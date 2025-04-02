The following report was first published on April 22nd, 2024, on winepressnews.com:

Last week the city of Dubai, United Arab of Emirates, experienced unprecedented levels of rain that flooded the desert city, bringing the city to a complete standstill as residents look to swim their way out of the mess. Flights has been grounded, cars can barely go anywhere, some have been pronounced dead, and the tedious cleanup work has hardly gotten underway.

Here are some of the current reports surveying the damage and the rescue missions:

But this rainfall, the worst ever recorded in the city’s history, is surely no coincidence.

Some mainstream media outlets have admittedly attributed this mess to the practice of cloudseeding, the act of spraying chemicals and minerals into the atmosphere to affect weather patterns, such as creating or preventing rain, or reducing the effects of sunrays on the earth.

Published on April 18th, Bloomberg ran a headline titled “Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens Flooding.” It was later changed to say, “Dubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits City.” Be that as it may, the article still went on to attribute the mass flooding to weather modification. The paper wrote:

The floods came after one of the worst storms in decades. The government had seeded clouds in the preceding days, though meteorologists said it was unlikely that had a significant impact on the rainfall. The UAE has been carrying out seeding operations since 2002 to address water security issues, even though the lack of drainage in many areas can trigger flooding.

The Gulf state’s National Center of Meteorology dispatched seeding planes from Al Ain airport on Monday and Tuesday to take advantage of convective cloud formations, Ahmed Habib, a specialist meteorologist, said Tuesday. The NCM on Wednesday said the seeding had taken place on Sunday and Monday, and not on Tuesday. Cloud seeding involves implanting chemicals and tiny particles — often natural salts such as potassium chloride — into the atmosphere to coax more rain from clouds.

With global warming threatening a surge in heat-related deaths in the UAE, Dubai’s media office on Tuesday dubbed the downpours “rains of goodness,” despite flooded houses and overflowing swimming pools.

The latest storms followed heavy rains earlier this year, according to Habib at NCM. The seeding planes have flown seven missions, he added.

“For any cloud that’s suitable over the UAE you make the operation,” he said.

The rain forced Dubai International Airport, one of the world’s busiest, to suspend operations for 25 minutes on Tuesday, and disruptions continued into Wednesday.

“Operations continue to be significantly disrupted at Dubai International due to heavy rain and flooding,” a spokesperson for the airport told Bloomberg Tuesday. Emirates, one of the world’s biggest airlines suspended passenger check-ins for the day on Wednesday.

The same day Newsweek also published an article called “Meteorologist Warns of ‘Weather Wars’ Between Countries.” The author wrote: A meteorologist has warned of potential “weather wars” between countries if cloud seeding gets out of hand. The comments follow torrential rain in Dubai, the UAE, which caused extreme flooding.

It added: In recent days, there have been theories that the torrential rain was caused by cloud seeding, when planes inject clouds with chemicals, sparking precipitation. The practice was introduced in the 1940s and is now only used in areas with little rainfall, such as the UAE.

The paper then tried to walk it back by saying “the experts can’t agree whether cloud seeding was responsible in this case,” and, “There is no evidence to suggest that these rains were caused by cloud seeding,” along with claims that “climate change” exacerbated the rainfall.

Nevertheless, the paper printed the thoughts of Johan Jaques, a senior meteorologist at environmental technology company KISTERS. He stated:

“Cloud seeding aims to enhance and accelerate the precipitation process. Especially in areas which have not seen any rain over a long time, such intense precipitation can lead to infiltration excess flow, with potential flash floods as a result. “The Dubai floods act as a stark warning of the unintended consequences we can unleash when we use such technology to alter the weather. “Additionally, we have little control over the aftermath of cloud seeding. Where exactly is it going to be raining effectively? Using techniques such as cloud seeding to bring much-needed rainfall in one area can cause flash floods and droughts in another. “Anytime we interfere with natural precipitation patterns, we set off a chain of events that we have little control over. “While there is a lot we know, there is still a lot we don’t and there are still plenty of gaps in our understanding of these complex weather systems. “Interference with the weather also raises all kinds of ethical questions, as changing the weather in one country could lead to perhaps unintended yet catastrophic impacts in another, after all, the weather does not recognise intentional borders. “If we’re not careful, unrestrained use of this technology could end up causing diplomatic instabilities with neighboring countries engaging in tit-for-tat ‘weather wars’.”

However, after these articles began to go viral and percolate on social media and news hosting platforms such as Yahoo! and MSN, a smattering of mainstream media outlets attempted to walk it back and disavow the claims.

The BBC had a more lukewarm approach, acknowledging the practice of cloud seeding but still said ‘the BBC has been unable to independently verify when cloud seeding took place, experts say that at best it would have had a minor effect on the storm and that focusing on cloud seeding is “misleading.”‘

But many more outlets were very dogmatic in ruling out that cloud seeding was at the very least a contributing factor. Headlines included:

What caused Dubai floods? Experts cite climate change, not cloud seeding (Reuters)

Did cloud seeding cause Dubai floods? Why experts say no – (Al Jazeera)

Don’t blame cloud seeding for the Dubai floods – (The Guardian)

UAE government unit denies cloud seeding took place before Dubai floods – (CNBC)

Expert reaction to claims heavy rain in Dubai was caused by cloud seeding – ( Science Media Centre ; another panels of “experts” deny the allegations)

No, Dubai’s Floods Weren’t Caused by Cloud Seeding – (Wired)

And yet Wired, who flaunted one of those headlines, perhaps has forgotten that they had previously written years ago about the dangers of cloud seeding in the UAE. On January 11th, 2020, the outlet wrote a piece called “Bringing in the rain: Has the UAE’s cloud-seeding program gone too far?” Laura McKenzie for the company opened by saying, “There are waterlogged streets, flooded malls, and questions over chemicals being pumped into the skies. So should we really be playing with the weather?’

Part of the piece reads:

But in the last few months of 2019, the country contended with torrential downpours that have seen people wading through streets, workers pumping water from a flooded residential area, and rainwater flowing down escalators at the world-famous Dubai Mall.

High in the skies above the Gulf state, meanwhile, aircraft have been conducting flybys of clouds and releasing salt into them with the use of flares. The aim? To increase precipitation in the form of rain.

The state Rain Enhancement Research Program tweeted in October that the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) had conducted eight cloud-seeding operations in a matter of days. The tweet was posted on October 7—the same day that water pumps were brought into Dubai’s Discovery Gardens neighborhood to remove floodwater. When the weather turned again in November, the heavy rain was once again linked to cloud-seeding operations—this time by the NCM itself, which repeatedly tweeted about the conditions with the hashtag #Cloud_Seeding.

In the face of a worsening water shortage crisis, the UAE has turned itself into something of a pioneer in the Middle East when it comes to the science often dubbed “rain making.” As of mid-November it had conducted 185 cloud-seeding operations since the beginning of 2019, with the NCM saying that the activity increases rainfall by an average of 10 to 15 percent and, in certain conditions, as much as 30 percent. So is it possible that in a country where fresh water is in short supply, cloud seeding could actually be causing too much rain to fall?

[…] In an effort to find new ways of “making” rain and increasing the level of available drinking water, since 2016 the program has awarded grants totaling $15 million to nine international scientists carrying out research in this field. One of those scientists is Professor Linda Zou, whose work with titanium dioxide nanoparticle technology is giving some in the UAE hope of more effective cloud-seeding.

More than three years into her project, Zou has developed a new aerosol material for use in cloud seeding: salt crystals coated in titanium dioxide nanoparticles. Zou has already filed two patents relating to her work with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science said. (The professor declined to comment when contacted by WIRED.)

Has Daily also highlighted the practice in the UAE in 2017.

Earlier this month The WinePress reported on a covert experiment conducted in San Francisco that rocketed salt crystals into air to bounce back sunrays to fight climate change, but purposefully did not tell the public to create a backlash, neither did the White House want to claim association with the project though knew about it.

Almost one year ago exactly ABC News ran a detailed segment highlighting how companies and agencies have been spraying silver iodine from planes into the atmosphere to create more precipitation. The lead investigator for ABC covering this, Ginger Zee, was also a guest on ABC’s The View, where she casually revealed to an unsuspecting population that this practice has been going on for some time, but a newer concept is being adopted where machines that sit on the ground simply “puff” the chemicals into the air to achieve the same effects. “Ten states are doing this,” she said a year ago.

More recent experimentation has also been cited in the mainstream media. In January, officials in Southern California conducted “tests” to increase the area’s water supply. This was highlighted by environmental and independent journalist Allison Morrow in a video report. Similar to this recent study conducted by the University of Washington, the negative effects and damage this could cause was not discussed in the media’s reports.

Last summer both the European Union and the White House put out official dossiers openly discussing proposals to dampen the sun’s rays to mitigate the effects of climate change.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I have also talked about and documented the blatant examples of chemtrailing in the skies where I live, which at this point has become a near daily occurrence.

This is typical media gaslighting. They always do this: they tell the truth and then they walk it back and pump tons of propaganda to explain their admissions of guilt. It’s the Lord’s way of forcing truth out sometimes. Now, the mainstream is attempting to normalize cloud seeding and make it seem as if you had subconsciously had already known this this whole time, and only the tinhats think it’s bad.

Today is Earth Day – the day all the globalist pagans revere, as to worship their Gaia Mother Earth; which the holy word of God says, “Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.” (Romans 1:25).

Job 20:23 When he is about to fill his belly, God shall cast the fury of his wrath upon him, and shall rain it upon him while he is eating.

And yet, how ironic, in their silly attempts to appease their gods, the true and living Lord God Almighty, Jesus Christ, gave them a just recompense and a reminder as to how he feels about this tomfoolery.

1 Corinthians 3:18 Let no man deceive himself. If any man among you seemeth to be wise in this world, let him become a fool, that he may be wise. [19] For the wisdom of this world is foolishness with God. For it is written, He taketh the wise in their own craftiness. [20] And again, The Lord knoweth the thoughts of the wise, that they are vain.

Yes, it is true that man is perverting God’s creation, but also never lose sight that God and he ALONE is in control. And, if he man wants to destroy his creation, then he will recompense man with his own devices.

Job 36:26 Behold, God is great, and we know him not, neither can the number of his years be searched out. [28] Which the clouds do drop and distil upon man abundantly. Ezekiel 22:31 Therefore have I poured out mine indignation upon them; I have consumed them with the fire of my wrath: their own way have I recompensed upon their heads, saith the Lord GOD.

