareness and education on aerial spraying. The Gateway Pundit did an article on this today:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/crazed-scientists-start-dimming-sun-prevent-climate-catastrophe/

Ironically they are not concerned with the truth on this issue as I posted this link to that article and they deleted it:

The Dimming: Exposindownloadg The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_NYNt1I6-Q

So I got clever and reposted it without the hyperlink.... and then said to google this video:

The Dimming: Exposindownloadg The Global Climate Engineering Cover-Up.

The news always censors / censures anything that truly exposes the Truth.

That video shows the sprayers and everything.

If you watch the skies often enough they cannot hide the fact that they claim we are merely seeing contrails..... when a contrail does not suddenly stop and then start back up.

Revelation 11:18 And the nations were angry, and thy wrath is come, and the time of the dead, that they should be judged, and that thou shouldest give reward unto thy servants the prophets, and to the saints, and them that fear thy name, small and great; AND SHOULDEST DESTROY THEM WHICH DESTROY THE EARTH.THEY ARE THE ONES WHO ARE THE DESTROYERS NOT WE THE LITTLE PEOPLE.

